Iowa State

Republicans enjoy red wave in Iowa, not in DC

We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman. They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa...
IOWA STATE
Travel Maven

This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
DECORAH, IA
KCCI.com

Another snow chance looms next week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Following today's iron gray skies, the cloud cover should slowly erode across Iowa tonight. The chilly northwest breeze will also die down as well, but temperatures will slip down into the upper 10s/low 20s Sunday morning. A few peeks of blue sky look more likely during tomorrow, before clouds spread back in later in the day. The patchy clearing comes from a high pressure ridge that travels from the Plains across Iowa Sunday. As soon as that high pressure departs to the east, a pair of weather systems follows Monday.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status

DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
104.5 KDAT

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

How the Iowa gubernatorial race was called so early

The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future students. Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with deer. We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Monticello. Biden to speak at United...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Frigid Air Arrives In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) -- Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Des Moines say cold air has settled across Iowa and will stick around for a while. Highs this weekend will remain in the low 30s, though by Sunday winds will finally diminish. Similar conditions are forecast through the upcoming week with a couple of chances for light snow.
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding

Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
ILLINOIS STATE
timesdelphic.com

Drake students discuss the future of marijuana legalization in Iowa

In the last decade, the support for legalized marijuana has grown around the United States. With midterms, Iowa Democrats have broken their silence and voiced support for legalizing it statewide in hopes of gaining more support in the election. As of October, 19 states as well as the District of...
IOWA STATE
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa.

 https://97x.com

