The Lamron
School of Business dedicates conference room to alumnus
In Oct. of this year, the SUNY Geneseo School of Business (SOB) dedicated a conference room in South Hall to Geneseo alumnus Robert E. Murray of the class of 1983. The room was dedicated during a special ceremony preceding the President’s Gala, with speakers School of Business (SOB) Dean Mary Ellen Zuckerman and Geneseo President Denise Battles speaking to Murray’s generosity and involvement in the SOB.
The Lamron
The infuriating reasons why group work is important
At this point in our academic careers, we have all experienced the joys of group work. As a person who despises said group work, anytime a professor announces a project in which we must work with our peers, I find myself dreading the weeks to come. Although I am a group work hater, I recognize that there is an importance to working with our peers toward a common goal. The following are some of the biggest reasons that group work is not only important in college, but in the grand scheme of things.
The Lamron
Pathways Peer Advocacy looking for students to become advocates
It’s getting to be that time in the semester where things are at their toughest: projects are due, tests are happening, and all the while the end of the semester is ominously approaching (which for me, a graduating senior, means that I have to figure out what exactly it is I want to do with my life). And this is not even to mention managing school along with work, friends, and self-care—and you know what? Sometimes it just feels like a lot, because it is a lot. And trust me, it really sucks crying in the Union bathroom when no one is answering your calls or texts and all the things are happening at once.
The Lamron
Four fraternities suspended over ineligible new members
Four SUNY Geneseo fraternities were recently suspended due to the admission of ineligible new members. Delta Kappa Tau (DK), Omega Beta Psi (Omega), Phi Kappa Chi (Phi Kap), and Sigma Nu Chi (Sig Nu) are currently on interim suspensions until a pending investigation into the admission of their new members is completed.
The Lamron
“Tempestries” craftivism project brings awareness to climate change
The SUNY Geneseo community is continuing their dedication to sustainability awareness with the 2022-23 “Tempestry” project. The goal of the project is to create a blanket or tapestry with colors determined by the temperature of each day of the year. Once completed, the tapestry can be compared to other “tempestries” and will serve as a physical reminder of the continued effects of global warming and climate change.
The Lamron
Lavender House LLC officially open in Genesee, Putnam, and Suffolk Halls
A new Living Learning Community (LLC) has been established in Genesee, Putnam, and Suffolk Residence Halls. The Lavender House LLC is a community for LGBTQ+ students interested in living with other students who share their identities and experiences. While there has previously been dedicated space in Putnam Hall for gender neutral and LGBTQ+ students, a ceremony was held on Nov. 1 to officially name the space Lavender House and establish LLCs in Genesee and Suffolk Halls.
‘We have to do better’: School leaders speak out on RCSD fall assessments in reading and math levels
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ‘Devastating…’ That’s how one board of education commissioner for the Rochester City School District describes fall assessments after testing students’ reading and math levels in kindergarten through 8th grade. As a result, the board of education is collectively calling on ways to correct course. Of more than 12,000 RCSD students surveyed, […]
13 WHAM
Beikirch, Hasenauer honored with New York State memorial highway designations
New York State — Two men from the Rochester area who served in the U.S. Army are being honored on this Veterans Day with highways named in their memory. Gary Beikirch earned the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam, saving lives as he sustained life-threatening injuries. Upon returning home, Beikirch served as a school counselor in Greece and co-founded the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester. He died of cancer last year at age 74.
Bye Cheerleading? Western New York School Makes Big Changes
A cheerleading team appears to have been disbanded by a school district in Western New York. The situation unfolded in the Cheektowaga Central School District. The cheerleading team coaches, Sierra Gray and Kayla Hutcheson, were allegedly told by the district that the teams would “no longer be able to cheer for winter sports on Tuesday,” according to WKBW.
UR Medicine and Wilmot Cancer Institute providing lung cancer screenings for awareness month
URMC says these groups of people are the ones who may have cancerous tumors that are smaller, localized, and more likely to be treated successfully. They also say that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.
wxxinews.org
Emergency rooms are crowded nationally and in Rochester
Overcrowding at emergency rooms and urgent care facilities has hit a crisis locally and nationwide. In a letter drafted to President Joe Biden, health care workers across the nation described health care conditions as “breaking beyond repair” and “detrimental.” The letter, from more than 30 health care systems and associations, details a lack of inpatient beds due to the backup of nursing home patients unable to transition to long-term care facilities, staffing shortages, and the circulation of different viruses causing severe illness for the most vulnerable.
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
iheart.com
Rochester, Syracuse Police Depts. Must Release Open Discipline records
The state's appellate division has ruled that the police departments in Rochester and Syracuse must release open and unsubstantiated disciplinary records -- in addition to records predating the repeal two years ago of a law keeping discipline records secret. The case is part of a statewide police transparency campaign in...
wdkx.com
City Of Rochester Buy The Block Program Deadline Is Nov. 15th
A program through the City Of Rochester is getting close to the deadline. City of Rochester’s “The Buy The Block” Program is giving an opportunity to potential first time homeowners. The deadline to apply is November 15th click on the link below to access the application. https://www.cityofrochester.gov/BuyTheBlock/
Kucko’s Camera: Gingerbread houses at the George Eastman Museum
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko takes his camera, and his sweet tooth, to the George Eastman Museum for a sneak peek at this year’s Sweet Creations gingerbread display.
wnynewsnow.com
Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier
SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) – A new Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in New York’s Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of. “I’m 85 and I know what...
Campus Times
The Pawsitive Cafe, Rochester’s first cat cafe
At a time when the PAWS (Peers for Animal Wellness and Safety) club is hard at work scheduling at least three sessions per semester where therapy dogs are invited onto campus to serve as emotional support for college students, the demand for stress relief from a grueling onslaught of responsibilities as a young adult is high. College students everywhere are seeking furry companions or not-so-furry companions to comfort them. (see: the fish in a small aquarium that residential life policies allow) The school boasts a number of student-run Instagram pages like @urgroundhogs, @squirrels_of_uofr_, and several dedicated towards the infamous quad fox. There’s a demand to see and interact with animals as a way of seeking comfort. These animals serve as an emotional support for students pulling their hair out over midterms.
The Lamron
Men’s Ultimate Frisbee closes out fall season with dominant performance in Northeast Classic
SUNY Geneseo Men’s Club Ultimate Frisbee (Snail) traveled to Saratoga Springs, NY to take part in the 2022 Northeast Classic tournament this past weekend. The tournament, put on by the National Ultimate League, consisted of 22 of the top college programs in the region all competing for the top spot. Snail came out slow to start on Saturday, Nov. 5, but picked up the pace to end their weekend with a fourth-place finish after some outstanding play on Sunday.
travelawaits.com
12 Famous Foods To Try On New York’s Upstate Eats Trail
With a slogan like “Chow Down in Upstate,” you know you’re going to be in for some seriously good food when you head out to explore New York’s Upstate Eats Trail. This 225-mile journey includes more than six dozen recommended dream destinations for foodies. Some dishes are world-famous treats, but most are true local loves that are little known outside the region.
Changes coming to electronic recycling in New York State
Changes are coming for the way people recycle their old electronics in New York State come Jan. 1, 2023. Read more about the upcoming changes here:
