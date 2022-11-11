ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy, CA

Veterans Day: Tracy family of a fallen Marine gifted mortgage-free home

By Christopher Baker
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXnSE_0j7U7kf800

TRACY -- The family of a fallen Marine has been gifted a mortgage-free home on Veterans Day.

USMC Lance Corporal Aaron Robert Boyles enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2003, around the same time he began working at Wal-Mart, which is where he met his future wife, Prabha. They later got married on Jul. 4, 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVjtI_0j7U7kf800
USMC Lance Corporal Aaron Robert Boyles with his wife, Prabha.

Seven months later, Boyles was deployed to Iraq on Feb. 4, 2004, where he was wounded after a few months into his deployment. He turned down the chance to return home for recovery and instead chose to stay with his fellow Marines.

Boyles was scheduled to finally return home on Sep. 22, 2004, just two days before the birth of his son, but he never made it back.

On Sep. 24, 2004, USMC Lance Corporal Aaron Robert Boyles was killed by enemy fire in the Anbar Province of Iraq. He was later awarded two Purple Hearts.

The Tunnel to Towers Gold Star Family Home Program honors the legacy of fallen military members by paying off the mortgage or providing a surviving spouse with young children with a mortgage-free home.

Comments / 6

Mark Goodall
2d ago

thank you for your service brother let the rest of us take care of your family now a United States Army veteran

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Warfighter Overwatch: Local organization promotes resiliency in veterans

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains information regarding suicide. If you are struggling with depression or have thoughts of suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK(8255).SACRAMENTO — A local organization is helping prevent veteran suicide by focusing on mental health, resiliency and building camaraderie among veterans who return from war.Veterans are at 57% higher risk of suicide than those who haven't served. Danny O'Neel, the co-founder of Warfighter Overwatch, says he lost nine friends in combat and 15 friends to suicide since returning home.O'Neel says it has to do with isolation. Squad Recon, one of...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis investigates: A missing Purple Heart

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento collector and historian says a purple heart vanished. He knows who has it, but couldn't get it back and decided to call on Kurtis Ming to investigate.  The Purple Heart is the nation's oldest military medal, dating back to the time of George Washington. It has been awarded almost two million times to those hurt or killed in battle for our country. Our viewer is retired and works to preserve World War 2 history, so why can't he get it back?  "This is my passion," says John Mercurio, who collects purple hearts awarded to World War...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'

CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sacramento

Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
SAN JOSE, CA
macaronikid.com

Save Up to 50% at California's Great America Winterfest!

Step into a world of holiday magic at California’s Great America WinterFest!. The Bay Area’s most immersive holiday event returns this year, sparkling brighter than ever before. WinterFest brings holiday cheer to California’s Great America as the park is magically transformed into a winter wonderland and holiday festival. Guests can ice-skate in front of the iconic Carousel Columbia, take in the dazzling sights, sip on crafted hot chocolate, and marvel at spectacular live shows.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Stockton dine-and-dash becomes assault

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman in Stockton was assaulted after trying to stop a person from dining-and-dashing on Friday. At around 11:02 p.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West March Lane where they learned that 36-year-old Darrkiesha Utsey attempted to leave a business without paying. Police said that Utsey was unhappy […]
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Family pleads for answers after 19-year-old shot, killed in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A family is calling for justice after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting in Stockton just over two months ago. Having received little information about what happened to her son, the mother of 19-year-old Sauci Haywood is still hoping someone may come forward with information about what happened to her son.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

5 hospitalized after SUV drives into Ross store in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle drove into a Ross store on the 3700 Block of Truxel Road on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. According to the fire department, five people were transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Firefighters said one person had significant injuries, while four had moderate ones. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Nearly all drivers were ticketed at West Sacramento DUI saturation

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nearly all drivers who passed drove through the DUI saturation in West Sacramento were ticketed, according to the West Sacramento Police Department. The West Sacramento Police Department Traffic Unit along with help from the Woodland Police Department Traffic Unit conducted high visibility traffic and DUI saturation operation in West Sacramento […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Illegal sideshow leads to 720 citations, 19 vehicle impounds

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department. The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said. After using a large response team, SJPD was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
116K+
Followers
20K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy