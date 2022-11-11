Read full article on original website
San Jose State, San Diego State ready for conference clash
The San Jose State Spartans have already achieved bowl eligibility and look to stay in the Mountain West hunt when they travel to San Diego State on Saturday. The Spartans (6-2, 4-1) and Aztecs (5-4, 3-2) kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT in Snapdragon Stadium with an FS1 national broadcast.
With SJSU's loss, Fresno State can clinch West with one win
The Fresno State Bulldogs are on the verge of a Mountain West West Division Title, and the path became easier after Saturday’s conference results. With San Jose State falling 43-27 at San Diego State, the ‘Dogs only need to win one of their remaining two games to punch a ticket to the MW Conference Championship Game.
What will it take to restore Runnin’ Utes program to its former glory?
Entering his second season at the helm, Runnin’ Utes coach Craig Smith is willing to do what it takes to restore glory to the Utes basketball program.
Nevada vs. Boise State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Nevada Wolf Pack have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Nevada and the Boise State Broncos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 6 Oregon vs No. 25 Washington
The Oregon Ducks are ranked inside the Top 10 at No. 6, they've won eight straight games, and the playoffs are in their vision now as long as they win out, but they now hit the toughest stretch of the season that will test their depth, talent, and coaching. Oregon plays host to visiting rival, and No. 25 ranked Washington Saturday afternoon inside Autzen Stadium. This will pit two of the nation's top quarterbacks against each other, and both teams are fighting for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game that's less than a month out in Las Vegas.
UW's 3 Best Wins and 3 Worst Losses Against Oregon
The good, the bad and the ugly from this longstanding series.
Kickoff time announced for Oregon's Week 12 matchup with Utah
The Oregon Ducks have been relegated to a late time slot for their next game following Saturday’s loss to Washington. No. 6 Oregon is scheduled to face No. 13 Utah in Eugene next Saturday. It was announced shortly after the Ducks’ loss to Washington on Saturday that the Week 12 showdown will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT.
Idaho State will have to deal with ferocious defense against Utah
Stifling defense has elevated Utah going into a clash with Idaho State in Salt Lake City on Monday night. The
Sabrina Ionescu hired as Ducks' director of athletic culture
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft, has taken an offseason job with her alma mater, the Oregon Ducks, as director of athletic culture. Ducks women's basketball coach Kelly Graves announced the part-time staff position Friday. He said Ionescu will help with...
