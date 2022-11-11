ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

With SJSU's loss, Fresno State can clinch West with one win

The Fresno State Bulldogs are on the verge of a Mountain West West Division Title, and the path became easier after Saturday’s conference results. With San Jose State falling 43-27 at San Diego State, the ‘Dogs only need to win one of their remaining two games to punch a ticket to the MW Conference Championship Game.
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 6 Oregon vs No. 25 Washington

The Oregon Ducks are ranked inside the Top 10 at No. 6, they've won eight straight games, and the playoffs are in their vision now as long as they win out, but they now hit the toughest stretch of the season that will test their depth, talent, and coaching. Oregon plays host to visiting rival, and No. 25 ranked Washington Saturday afternoon inside Autzen Stadium. This will pit two of the nation's top quarterbacks against each other, and both teams are fighting for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game that's less than a month out in Las Vegas.
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

Kickoff time announced for Oregon's Week 12 matchup with Utah

The Oregon Ducks have been relegated to a late time slot for their next game following Saturday’s loss to Washington. No. 6 Oregon is scheduled to face No. 13 Utah in Eugene next Saturday. It was announced shortly after the Ducks’ loss to Washington on Saturday that the Week 12 showdown will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT.
EUGENE, OR
ESPN

Sabrina Ionescu hired as Ducks' director of athletic culture

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, has taken an offseason job with her alma mater, the Oregon Ducks, as director of athletic culture. Ducks women's basketball coach Kelly Graves announced the part-time staff position Friday. He said Ionescu will help with...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy