CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Old Dominion Women's Soccer team's season came to an end when they were defeated by North Carolina 5-0 on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Monarchs (9-9-3) struggled to put together offensive opportunities as they were outshot by the Tar Heels 15-4. "I have nothing but pride for this group. We have had such a challenging, and yet inspiring season together. Another championship and the opportunity to play again in the NCAA tournament against one of the top teams in the nation," said ODU head coach Angie Hind. "Tonight we gave our all. We didn't sit back and play scared, we wanted to truly test ourselves. UNC is without doubt the best team we have played to date. They are athletic, aggressive, so good in 1v1 moments and their counter press is really impressive," Hind said.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO