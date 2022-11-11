Read full article on original website
Paul E. Ross
Paul E. Ross, 81, of The Villages, FL passed away 11/5/2022, as per his wishes, at home with his wife Barbara by his side. Paul was born in Norwood, Ma to Paul R. and Edith (Carr) Ross. He was a graduate of Norwood Highschool, Boston College and received his MBA from Suffolk University. After college, he worked for New York Central Railroad in their Boston, MA office. In the early 70’s, Paul moved to Newport, RI and ventured into the Ophthalmic Eyewear business, in which he represented manufacturers of ophthalmic equipment, lenses and eyewear.
George M. Bercowy
George M. Bercowy of The Villages, Florida passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at HarborChase of Wildwood. He was born on November 25, 1926 in Staten Island, New York. He was the son of the late John and Dora (Strilciuc) Bercowy, and brother of the late Theodore Bercowy. George was...
John J. Leyden
Lady Lake, FL — John J. Leyden died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, October 28th. He was 87. Born on August 26, 1935, John grew up in Far Rockaway, Queens, NY the eldest son of John and Nellie (Cleary) Leyden. He joined the US Navy upon graduating from high school and served on active duty during the Korean Conflict.
Donna Witherspoon Kelly
Donna Witherspoon Kelly, a long-time resident of The Villages, Florida died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her children, on Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born on January 15, 1937, to the late Earl Witherspoon and Bernice Mansfield. Donna (or “Mimi” to many) is survived by her loving children,...
Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced
I have to say that Carol Olson is 100 percent correct. As a newer resident I am astounded at how overpriced most things are around The Villages. I came here under the premise of “middle class affordability,” only to learn that it really isn’t. Somebody has dropped the ball. We are already looking at putting our home on the market and heading to Sarasota. I mean hey, if I’m going to pay a premium everywhere I go why not go somewhere that’s worth it?
Adult pool slated for refurbishment in Village of Collier
The Village of Collier Recreation Center Adult Pool will be closed for full pool refurbishment on Monday, Nov. 28 and is projected to reopen on Saturday, Dec. 17. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Big...
Kent Neill Heusinkveld
Kent Neill Heusinkveld passed away at the age of 65 at his home in Lady Lake, FL after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Kent was born on January 26, 1957 to Neill and Hilda Heusinkveld in Rochester, MN, where he continued to live for much of his life before accomplishing his dream of retiring to warmer weather. Kent worked at the Mayo Clinic in various positions for more than 28 years and finished his career at Ability Building Centers (ABC).
Joseph James DiBernard, Jr.
Joseph James “Jimmy” DiBernard, Jr. a wonderful husband & son, proud father & grandfather, caring brother & uncle and faithful friend passed peacefully from this life into his eternal heavenly home on November 1, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born to Joe and Charlotte DiBernard,...
Myrtle Clarine Casey
Myrtle Clarine (Brown) Casey, age 82, died of a short illness on Saturday, November 5th in the The Villages, Florida. Known to her friends and family as Billie, she is survived by her best-friend and husband of 61 years, Paul Albert Casey, of Medina, Ohio and recently both were 20 year residents of the Village of Winifred in The Villages in Florida. She is preceded in death by her sisters Jeannine (Carnahan) Kapp of Knox, Indiana; Marietta (Carnahan) Goodman, of Birdseye, Indiana; and brothers Casey Carnahan and Clifford Carnahan.
Great Blue Heron Landing On The Boardwalk At Lake Sumter Landing
This great blue heron was touching down for a night landing on the boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Dominick Joseph DiBello
Dominick Joseph DiBello of The Villages, FL was taken home to his eternal rest surrounded by the love of family on November 3, 2022. Dominick is survived by his loving wife Linda; devoted daughter Dale (DiBello) Nicholson of Oviedo, FL, her husband Barry Nicholson and grandsons John Barrett and Brian Dominic; brother Michael DiBello and sisters Annette Rotbart and Stella DiBello and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Village of Summerhill man with history of speeding jailed without bond
A Village of Summerhill man with a history of speeding has been jailed without bond. Shaun Howard Brennan, 49, who lives at 3325 Shelby St., was being held over the weekend at the Marion County Jail following his arrest on a Lake County warrant. A hearing on Brennan’s status after skipping a court date is set for this Wednesday in Lake County Court.
Most of 1,202 ambulance transports in October ended up at The Villages hospital
The Villages Public Safety Department had 1,202 ambulance transports in it first month of operation. Reports have been extremely favorably about the ambulance service that was transferred Oct. 1 from Sumter County to The Villages Public Safety Department. The average response time for an ambulance to arrival at a call...
Oxford Oaks man to lose license after DUI arrest at Waterfront Inn
An Oxford Oaks man will lose his driver’s license as a result of a drunk driving arrest earlier this year at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing. Edward Charles Tomlinson, 73, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Driver flees after crashing golf cart into wall in The Villages
A driver fled the scene of a golf cart crash Saturday night in The Villages. The male golf cart driver had been traveling on the multi-modal path along El Camino Real when the golf cart crashed into a wall. The driver was ejected from the golf cart and landed in the bushes, according to a witness.
Celebration of life set for motorcyclist who died after crash in The Villages
A celebration of life has been scheduled for a motorcyclist who died after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Lady Lake, was flown by helicopter Oct. 31 to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. Lewis died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
Officials vote to spend $215,212 to buy new ambulance for CDD 14 in Leesburg
Officials have voted to spend $215,212 to buy a new ambulance for deployment in Community Development District 14 in Leesburg. The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors this past week voted in favor of the purchase upon the recommendation of Deputy Chief James Goodworth of The Villages Public Safety Department.
City of Wildwood to collect residents’ storm debris on Monday
Wildwood city officials have announced that crews will begin collecting residential vegetative debris from Tropical Storm Nicole first thing Monday morning. “As with every storm, we prepare for the worst-case scenario to ensure public safety,” said Public Works Director Jeremy Hockenbury. “We are always relieved when we escape serious damage, knowing storms can be unpredictable, even with the best forecasting technology and interpretation.”
Annual bicycle collection event set for Dec. 2 in The Villages
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s annual bicycle collection event is set for Dec. 2 at Lake Miona Recreation Center. The hours will be 8 a.m. until noon. For almost two decades, the cycling community has helped fix up gently used bicycles donated by Villagers for children and disadvantaged adults at Christmas time.
Donations of Christmas decorations sought to benefit struggling families
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has the perfect solution for those who are never going to use all of the Christmas decorations they brought with them from up north. Area residents can donate them to the sheriff’s office. The donated items, which can be anything from trees to nativity scenes, will be transported to the Sumter County Fairgrounds, where a volunteer organization sorts the items and sets them up like they would be displayed in a store. Families are then invited to shop at the “store” and select items free of charge.
