ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Photos: Hurricane Nicole pummels Florida coastline

By Dylan Stableford,Yahoo News Photo Staff, Yahoo News
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Panrj_0j7U4oEF00

A rare November hurricane caused widespread damage in Florida on Thursday, causing numerous homes to collapse into the ocean and forcing evacuations of dozens of hotels and high-rise condominiums.

Hurricane Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 storm, was . But it still pummeled a large swath of Florida's Atlantic coast with powerful waves and extensive beach erosion.

Officials declared 24 hotels and condos in Daytona Beach Shores and New Smyrna Beach structurally unsafe, forcing their evacuations.

“Structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented,” Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald said at a press conference late Thursday. “We’ve never experienced anything like this before.”

More than 300,000 power outages were reported.

At least were blamed on Nicole. A man and a woman were fatally electrocuted by a downed power line, . Two other people were killed in a car crash on the turnpike near Orlando earlier Thursday.

In Cocoa, Fla., a 68-year-old man died as waves battered his yacht against a dock, police said. Paramedics tried to perform CPR on him as the boat broke away from its moorings and began to float away but could not resuscitate him.

Hurricanes are growing stronger due to climate change, as warmer air holds more moisture and warmer oceans provide more energy for high-speed winds.

Nicole was the first November hurricane to make landfall in Florida since 1985 and only the third since record-keeping began in 1853.

It came weeks after Hurricane Ian slammed into southwest Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm, killing more than 130 people, destroying thousands of homes and cutting a wide path of destruction across the peninsula.

Comments / 0

Related
Florida and Beyond

26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!

Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

Where to See Holiday Lights in South Florida This Season

People who are new to South Florida are usually a little weirded out when the holiday season rolls around and they see palm trees wrapped in Christmas lights. That’s just our take on the season here in Miami, where we trade eggnog for coquito (it’s better) and “Jingle Bells” for “Mi Burrito Sabanero” (which is just as likely to get stuck in your head). And though some of our traditions may be a little different than the rest of the country’s, we still get into the over-the-top light displays as well as anyone, throwing them on boats, waterfront mansions, and the world’s largest holiday theme park. So, from Santa’s to the Stranahan House, here are the best places in South Florida to catch holiday lights.
MIAMI, FL
Bay News 9

A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida

Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
TAMPA, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Plane crashes on Florida beach at Anastasia State Park, police say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A single-engine plane crashed at a Florida beach at Anastasia State Park while making an emergency landing Monday, according to the St. Augustine Police Department. Police said the pilot was not injured in the crash. It's unclear what led to the emergency landing. The Florida Highway...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

Sick child treated after migrant bus arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived before dawn said the families and...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
995qyk.com

Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator

Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida man accused of committing fraud while pretending to be Irish

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of taking out thousands of dollars in loans and participating in business deals, all while pretending to be an Irish immigrant. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced in a news release that it had arrested a man who had been calling himself Declan Quinn and committing fraud under the name.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy