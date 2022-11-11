Mom Preps Toddler for Disappointment and It Totally Worked

We’ll be stealing this one...

Of all the emotions that are difficult for toddlers to deal with, disappointment has got to be one of the worst. It's because toddlers tend to get themselves SO excited about things, and what with their natural optimism, when things don't end up going the way they expected it can be so crushing.

The mom in this video from @teamkazan is anticipating that her toddler might be disappointed in the near future, because they have a plan to get ice cream but there's a hurricane coming and the ice cream store might be closed. So she does some amazing work getting him prepared beforehand, and the results are pretty amazing.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Wow. He did a great job, right? First of all, he only got a little upset when he found out the ice cream store was closed, he didn't have a full-fledged tantrum. Secondly, he came up with the best solution all by himself! What a smart kid! This is a case of having your ice cream and eating it too.

Commenters were impressed.

"Not gonna lie, he handles the ice cream store being closed WAAAY better than me"

"If every parent in the 80s had done this the whole world would be different"

"Make a plan?!? What kind of sorcery is this?!? And why didn't I know about it 24 years ago?!"

"I need someone to do this with me as an adult"

"I do this & my parents are like, 'Why are you explaining all that?' Uhm, because you didn’t, now sit down or I’m calling the nursing home"

"Ugh it really is the worst feeling when you want to eat something so bad and can’t!!! He did such a great job."

"I love that you allowed him time to come up with the grocery store solution. What a smart kid you’re raising!"

"prepping kids at this age is a huge process for their development. this is being an amazing parent"

With tips like these, you really can avoid toddler tantrums...at least some of the time.