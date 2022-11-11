It’s getting to be that time in the semester where things are at their toughest: projects are due, tests are happening, and all the while the end of the semester is ominously approaching (which for me, a graduating senior, means that I have to figure out what exactly it is I want to do with my life). And this is not even to mention managing school along with work, friends, and self-care—and you know what? Sometimes it just feels like a lot, because it is a lot. And trust me, it really sucks crying in the Union bathroom when no one is answering your calls or texts and all the things are happening at once.

