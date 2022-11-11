‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Outpacing the Original at the Box Office After Thursday Night Previews

Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam Reportedly Banned From China Release
A new report indicates that both Warner Bros. Discovery's Black Adam and Disney's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are being banned from getting a theatrical release in China. Getting American blockbusters into Chinese theaters is often an uphill battle, since there are fairly strict limits on how many foreign films are allowed to enter the marketplace at any given time. That can be even more complex if the movies in question feature themes or imagery that the Chinese government finds offensive. The last six Marvel movies -- everything since Black Widow -- have failed to earn approval to screen in the nation.
Box office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ blasts into the weekend with $330 million worldwide
It was only a matter of time before a movie would come along to salvage the weaker fall box office. That movie was the latest from Marvel Studios, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” once again directed by Ryan Coogler, who had to deal with the tragic 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman, who led the $1.3 billion-grossing “Black Panther” in 2018. With a cast that includes Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta Mejía (as the MCU’s latest antagonist, Namor), Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Dominique Thorn, Winston Duke, and Martin Freeman, “Wakanda Forever” burst into the weekend with some of the best buzz for...
BET
Ryan Coogler Explains What Happened To Daniel Kaluuya’s Character W'Kabi In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
With only days to go til the release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters, Ryan Coogler is revealing why one of the characters from the initial Marvel film isn’t making an appearance in the sequel. During an interview with CinemaBlend, Coogler shared that W’Kabi (played by Daniel Kaluuya) won’t...
Here's How Ticket Sales Are Going So Far For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Advance ticket sale numbers are rolling in for Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and they are slightly surprising. Per The Hollywood Reporter's own sources, the film generated $45 million in pre-sales alone, outpacing "Thor: Love and Thunder" but failing to match "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." The film — just days away from a massive global theatrical release — is a sequel to one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best-performing and most critically acclaimed projects.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reviews Are In, See How Critics Say The Sequel Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
Reviews are here for the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. So what do critics think?
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Eyes World Dominance With $365M Opening – Box Office
Despite the presence of New Line’s Black Adam and Universal’s franchise title Halloween Ends at the October box office, the drought we’ve been weathering since the second frame of August with U.S./Canada weekend ticket sales averaging $58M has been stinging to say the least. But here comes Disney Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to put the world back on its feet. Related Story ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Emotional Sequel Pays Tribute To Boseman And Forges A New Path Forward Related Story Disney Execs Seek To Assure Jittery Investors They Are On Track To Deliver A "Sustainably Profitable" Streaming Operation Related Story 'Black Panther:...
BET
Twitter Has Spoken: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is ‘Best MCU Movie This Year’
With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters on Friday (November 11), Phase 4 of The Multiverse Saga officially closes out. It’s also the last MCU film of the year. Perhaps the most emotional element of the sequel film is how it honors Chadwick Boseman who played...
8 details you definitely missed from Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Marvel’s Phase 4 comes to an end with a bang as Black Panther Wakanda Forever has hit theaters all over the world. With it comes a story about loss and acceptance, plus all the complexities of ruling a nation in a world ravaged by Thanos and other superhuman threats in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And […] The post 8 details you definitely missed from Black Panther Wakanda Forever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lupita Nyong'o returns to Wakanda for emotional 'Black Panther' sequel
Lupita Nyong'o returns to the "Black Panther" franchise and says she feels movie fans will want to go on a new ride to Wakanda.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Two MAJOR Marvel Characters Survived The Blip
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.
ComicBook
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Commands Huge $180M U.S. Opening, $330M Globally
Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on the prowl. The superhero sequel opened to a huge $180 million at the domestic box office to hunt down the biggest November opening of all time and the second-biggest launch of 2022 so far behind fellow Marvel Studios’ pic Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($187.4 million). And it easily wrested the weekend crown from DC superhero pic Black Adam, now in its fourth weekend.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Box Office Records, Highlights and TakeawaysCamerimage: Picture Shop Colorist Michael Hatzer Honored for His Work on Spielberg's 'West Side Story'Emotional...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Deleted Scenes Teased by Producer
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into the largest film franchise Hollywood has ever seen. Marvel Studios has been able to gross over $27 billion around the world, largely due to its ability to strenuously test pictures before their release, implementing rounds of additional photography to help make each project resonate with as many movie-goers as possible. Because of the constantly fluctuating editing that takes place on the movies until they release, there are always bound to be a handful of deleted scenes on each film or series the outfit releases.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is Now November’s Biggest Domestic Opening Weekend of All Time
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has dominated the box office, as the film will pull in $180M over the weekend. Cinemas have been waiting for a project to finally give them a boost, especially after Black Adam was a more mellow premiere, and it has arrived. Not only that, the film has now taken the record of the highest November opening from Hunger Games. Catching Fire, which stood at $158M since 2013. The film will also end its global release at around $330M.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is officially certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. As of the time of writing, the movie sits at an 84% on the Tomatometer. Critics have been mostly positive when it comes to Ryan Coogler's big movie and audiences have been swept away with the emotional journey as well. The weekend rolls on and it will be interesting to see how these numbers change as more and more people get into the theater to see it. There are already 187 reviews from different sources up on their site. Check out the company's post down below!
murphysmultiverse.com
From Page to Screen: Aneka, Midnight Angel
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally graced movie screens, and so have the faces of quite a few new characters. The world has been abuzz over the Marvel Cinematic Universe introductions of Namor and Riri Williams, but those are not the only names making their live-action debuts in the film. One of the overshadowed additions is the latest member of the Dora Milaje – Michaela Coel’s Aneka. The character has a unique role in the film, as an important part of Wakanda’s storied history and ever-evolving future. Of course, no movie adaptation can be exactly like the source material, and as such, Murphy’s Multiverse has an urgent job to do. It has become the site’s duty to lay down Aneka’s role in both the comics and the MCU and to play a game of compare and contrast for readers to sift through and enjoy.
murphysmultiverse.com
Super No More: ‘Like ‘Black Adam’, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Won’t Hit Theaters in China
Guard your pockets, Hollywood. China likes to hit where it hurts. It’s no secret that China is heavy on the control of the content that its citizens can access. Superhero movies are no different. The move to restrict these movies from hitting theatres costs studios tens of millions. Despite...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Opening Weekend Box Office Estimates Rise After 10th Highest Opening Day Ever
Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever is off to a strong start at the box office, posting the 10th-highest opening day in history. Marvel's Black Panther sequel earned $84 million on its first day at the box office, raising its opening weekend projections as high as $185 million. The film is achieving those numbers despite its 2 hours 41 minutes runtime. Critics and fans alike approve of Wakanda Forever. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU.
murphysmultiverse.com
From Page to Screen: Riri Williams, Ironheart
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally made its way to theaters, and it’s brought a few fresh faces with it. Among the multiple newcomers is Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams, perhaps better known to comic fans as the invincible Ironheart. A genius student attending MIT, Williams plays a pivotal role in Wakanda Forever and is actively set up as a major player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. While the live-action portrayal of Ironheart is surprisingly faithful to the source material, it’s not always entirely accurate, and as such, it becomes the duty of Murphy’s Multiverse to break everything down and clear up what comes from the comics and what does not. Keep in mind, it’s not inherently bad to make changes to a character, but it is fun to compare and contrast.
murphysmultiverse.com
From Page to Screen: Namor, the Sub-Mariner
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit theater screens, and it’s brought a few new characters along with it. Perhaps the biggest name to make their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut is Tenoch Huerta‘s Namor, the King of Talokan and one of the fiercest warriors Earth-616 has ever known. The character makes his highly-anticipated first appearance on the big screen after decades of failed attempts, and the result is radiant. However, the Sub-Mariner’s live-action interpretation is a little different than his original comic book take. Not better or worse, per se, but definitely not the same. As such, it becomes the duty of Murphy’s Multiverse to inform its readers of the history of Namor – as it happens on both the page and the screen.
Comments / 0