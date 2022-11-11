Read full article on original website
Is Squatting Legal in the State of Colorado?
Want to fall down a legal loophole? Wrap your mind around the art of squatting, and the legal ins and outs of doing so in the state of Colorado. What is squatting, and is it legal in our state?. A squatter is someone who occupies an empty property that does...
Ten Year Olds Were Workers in Mississippi
The Library of Congress has a digital album with pictorial evidence children worked. Below is a summary description of the photo collage. (source) Photographs show children involved in seafood, fruit, and vegetable packing. They [shown] both at work and posed outside work sites in Buffalo, New York; Seaford, Delaware; Maine; Indiana; Maryland; South Carolina; Louisiana; Alabama; Mississippi; and Florida. A few images document children's work-related injuries. As well as schools (poorly) attended by child laborers. Also included are a few record photographs of maps and documents, including records made by a New York State factory investigating commission. Album also includes images of Mississippi cotton mill workers (Hine nos. 1967, 2011, 2020A, 2023A, 2024A, 2025A, 2029, 2030-31).
BBC
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Herschel Walker tied to Arkansas-based Simmons Foods use of unpaid labor
ATLANTA — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. "If someone comes out of prison, they should...
Raleigh News & Observer
Judge jails young N.C. defendant in Capitol riot; says violence was ‘based on a lie.’
After Aiden Bilyard pleaded guilty Thursday to a violent felony in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, his attorneys cited his age and his cooperation with the government in asking that he be allowed to return home to North Carolina until his Feb. 2 sentencing. U.S. Senior District Judge Reggie...
Marijuana Is Now Legal in 21 States. These Startups Want to Be the 'Amazon of Weed'
The legal marijuana industry in the U.S. could be wildly profitable, although startups face complex regulations.
Westword
LGBTQ and Minority Communities Will Be Included in Colorado Social Studies Standards
At its November 10 meeting, the Colorado Board of Education voted to include references to the LGBTQ community and other minority groups in the state's social studies education standards. Last November, a draft of standards that complied with "Inclusion of American Minorities in Teaching Civil Government," a bill passed in...
How the Nebraska Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don’t get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual base salaries of elected officials […]
Energy bill up? Here’s how electricity costs have changed in Mississippi and rest of country over the past year
Energy bill up? Here’s how electricity costs have changed over the past year. Electricity costs across the U.S. are making their biggest jumps since the last major economic downturn. Despite pushing to build more renewable energy sources over the last decade, fossil fuels still buoy most of our electricity...
Alabama, Tennessee, Vermont, Oregon remove slavery loopholes from constitutions, Louisiana does not
Citizens in Vermont, Tennessee and Alabama voted to change their constitutions to abolish all forms of slavery in a bid to push prison labor reform.
Judge blocks dispensaries in Brooklyn due to lawsuit against state's NY-centric legalization plan
A federal judge blocked the New York State Office of Cannabis Management from distributing licenses to sell marijuana in Brooklyn and four other regions in New York on Thursday.
Secretaries of state warn 'independent state legislature theory' would upend elections
(The Center Square) – Thirteen Secretaries of State led by Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold filed an amicus brief with the United States Supreme Court in Moore v. Harper, a case that will have the court considering the “independent state legislature” theory. The Supreme Court will...
Deep-red Nebraska joins liberal states in adopting $15 minimum wage
NEW YORK — Nebraska is projected to approve a $15 minimum wage for workers amid a nationwide push for wage hikes that has predominantly taken hold in liberal states like New York, California and Illinois. The referendum, called Initiative Measure 433, garnered support from 59% of voters in Nebraska,...
North Dakota among five states with cannabis legalization ballot measures
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and follow moves by […]
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” ”Satisfaction,” and ”Paint it Black.” […]
CDC map puts Texas, six other states in worst category for flu activity
The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start, especially in the South, according to tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Flu activity in Texas ‘very high,’ CDC says
The 2022 flu season is off to an early and vicious start in Texas.
Four states voted Tuesday to strike the language of slavery from their constitution
WASHINGTON (TND) — On a visit to India, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that all democracies are “works in progress.” That notion was displayed in five states across the country on Tuesday, as they considered whether to strike language that technically still enshrined slavery in their state constitutions.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois’ Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022
It's been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the...
