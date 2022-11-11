Read full article on original website
Related
wnewsj.com
20th Century Club of Blanchester meets
The 20th Century Club of Blanchester held its monthly meeting on November 10 at the home of Peggy Morgan. This year’s theme is “Least Visited National Parks in the U.S.” The program was presented by Susan Jacobs with the help of Lauren Stephens, who shared her experience of climbing Mt. Rainier through stories and photos of her experience. Pictured are Nancy Muzzy, Judy Cottle, Suzy Blake,Phyllis Oliver, Valerie Radcliffe, Robin Prewitt, Bryanne Peck, Ruth Johnson, Edna Schmied, Judy Brumbaugh, Barbara Lane, Patty Williams, Carole Haines, Betty Ford, Joyce Kelly and Susan Jacobs. Not shown are Sue Zimmerman and Peggy Morgan.
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • 26th Annual Christmas in the Country at Clinton-Massie 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clinton-Massie Middle School featuring over 90 local artisans and vendors. Entry fee is $1 for those age 12 and up, with proceeds donated to the local food pantry and Falcon Packs.
wnewsj.com
Toys for Tots receives donations
The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Christmas program, Toys for Tots, has been around since 1948 and veterans have been supporting the program almost that long. On Wednesday evening during the Sons of the American Legion Unit 49 (SAL) meeting, the commander and members of Wilmington Veterans Post 49 (Legion) joined them for a very special presentation.
miamistudent.net
Sam Lawrence loses to incumbent Sara Carruthers
Miami University sophomore Sam Lawrence lost his bid for Ohio House District 47 during the Nov. 8 midterm elections. His opponent, Republican Sara Carruthers, won 65.2% of the votes. Over the past couple of months, the campaigns of both Carruthers and her opponent, Lawrence, a political science major, were closely...
Records: Auditor looking into complaints of campaign contributions concerning county clerk of courts
DAYTON — A new document is shedding light on the state auditor’s raid of the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office Wednesday afternoon. News Center 7 obtained through a public records request a copy of the Special Investigations Unit’s report of miscellaneous activity which revealed the initial allegations the auditor’s office is looking into. The document indicates that the allegations made in late October 2022 raised concern Clerk of Courts Mike Foley and not the his office as an entity.
columbusfreepress.com
Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election
NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
Ohio’s red wave leaves the Democrats going under: Thomas Suddes
But for Democrats’ capture of a Cincinnati-area U.S. House seat — not entirely a surprise — Tuesday’s election underlined yet again the long, slow decline of the Ohio Democratic Party. Tuesday also heralded the emergence of a potential national Republican star: U.S. Senator-elect J.D. (James David)...
1 taken to hospital, Ohio BCI investigating after officer-involved shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting happened in Springfield on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. 2NEWS spoke with the Press Secretary Steve Irwin of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and learned Springfield Police requested Ohio BCI to investigate the officer-involved […]
wnewsj.com
Jones in 50th year with Wilmington College football program
As youngster growing up in Miami, Marque Jones made summer trips north to Wilmington. Visiting his dad’s hometown aunts, uncles and cousins was fun for a while. He remembers running across the Wilmington College campus and playing in the basement at Pyle Center. Jones, 67, even trekked through neighborhood...
miamistudent.net
So none of your candidates won… now what?
As a leftist independent stuck voting for the Democratic party as the lesser of two evils in a heavily Republican district in Ohio, election night can be wildly disappointing. But that doesn’t mean I’ll stop caring, paying attention or voting. From my count, not a single candidate for...
At least 1 arrested in pursuit of reported stolen car that struck police cruiser in Greene County
SUGARCREEK TWP. — One person was arrested Friday night after a high-speed police pursuit of a reported stolen car that struck a police cruiser on eastbound Social Row Road in Sugarcreek Twp., Greene County. The arrest occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Lytle Trails Road in...
Greene County poll worker removed after threatening voter
“She read my shirt out loud as I walked past and I was maybe three to four feet away from her, she said I’m going to stomp on your face,” said Donnie Greene.
Mount Vernon News
Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
wvxu.org
Hamilton County judge races split by party with one race too close to call
Out of the eight races for a judge position in Hamilton County, three went to Republicans and four went to Democrats. One race is still too close to call. Republican Stacey DeGraffenreid is leading in the race for Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division, with just 1,062 votes more than Democrat Rickell Howard Smith (out of 253,526 total votes).
wnewsj.com
Tackett 4th for Wilmington wrestling team at Trine
ANGOLA, Ind. — Caleb Tackett led the way for the Wilmington College wrestling team at the Trine Invitational as the junior placed fourth in the 197-pound weight class Saturday. Tackett opened his day with a pin of Olivet College’s Kody Krupp in 2:48 before losing to Kaleb Rosen of...
wnewsj.com
Heys paces Quakers, who await at-large berth in nationals
HOLLAND, Mich. – The Wilmington College men’s cross country team had three individuals place in the top 15 of the Great Lakes Regional Meet Saturday. The women’s team had its season end at the regional meet. AJ Houseman, a Clinton-Massie graduate, ran 27:01.2 to pace the WC trio. Kaitlyn Rauch ran 27:36.5 and Julia Bystrom was clocked in 28:03.8.
wnewsj.com
College teams pick up wins at Hoosier pool
NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — The Wilmington College swim teams bested Manchester University in a pair of dual meets Saturday afternoon. The women were 135-76 winners while the men came out on top 119-84. “Both teams took a step forward today as they are starting to trust their training and...
Fox 19
Humane Association of Warren County offers dog adoption special to combat overpopulation
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Humane Association of Warren County is facing a problem that is not unique to Tri-State animal shelters - overpopulation. Joanne Hurley, executive director at Humane Association of Warren County, talked with FOX19 NOW about the chronic issue. “Just tying dogs up at the shelter, wherever...
dayton.com
Rike’s Department Store: The history of a Dayton legend that traces back to 1853
Rike’s Department Store was a downtown Dayton staple for decades. Here are some things to know about its history. The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853. David L. Rike and his associates started modestly near Third Street on Main. The business began when the firm of...
NBC4 Columbus
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
Comments / 0