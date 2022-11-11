The Geneseo Equestrian team has begun their 2022-2023 season in impressive fashion yet again. Led by longtime coach Kim Sanford, each of their first four shows this year have resulted in a top five finish for the Knights and multiple riders qualifying for the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Regionals in early April. With more than half of the season to go, Geneseo looks to finish strong after their previous performances.

