Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC
We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
Do you have a real ID? If not, it may be time to see the DOT
The deadline for drivers in Iowa to get their license upgraded to a real ID is now set, and officials say it's a change designed to make travel easier.
This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
KCCI.com
Another snow chance looms next week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Following today's iron gray skies, the cloud cover should slowly erode across Iowa tonight. The chilly northwest breeze will also die down as well, but temperatures will slip down into the upper 10s/low 20s Sunday morning. A few peeks of blue sky look more likely during tomorrow, before clouds spread back in later in the day. The patchy clearing comes from a high pressure ridge that travels from the Plains across Iowa Sunday. As soon as that high pressure departs to the east, a pair of weather systems follows Monday.
cbs2iowa.com
Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status
DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
Tucked Away BBQ Joint Also Has Iowa’s Best Cinnamon Roll
There's no shortage of great places to get a cinnamon roll in the state of Iowa, but according to a recent article from Eat This, Not That, one unlikely spot takes the crown for having the best in the entire state. Where Is Iowa's Best Cinnamon Roll Found?. Here's what...
Iowa’s Only ‘Island City’ is a Must Visit
When thinking of the state of Iowa, cities on islands aren't exactly the first thing that come to mind. But there is one island city in the Hawkeye State that you'll definitely want to put on your bucket list. There are plenty of great American cities and towns that are...
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
Former Iowan And Current Political Candidate Gets Spoofed On SNL
They say you haven't really made it until they make fun of you on 'Saturday Night Live'. For the second week in a row, one former Iowa resident got parodied on the sketch television show. On Saturday, November 12th, comedian Dave Chapelle returned to host the show for a third time.
Dozens of kids found working illegally at meatpacking plants in 2 Midwest states, regulators say
LINCOLN, Neb. — A sanitation services contractor servicing three meatpacking plants in two midwestern states is under fire after federal regulators alleged it employed more than two dozen children, several of whom were seriously injured amid hazardous working conditions. According to The Wall Street Journal, the allegations prompted the...
KCRG.com
How the Iowa gubernatorial race was called so early
The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future students. Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with deer. We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Monticello. Biden to speak at United...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa SOS Office: Gun Rights Amendment To Be Written Into Iowa Constitution
Des Moines, Iowa — We’re still in the early stages of adding it to the Iowa Constitution, but a gun rights amendment appears to have passed at this week’s election. It’s the first time that’s happened since 2010, when the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund was created.
iheart.com
Frigid Air Arrives In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) -- Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Des Moines say cold air has settled across Iowa and will stick around for a while. Highs this weekend will remain in the low 30s, though by Sunday winds will finally diminish. Similar conditions are forecast through the upcoming week with a couple of chances for light snow.
KCCI.com
All live bird exhibitions shut down by Iowa Department of Agriculture
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture ordered all live bird exhibitions to be shut down because of a recent resurgence of the deadly bird flu in the state. The order will expire after 30 consecutive days without a new confirmation of bird flu in Iowa. The...
klkntv.com
Driver faces $10 million fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty this week after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered that Bailey was a driver for...
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
KCCI.com
Union Pacific denies veteran employees' request to have Veterans Day off
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Union Pacific Railroad did not allow its veteran employees in Iowa to take the day off on Veterans Day, even though it's Iowa law. State law says employers have to grant time off on Veterans Day, unless they notify the employee 10 days in advance.
ourquadcities.com
3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding
Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
timesdelphic.com
Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa
In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
97X
Davenport, IA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 4