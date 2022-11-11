ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

wnewsj.com

20th Century Club of Blanchester meets

The 20th Century Club of Blanchester held its monthly meeting on November 10 at the home of Peggy Morgan. This year’s theme is “Least Visited National Parks in the U.S.” The program was presented by Susan Jacobs with the help of Lauren Stephens, who shared her experience of climbing Mt. Rainier through stories and photos of her experience. Pictured are Nancy Muzzy, Judy Cottle, Suzy Blake,Phyllis Oliver, Valerie Radcliffe, Robin Prewitt, Bryanne Peck, Ruth Johnson, Edna Schmied, Judy Brumbaugh, Barbara Lane, Patty Williams, Carole Haines, Betty Ford, Joyce Kelly and Susan Jacobs. Not shown are Sue Zimmerman and Peggy Morgan.
BLANCHESTER, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • 26th Annual Christmas in the Country at Clinton-Massie 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clinton-Massie Middle School featuring over 90 local artisans and vendors. Entry fee is $1 for those age 12 and up, with proceeds donated to the local food pantry and Falcon Packs.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Toys for Tots receives donations

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Christmas program, Toys for Tots, has been around since 1948 and veterans have been supporting the program almost that long. On Wednesday evening during the Sons of the American Legion Unit 49 (SAL) meeting, the commander and members of Wilmington Veterans Post 49 (Legion) joined them for a very special presentation.
WILMINGTON, OH
miamistudent.net

Sam Lawrence loses to incumbent Sara Carruthers

Miami University sophomore Sam Lawrence lost his bid for Ohio House District 47 during the Nov. 8 midterm elections. His opponent, Republican Sara Carruthers, won 65.2% of the votes. Over the past couple of months, the campaigns of both Carruthers and her opponent, Lawrence, a political science major, were closely...
WHIO Dayton

Records: Auditor looking into complaints of campaign contributions concerning county clerk of courts

DAYTON — A new document is shedding light on the state auditor’s raid of the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office Wednesday afternoon. News Center 7 obtained through a public records request a copy of the Special Investigations Unit’s report of miscellaneous activity which revealed the initial allegations the auditor’s office is looking into. The document indicates that the allegations made in late October 2022 raised concern Clerk of Courts Mike Foley and not the his office as an entity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election

NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

1 taken to hospital, Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. 2NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

Jones in 50th year with Wilmington College football program

As youngster growing up in Miami, Marque Jones made summer trips north to Wilmington. Visiting his dad’s hometown aunts, uncles and cousins was fun for a while. He remembers running across the Wilmington College campus and playing in the basement at Pyle Center. Jones, 67, even trekked through neighborhood...
WILMINGTON, OH
miamistudent.net

So none of your candidates won… now what?

As a leftist independent stuck voting for the Democratic party as the lesser of two evils in a heavily Republican district in Ohio, election night can be wildly disappointing. But that doesn’t mean I’ll stop caring, paying attention or voting. From my count, not a single candidate for...
OXFORD, OH
Mount Vernon News

Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Hamilton County judge races split by party with one race too close to call

Out of the eight races for a judge position in Hamilton County, three went to Republicans and four went to Democrats. One race is still too close to call. Republican Stacey DeGraffenreid is leading in the race for Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division, with just 1,062 votes more than Democrat Rickell Howard Smith (out of 253,526 total votes).
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Tackett 4th for Wilmington wrestling team at Trine

ANGOLA, Ind. — Caleb Tackett led the way for the Wilmington College wrestling team at the Trine Invitational as the junior placed fourth in the 197-pound weight class Saturday. Tackett opened his day with a pin of Olivet College’s Kody Krupp in 2:48 before losing to Kaleb Rosen of...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Heys paces Quakers, who await at-large berth in nationals

HOLLAND, Mich. – The Wilmington College men’s cross country team had three individuals place in the top 15 of the Great Lakes Regional Meet Saturday. The women’s team had its season end at the regional meet. AJ Houseman, a Clinton-Massie graduate, ran 27:01.2 to pace the WC trio. Kaitlyn Rauch ran 27:36.5 and Julia Bystrom was clocked in 28:03.8.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

College teams pick up wins at Hoosier pool

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — The Wilmington College swim teams bested Manchester University in a pair of dual meets Saturday afternoon. The women were 135-76 winners while the men came out on top 119-84. “Both teams took a step forward today as they are starting to trust their training and...
WILMINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
COLUMBUS, OH

