Sarah Logan has returned to WWE with her husband Erik and Ivar as The Viking Raiders. A few weeks ago, WWE began airing “Valhalla Awaits” vignettes for Logan and The Viking Raiders on SmackDown. Friday night’s SmackDown featured Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma in the ring for a singles match between Briana “B-Fab” Brandy and Zelina Vega. Before the match could begin, however, red lights illuminated the arena and a woman’s voice proclaimed, “Valhalla Is Here.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO