FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Dante Barone decommits from Rutgers, commits to Penn
In a surprising turn of events, Rutgers lost one of its commitments today to an Ivy League school. Class of 2023 tight end Dante Barone of the Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) has flipped his commitment from Rutgers to Penn. He announced the change in plans via Twitter, early this evening.
Brown Edged in Sunday Matchup at No. 12 Penn State
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Brown women's hockey team started fast, but fell 3-0 in a matchup at No. 12 Penn State on Sunday evening, the first game of a two-game series. Penn State outshot Brown by a 26-17 margin. PSU went 1-for-2 on the power play while Brown...
Women’s Hockey Heads to Penn State for Weekend Series
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Unbeaten away from home this season, the Brown women's hockey team will hit the road for two games against No. 12 Penn State this Sunday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 2 p.m. The two games in Happy Valley will mark Brown's fifth and sixth consecutive...
Bears Shoot 59 Percent from the Field in 75-70 Loss
BALTIMORE – Brown men's basketball (0-3) shot 59.1 percent from the field and all five starters reached double figures in Sunday's 75-70 setback to Loyola (1-2) at Reitz Arena. Paxson Wojcik finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. The double-double was his second of the...
Rutgers can’t overcome penalties, clock mismanagement in loss to Michigan State | Politi’s 5 observations
Imagine if the miracle touchdown pass from quarterback Gavin Wimsatt on fourth and 29 had put Rutgers in the lead, not to cut Michigan State’s lead to six points. Imagine Rutgers ran off the field with a crucial fifth victory, instead of another Big Ten defeat. The Scarlet Knights...
Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future
Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
Late Goal Stuns Men’s Soccer in 2-1 Defeat
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – An 88th minute goal from Yale stunned the Brown men's soccer team in a 2-1 defeat on Saturday night at Stevenson-Pincince Field in the 2022 season finale for both teams. Junior Kojo Dadzie scored his fourth goal of the season off a penalty kick to give...
Men's basketball back on the road to face Loyola (Md.)
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Brown men's basketball will hit the road to take on Loyola (Md.) this Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. The Bears and Greyhounds will both be looking to pick up their first victories of the season. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Tickets can...
Third Period Goal Lifts Princeton Over Men's Hockey Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Princeton Tigers (2-3-0, 2-3-0 ECAC) struck for a power play goal in the third period to take a 1-0 ECAC conference win over the Brown Bears (1-4-1, 1-4-1 ECAC) Saturday night at Meehan Auditorium. "You get what you earn and we did not earn any...
Rutgers wrestling thumps Clarion as newcomers shine, Scott Goodale secures win No. 200
It was a throwback night for Rutgers wrestling at the College Avenue Gymnasium, but the newness in the lineup shined as the Scarlet Knights thumped Clarion for a 29-4 win Friday evening in New Brunswick. Four wrestlers making their dual-meet debut for No. 21 Rutgers picked up their first career...
Women's basketball finishes up road trip at Wagner on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Brown women's basketball will finish up a two-game road trip with a matchup at Wagner on Sunday (Nov. 12). The game against Wagner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed on NEC Front Row. ABOUT THE BEARS. Brown dropped a close contest at...
Women's swimming and diving dominates Penn, 220.5-79.5
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's swimming and diving (2-3, 2-3 Ivy) cruised by Penn, 220.5-79.5 on Saturday afternoon at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. The Bears had 15 first-place finishes against the Quakers. It was a big day for the Bears as multiple Bears took home multiple wins....
Men's swimming and diving falls just short in one-point loss to Penn
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's swimming and diving lost a heartbreaker to Penn on Saturday, falling to the Quakers 150.5-149.5. "That was a heartbreaker. We knew going into this meet it would be a back-and-forth battle, we competed extremely well and showed a lot of heart but, unfortunately, fell just short," said head coach Kevin Norman. "There were so many races that could have gone either way for both teams, every tenth of a second counted, but we can only look forward and continue to work hard and get healthy."
Volleyball Sweeps Harvard in Penultimate Regular Season Match
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball (13-9, 9-4 Ivy) registered eight aces en route to a 3-0 victory over Harvard (5-16, 4-9 Ivy) on Friday evening inside the Pizzitola Sports Center. The Bears swept the series with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-21 home win. Freshman Jessie Golden posted three aces and...
Women's swimming and diving falls to Harvard in Friday dual
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's swimming (1-3, 1-3 Ivy) fell to Harvard (2-0, 1-0 Ivy) on Friday afternoon at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. The Bears had three first-place finishes against the Crimson. "We raced tough tonight against the defending Ivy champs," said head coach Kate Kovenock. "I'm...
Men's Lacrosse Announces Incoming Class
Head coach Mike Daly announced a 15-player incoming class with 11 freshmen, three transfers, and one Team IMPACT addition joining the program. The 2023 Bears roster features 50 student-athletes as well as Luke Colannino from Team IMPACT. Kieran Anzelone. M | 5-10 | 180 | Potomac, Md. | Deerfield Academy...
Sailing competes at Match Race National Championship
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown sailing team will compete at the ICSA/College Sailing Match Race National Championship this weekend in San Diego, Calif. The Bears won the New England Championship, which qualified them automatically for the National Championship. A breakdown of who will be competing this weekend for Brown...
Cross-Country Meet of Champions, 2022: Results, photos & featured coverage
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey
We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
N.J. reports 1,406 new COVID cases, 14 deaths. No counties at ‘high’ risk for transmission.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,406 COVID-19 cases and 14 confirmed deaths on Friday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that no New Jersey counties have high community levels for COVID-19 transmission, compared to two counties on Thursday. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive cases...
