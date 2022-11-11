Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
odusports.com
Men's Basketball Hosts Virginia Wesleyan Monday Night
NORFOLK, Va. -- The Old Dominion men's basketball team starts a busy week on Monday night with a 7 pm tip against Virginia Wesleyan inside Chartway Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. Old Dominion (1-1) enters after a 71-59 loss to Drexel on Friday night. Ben Stanley topped...
odusports.com
Women's Soccer Falls To UNC 5-0 In NCAA Tournament
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The Old Dominion Women's Soccer team's season came to an end when they were defeated by North Carolina 5-0 on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Monarchs (9-9-3) struggled to put together offensive opportunities as they were outshot by the Tar Heels 15-4. "I have nothing but pride for this group. We have had such a challenging, and yet inspiring season together. Another championship and the opportunity to play again in the NCAA tournament against one of the top teams in the nation," said ODU head coach Angie Hind. "Tonight we gave our all. We didn't sit back and play scared, we wanted to truly test ourselves. UNC is without doubt the best team we have played to date. They are athletic, aggressive, so good in 1v1 moments and their counter press is really impressive," Hind said.
odusports.com
ODU Falls to JMU, 37-3, in First Football Game Between the Two Schools in a Decade
NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion and James Madison renewed their football rivalry Saturday for the first time in a decade in the 72nd Oyster Bowl. And on a day when the Monarchs were without their top two offensive playmakers, the Monarchs simply could not get their offense going. JMU...
odusports.com
Minium: Nancy Lieberman Was "Broken" as a Freshman, But Was Healed by Her Surrogate ODU Family
NORFOLK, Va. -- Most of the Old Dominion University community knows Nancy Lieberman as a self-assured, outgoing woman who speaks her mind. The former basketball star-turned-entrepreneur has been a coach, broadcaster, businesswoman and a passionate and articulate voice for women's sports. But she was not that way when she came...
What is Ohio State football’s massive point spread at Maryland? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Only once in Ohio State football’s series with Maryland have the Buckeyes failed to win by at least three touchdowns. That one instance, though, has some relevance this week. The Buckeyes opened as 27-point favorites for Saturday’s game in College Park, per Caesar’s Sportsbook. It is OSU’s first visit to Maryland since 2018.
odusports.com
Women's Soccer Visits North Carolina For NCAA Tournament Opener Saturday
NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion women's soccer team heads to Chapel Hill, N.C. to take on North Carolina in an opening round NCAA Tournament match on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN+. Old Dominion (9-8-3), who was the sixth-seed in the Sun...
WAVY News 10
JMU hands ODU its fourth-straight loss, 37-3
Old Dominion and James Madison renewed their football rivalry Saturday for the first time in a decade in the 72nd Oyster Bowl. Old Dominion and James Madison renewed their football rivalry Saturday for the first time in a decade in the 72nd Oyster Bowl. Man dies following shooting in Newport...
odusports.com
Minium: ODU Women's Soccer Relishes Playing the Underdog Role in NCAA Tournament Game at UNC
NORFOLK, Va. – When the Old Dominion women's soccer team won its first Conference USA Championship last fall, the initial euphoria was dampened a bit when the NCAA Tournament paired the Monarchs at No. 1 seed Duke. A road trip to play a No. 1 seed? That hardly seemed...
Eleven Warriors
Kayden McDonald Says He Committed to Ohio State Because of the Academics, Culture, Chance to Win a National Championship
Although he had been doing months of due diligence, Kayden McDonald didn’t decide where he was going to play college football until 24 hours before his decision date. Choosing between a final five of Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida and Clemson, McDonald – a four-star from Suwanee, Georgia – kept coming back to his experiences in Columbus.
Eleven Warriors
Hopalong Cassady Plays in Ohio Stadium for the Last Time and John Cooper Makes a Conservative Decision
Before each game of the 2022 season, we’re taking a look back at the Buckeyes’ history of playing on that date. The first game Ohio State played on Nov. 12 was in 1892. The Buckeyes hosted Dayton YMCA at Recreation Park and won, 42-4. No, The Village People did not perform at halftime. Yes, if Michigan can claim wins in its all-time record book against high school teams, Ohio State gets to claim this victory over Dayton YMCA.
Ohio State football’s one ‘stubborn’ shortcoming, and the decision Ryan Day must make for Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team checked nearly every box in Saturday’s 56-14 romp over Indiana, but that unchecked box left coach Ryan Day contemplating a massive headache. The Buckeyes achieved the fast start Day wanted with a 21-0 first-quarter lead. The running game leveled an...
odusports.com
Second Half Rally Falls Short In Men's Basketball Loss At Drexel
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Drexel went 8-of-10 from the line in the final 56 seconds and held off a second half rally from Old Dominion for a 71-59 decision on Friday night at the Daskalakis Athletic Center. "You got to be able to put the ball in the basket, simple as...
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
WTKR
Second round high school football match-ups
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're one week closer to crowning high school football state champions. After numerous teams from Hampton Roads picked up first round wins, area squads hit the field next week in hopes of punching their tickets to regional championship games and Atlantic Shores eying a repeat state title.
Mount Vernon News
Triplicate: Local bowler rolls three consecutive 300 games
Redskin Lanes attracts perfect games. Last season, the Utica bowlers’ haven produced 27 reported 300 games in bowling leagues. Through October of this season, two 300s have been reported. That all changed Nov. 7 in Monday 4x4 play, when Trent Speer rolled a triplicate … three consecutive 300 games...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
Highland’s season crashes to a halt against Toledo Central Catholic in Division II regional semifinal
PERKINS TWP., Ohio – What was billed as defensive battle heading into Friday night’s Division II, Region 6 semifinal between Toledo Central Catholic and Highland quickly turned into a one-sided affair. The third-seeded Fighting Irish scored on 5 of 6 offensive possessions – 4 for 4 in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart share thoughts on Heisman resume of CJ Stroud
Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart think C.J. Stroud is on track to become the next Heisman winner. Leinart stated that Stroud’s limited pass performance last weekend against Northwestern shouldn’t hold much stock when considering his Heisman worthiness. 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain forced the Buckeyes to abandon their first game plan due to the weather.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
