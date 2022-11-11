I had a Jack Russel terrier when pregnant. Anytime the dog was sitting with me on the couch and the baby kicked, the dog would poke back with her paw at my stomach. I swear the two would get into a poking match until I made the dog stop, lol. Our black lab took to following me, nose darn near on my leg, throughout my ninth month. Before that, at around seven months, I'd have to secure the bathroom door while running a bath, and definitely after I got in the tub. Now, the lab was named Moose. Way bigger than your average Lab. My stomach and I would end up scrunched up at the end of the tub while Moose sat in front of the faucets. staring at me. (he hated baths, btw). No idea what he was thinking. Had to have husband physically haul Moose out of the tub as I was folded up at the one end, plus he refused to leave on command. Would then have to drain the tub and start over. Eventually, Hubby put a hook and eye lock on the door....
