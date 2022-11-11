ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discussing the Cannabis Industry in Wake of the Midterms With Leafly CEO Yoko Miyashita

Yoko Miyashita, Leafly CEO, joins Cheddar News to discuss the fallout of the 2022 midterm elections for the cannabis industry.

You know what's funny about our federal government or even our state government says they do not want to legalize it and they don't realize the money they're missing out on. The States that haven't legalized how to combine income of 11.2 million dollars for last year alone. We could get rid of taxes and we wouldn't have to spend billions of dollars on our roads because the marijuana tax would take care of all of that. But for States like South Dakota who keep putting their head in the sand and pretending it's not here it's not going away and all you're doing is losing out on a lot of money. Put it in the dispensaries and make it safe for everybody to get the right thing. We are losing money every day that we don't legalize it.

Related
AdWeek

Awareness Isn't Cutting It for Cannabis Anymore

Today’s cannabis retail landscape—defined by striking consumer brands and increasingly mainstream marketing strategies—is nearly unrecognizable compared to the industry’s earliest innings. However, as more adult-use states reach a point of market saturation, cannabis brands must learn to holistically reach their target audiences to maintain and grow market share.
Daily Mail

Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit

Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough

Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Fortune

What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?

What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
