Ohio State

Cadrene Heslop

Ten Year Olds Were Workers in Mississippi

The Library of Congress has a digital album with pictorial evidence children worked. Below is a summary description of the photo collage. (source) Photographs show children involved in seafood, fruit, and vegetable packing. They [shown] both at work and posed outside work sites in Buffalo, New York; Seaford, Delaware; Maine; Indiana; Maryland; South Carolina; Louisiana; Alabama; Mississippi; and Florida. A few images document children's work-related injuries. As well as schools (poorly) attended by child laborers. Also included are a few record photographs of maps and documents, including records made by a New York State factory investigating commission. Album also includes images of Mississippi cotton mill workers (Hine nos. 1967, 2011, 2020A, 2023A, 2024A, 2025A, 2029, 2030-31).
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BBC

Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How the Nebraska Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don’t get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual base salaries of elected officials […]
NEBRASKA STATE
WDTN

WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” ”Satisfaction,” and ”Paint it Black.” […]
COLUMBUS, OH
thecentersquare.com

Illinois’ Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation

With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
ILLINOIS STATE

