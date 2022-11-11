The Oregon Ducks are ranked inside the Top 10 at No. 6, they've won eight straight games, and the playoffs are in their vision now as long as they win out, but they now hit the toughest stretch of the season that will test their depth, talent, and coaching. Oregon plays host to visiting rival, and No. 25 ranked Washington Saturday afternoon inside Autzen Stadium. This will pit two of the nation's top quarterbacks against each other, and both teams are fighting for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game that's less than a month out in Las Vegas.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO