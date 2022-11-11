Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthCadrene HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
My Mom's Vote CountedHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
The Lamron
Invasion of Privacy: The past, present, and future of INTD 105 with Professor D’Angelo
In terms of general education requirements for SUNY Geneseo students, few courses have the same reputation and general hesitancy as INTD 105: the writing seminar. Often taken in the first year of one’s time at Geneseo, there are numerous different sections, topics, and styles that cover the same basic principles about how writing is thought about at the collegiate level, generally in vast contrast to the high school level. Professor Lisa D’Angelo, instructor for “The Modern Age in America” sections of INTD 105, not only acknowledges the uncertainty that many students feel as they transition into their college life, but incorporates it into her curriculum as a way of not only helping grow the writer, but the person as well.
The Lamron
Four fraternities suspended over ineligible new members
Four SUNY Geneseo fraternities were recently suspended due to the admission of ineligible new members. Delta Kappa Tau (DK), Omega Beta Psi (Omega), Phi Kappa Chi (Phi Kap), and Sigma Nu Chi (Sig Nu) are currently on interim suspensions until a pending investigation into the admission of their new members is completed.
The Lamron
Lavender House LLC officially open in Genesee, Putnam, and Suffolk Halls
A new Living Learning Community (LLC) has been established in Genesee, Putnam, and Suffolk Residence Halls. The Lavender House LLC is a community for LGBTQ+ students interested in living with other students who share their identities and experiences. While there has previously been dedicated space in Putnam Hall for gender neutral and LGBTQ+ students, a ceremony was held on Nov. 1 to officially name the space Lavender House and establish LLCs in Genesee and Suffolk Halls.
The Lamron
Pathways Peer Advocacy looking for students to become advocates
It’s getting to be that time in the semester where things are at their toughest: projects are due, tests are happening, and all the while the end of the semester is ominously approaching (which for me, a graduating senior, means that I have to figure out what exactly it is I want to do with my life). And this is not even to mention managing school along with work, friends, and self-care—and you know what? Sometimes it just feels like a lot, because it is a lot. And trust me, it really sucks crying in the Union bathroom when no one is answering your calls or texts and all the things are happening at once.
The Lamron
The infuriating reasons why group work is important
At this point in our academic careers, we have all experienced the joys of group work. As a person who despises said group work, anytime a professor announces a project in which we must work with our peers, I find myself dreading the weeks to come. Although I am a group work hater, I recognize that there is an importance to working with our peers toward a common goal. The following are some of the biggest reasons that group work is not only important in college, but in the grand scheme of things.
The Lamron
Men’s Ultimate Frisbee closes out fall season with dominant performance in Northeast Classic
SUNY Geneseo Men’s Club Ultimate Frisbee (Snail) traveled to Saratoga Springs, NY to take part in the 2022 Northeast Classic tournament this past weekend. The tournament, put on by the National Ultimate League, consisted of 22 of the top college programs in the region all competing for the top spot. Snail came out slow to start on Saturday, Nov. 5, but picked up the pace to end their weekend with a fourth-place finish after some outstanding play on Sunday.
The Lamron
Geneseo Equestrian team sends riders to IHSA Regionals
The Geneseo Equestrian team has begun their 2022-2023 season in impressive fashion yet again. Led by longtime coach Kim Sanford, each of their first four shows this year have resulted in a top five finish for the Knights and multiple riders qualifying for the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Regionals in early April. With more than half of the season to go, Geneseo looks to finish strong after their previous performances.
The Lamron
Women’s soccer defends SUNYAC title, moves on to NCAA Tournament
The Geneseo women’s soccer team has won their second-straight SUNYAC Championship, successfully defending their title. The win came in dramatic fashion on Saturday, as several overtime periods still were not enough. When it came down to penalty kicks, the Knights completed their 1-1 (4-3) victory over SUNY Cortland. Geneseo...
Comments / 0