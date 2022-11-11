Read full article on original website
The Lamron
School of Business dedicates conference room to alumnus
In Oct. of this year, the SUNY Geneseo School of Business (SOB) dedicated a conference room in South Hall to Geneseo alumnus Robert E. Murray of the class of 1983. The room was dedicated during a special ceremony preceding the President’s Gala, with speakers School of Business (SOB) Dean Mary Ellen Zuckerman and Geneseo President Denise Battles speaking to Murray’s generosity and involvement in the SOB.
westsidenewsny.com
Spencerport native elected president of American Chemical Society
Mary K. Carroll, a 1982 graduate of Spencerport High School, has been elected as 2023 president-elect of the American Chemical Society, the world’s largest scientific society with 151,000 members in 140 countries. Carroll, an analytical chemist, is the Dwane W. Crichton Professor of Chemistry at Union College in Schenectady....
‘We have to do better’: School leaders speak out on RCSD fall assessments in reading and math levels
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — ‘Devastating…’ That’s how one board of education commissioner for the Rochester City School District describes fall assessments after testing students’ reading and math levels in kindergarten through 8th grade. As a result, the board of education is collectively calling on ways to correct course. Of more than 12,000 RCSD students surveyed, […]
The Lamron
Geneseo Equestrian team sends riders to IHSA Regionals
The Geneseo Equestrian team has begun their 2022-2023 season in impressive fashion yet again. Led by longtime coach Kim Sanford, each of their first four shows this year have resulted in a top five finish for the Knights and multiple riders qualifying for the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association Regionals in early April. With more than half of the season to go, Geneseo looks to finish strong after their previous performances.
Bye Cheerleading? Western New York School Makes Big Changes
A cheerleading team appears to have been disbanded by a school district in Western New York. The situation unfolded in the Cheektowaga Central School District. The cheerleading team coaches, Sierra Gray and Kayla Hutcheson, were allegedly told by the district that the teams would “no longer be able to cheer for winter sports on Tuesday,” according to WKBW.
The Lamron
Lavender House LLC officially open in Genesee, Putnam, and Suffolk Halls
A new Living Learning Community (LLC) has been established in Genesee, Putnam, and Suffolk Residence Halls. The Lavender House LLC is a community for LGBTQ+ students interested in living with other students who share their identities and experiences. While there has previously been dedicated space in Putnam Hall for gender neutral and LGBTQ+ students, a ceremony was held on Nov. 1 to officially name the space Lavender House and establish LLCs in Genesee and Suffolk Halls.
Football Frenzy: Batavia wins thriller, Attica, O-A/E, Pembroke raise bricks
Blue Devils win second straight title on last-second touchdown
Football Frenzy: McQuaid, Hilton, Canandaigua win titles
McQuaid, Canandaigua four-peat, Hilton snaps drought
Irondequoit Public Library announces addition of Seed Library coming later this year
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — A new addition is coming to the Irondequoit Public Library that fellow plant lovers and home garden enthusiasts will come to love and appreciate. We’re all familiar with the concept of borrowing books at your local public library, but what about borrowing seeds? That’s what the library in Irondequoit is doing […]
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport school bus driver accused of driving while intoxicated
A Brockport Central School District bus driver was fired and faces criminal charges after he allegedly drove a school bus while intoxicated on Monday, November 7. The district said the driver, Robert Manley, 47, was on an out-of-district bus run and failed a random alcohol screening. The screenings are performed as a safety precaution as part of the union’s contract with the district. Manly was immediately placed on leave and parents of students on the bus were notified.
Police Chief Alan Laird retires from Town of Irondequoit
Police Chief Alan Laird has worked for the Town of Irondequoit for over 22 years.
WUHF
McQuaid, Hilton and Canandaigua take home Sectional Championships
It all came down to Friday night. McQuaid took down Pittsford 37-14 to win their fourth straight Class AA title. While Hilton upset undefeated Schroeder 40-7 to take home the Class A1 championship. And rounding out the night, in Class A2 Canandaigua won their fourth consecutive brick after they beat...
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
Retired Buffalo teacher accused of transferring home deed to avoid potential financial judgment under Child Victims Act
A retired Buffalo teacher being sued in a Child Victims Act case is now accused of transferring the deed to her home ahead of a potential judgment to pay damages.
wnynewsnow.com
Possible Medicare Scam Targeting Southern Tier
SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WENY) – A new Medicare scam is targeting elderly people in New York’s Southern Tier. Virginia Bruckner of Schuyler County said she was targeted and wanted to warn seniors throughout the area so that no one gets taken advantage of. “I’m 85 and I know what...
iheart.com
Judge Blocks The State From Issuing Local Recreational Marijuana Licenses
A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state from issuing some of the first licenses for recreational marijuana businesses. Under the state law, the first licenses are supposed to go to New Yorkers or family members with past marijuana convictions. But the judge sided with a Michigan...
WHEC TV-10
Update: Driver came forward and pedestrian was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life threating injuries.
UPDATE: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their assistance in this matter. Ultimately, the driver came forward and was issued citations for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and moving from the lane unsafely. The pedestrian was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life threating injuries.
Haverling girls soccer advances to state finals
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The Rams are headed to the state finals for the first time in program history. (Video courtesy: NFHS Network) The Haverling girls soccer team defeated Section III champ Westhill 1-0 in the Class B state semifinals in Cortland on Saturday. Lydia Dickson scored the lone goal of the game for the […]
waynetimes.com
Wayne County Unofficial Election Results
While there many contested races within Wayne County this year, there were a few noteable races. Here are the unofficial results of the Federal, State, County and local town/village elections. The voting remains unofficial until next week, when mail-in ballots are counted. VILLAGE OF NEWARK:. To begin, the race between...
wellsvillesun.com
Photo journalism still in the blood as Lynn (Brennan) White captures stunning fire images
Many people know Lynn Brennan Photography (Facebook page HERE) in the Hornell area as they have commissioned her for family photo shoots, senior photos and more. She also serves as the Director of Public Relations, Foundation & Marketing at UR Medicine Noyes Health in Dansville, where she has done a tremendous job getting the word out about the services the hospital has to offer for residents all over the region.
