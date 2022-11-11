Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam Reportedly Banned From China Release
A new report indicates that both Warner Bros. Discovery's Black Adam and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are being banned from getting a theatrical release in China. Getting American blockbusters into Chinese theaters is often an uphill battle, since there are fairly strict limits on how many foreign films are allowed to enter the marketplace at any given time. That can be even more complex if the movies in question feature themes or imagery that the Chinese government finds offensive. The last six Marvel movies -- everything since Black Widow -- have failed to earn approval to screen in the nation.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Waves As Marvel's Only Certified Fresh Film Of 2022
As a sequel to one of the most beloved installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has pretty big shoes to fill in more ways than one. And fans of the MCU should be pleased to note that the film appears to live up to those high expectations, at least if the critical establishment represented on Rotten Tomatoes is to be trusted.
Box office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ blasts into the weekend with $330 million worldwide
It was only a matter of time before a movie would come along to salvage the weaker fall box office. That movie was the latest from Marvel Studios, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” once again directed by Ryan Coogler, who had to deal with the tragic 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman, who led the $1.3 billion-grossing “Black Panther” in 2018. With a cast that includes Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta Mejía (as the MCU’s latest antagonist, Namor), Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Dominique Thorn, Winston Duke, and Martin Freeman, “Wakanda Forever” burst into the weekend with some of the best buzz for...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director explains how Chadwick Boseman was honored on set
When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020, it didn’t just devastate fans of the Marvel Comics Universe. It was especially difficult for those who were all set to work with the actor again on the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And though the studio had to find a way around T’Challa’s absence, the crew of the film choose to honor Boseman’s legacy while shooting the film.
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Has Historic Premiere in Nigeria — See the Gorgeous Photos
AFRIFF's founder said the Nigerian premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "symbolizes further bridging of the gaps between the global film industries" Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made history in Nigeria. The film's Sunday premiere in the African country's largest city, Lagos, marked the first time a Marvel film has held a local premiere, according to Deadline. Attendees at the star-studded event included director/co-writer Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore, as well as the film's stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta. Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF)...
TechRadar
When is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming to Disney Plus?
When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be released on Disney Plus? Right now, the short answer is: we don't know, but we suspect it'll be January 2023. Following its theatrical release, you might be wondering when the 30th Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie will join its siblings on one of the world's best streaming services. Below, we take a look at when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is likely to launch on Disney Plus, using the platform's other Marvel movie releases to gauge when it could make the leap from the big to the small screen.
Big Wakanda Forever leak reveals who dies in Black Panther 2
Death is an integral part of superhero movies, and it’s not just villains who die. That much is especially clear in the MCU, as Marvel has been using tragic events to drive home the point that stakes are high in these adventures. Heroes get hurt, and some die. Even beloved characters who we hate seeing pass away. Any fan going into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever should expect death, especially considering what Marvel showed in the trailers.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Eyes World Dominance With $365M Opening – Box Office
Despite the presence of New Line’s Black Adam and Universal’s franchise title Halloween Ends at the October box office, the drought we’ve been weathering since the second frame of August with U.S./Canada weekend ticket sales averaging $58M has been stinging to say the least. But here comes Disney Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to put the world back on its feet. Related Story ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Emotional Sequel Pays Tribute To Boseman And Forges A New Path Forward Related Story Disney Execs Seek To Assure Jittery Investors They Are On Track To Deliver A "Sustainably Profitable" Streaming Operation Related Story 'Black Panther:...
Where we left every major 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' character before the sequel
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," premieres in theaters on November 11. Insider has compiled a list of when we last saw all the main characters.
BET
Twitter Has Spoken: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is ‘Best MCU Movie This Year’
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters on Friday (November 11), Phase 4 of The Multiverse Saga officially closes out. It’s also the last MCU film of the year. Perhaps the most emotional element of the sequel film is how it honors Chadwick Boseman who played...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ending Explained And The Questions It Raises
Digging into the big end moments in Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
EW.com
Can Angela Bassett win an Oscar for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
To answer that question as simply as possible: Yes. Because Angela Bassett can do anything in our eyes. But will the veteran's standout turn as Queen Ramonda — part regal reserve, part inflamed lioness in winter, all irresistible catnip — go all the way to the Oscars?. The...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' director Ryan Coogler says Chadwick Boseman was 'too tired' to read first script before his death
Ryan Coogler and Letitia Wright spoke to Variety about their reaction to Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Commands Huge $180M U.S. Opening, $330M Globally
Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on the prowl. The superhero sequel opened to a huge $180 million at the domestic box office to hunt down the biggest November opening of all time and the second-biggest launch of 2022 so far behind fellow Marvel Studios’ pic Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4 million). And it easily wrested the weekend crown from DC superhero pic Black Adam, now in its fourth weekend.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Box Office Records, Highlights and TakeawaysCamerimage: Picture Shop Colorist Michael Hatzer Honored for His Work on Spielberg's 'West Side Story'Emotional...
Avengers: Secret Wars to feature multiple Spider-Man variants and more crazy cameos
Avengers: Secret Wars just got a big rumor that tells us something we already suspected. The final movie in the Multiverse Saga should be just as ambitious as Avengers: Endgame was for the Infinity Saga. In addition to old and new Avengers that Secret Wars might feature, Marvel reportedly wants to use multiple Spider-Man variants. And yes, it’s exactly who you might expect: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield.
Comments / 0