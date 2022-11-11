Read full article on original website
Police: Mississippi woman tricked victim into staying at house, then stole guns other items during the night
Investigators say a Mississippi woman has been arrested after she convinced a man to let her stay overnight and that proceeded to steal guns, a laptop computer and other items from his house,. Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, has been charged with grand larceny. Officials from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s...
Joseph Daughtry tapped as new CPD chief
Current Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. has been named the new Columbus police chief. The decision was announced during Tuesday’s Columbus City Council meeting. He will take the reins at the Columbus Police Department on Jan. 1 and will be paid a salary of $100,000. “It’s an honor...
New police chief confirmed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Joseph Daughtry has been confirmed as the new chief of police in Columbus. Confirmation came during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Daughtry is coming to Columbus from Natchez where he held the same position. He’s also the president of the Mississippi Association of...
Columbus woman killed in Lowndes County wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus woman died in a wreck in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Catherine Ridgon died from her injuries Monday night. He said she was involved in a multi-car crash on Highway 45 on Monday. An investigation is ongoing into the wreck to...
Woman charged with attempted arson in Bogue Chitto
BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. (WJTV)- Investigators with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a Bogue Chitto woman has been arrested and charged with attempted arson. Deputies responded to the call at 767 Homesville Road in Bogue Chitto around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11. Upon arrival, they arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42, of Bogue Chitto. The […]
West Point police hold press conference for murder investigation
WEST POINT Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police have made a total of seven arrests in an ongoing investigation into the death of 22-year-old Jerni White. Jaylon Heard, Renaldo Carrothers, Lamarquez Evans, Terrance Rowe, Shaunmicah Strong, and Kevin Holliday Jr. have all been charged with murder. Jaquerius Crawford was...
MIssissippi woman charged with arson after she reportedly set fire to porch of parent’s house
A Mississippi woman has been charged with arson after she reportedly attempted to set her parent’s house on fire. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at 767 Homesville Road, in Bogue Chitto. Deputies arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42....
Seven arrested so far in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Seven suspects have been arrested in connection to a September shooting in West Point. The shooting, which happened the night of Sept. 25 at the Timberlane Apartments, resulted in the death of Jerni White. West Point Police charged Renaldo Carrothers, 18; Lamarquez Evans, 22; Shaunmicah...
Pedestrian struck Tuesday morning in Monroe County
WREN, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian was seriously injured in an early Tuesday morning crash in Monroe County. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said the crash happened shortly after midnight along Highway 45 near Buchanan Road, which is south of Nettleton. Beckom said a driver saw a...
Grand jury indicts man on rape, kidnapping cold case charges
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is an update on a story we first brought you back in August. A grand jury indicted a man on rape and kidnapping charges in a cold case. Frederick Gandy was indicted on two counts of rape, and one count of kidnapping, burglary, attempted murder, and armed robbery.
Ex-Sheriff Terry Grassaree, ex-deputy indicted for bribery, lying to FBI
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Noxubee County Sheriff and a former deputy find themselves in trouble with the law. Terry Grassaree has been indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of bribery and one count of giving a false statement to an FBI agent. Vance...
Joseph Daughtry expected to be named the next police chief of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Sources told WCBI that Joseph Daughtry is expected to be named Columbus’ next Police Chief at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. Daughtry, one of the three finalists for the job, currently serves as the Chief of Police in Natchez Mississippi. He also serves as President...
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
Shooting, car chase ends in arrest on Highway 45
A Columbus man was arrested Wednesday after a miles-long car chase through town, during which he fired shots at a female victim who had a 6-week-old infant in her vehicle. Terence Lee Barrow, 39, is charged with aggravated assault with the intent to produce death. According to a Columbus Police...
J5 PPP scam trial rescheduled until January; both men ask for dismissal
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The trial for two Columbus men accused in a PPP loan scam was rescheduled and they have asked for the indictment to be dismissed. Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson were both indicted by a federal grand jury. Both men were charged with one count of...
Lowndes County deputies arrest 19 people during a countywide drug bust
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA)- Lowndes County deputies make 19 arrests in another drug round-up throughout the county. This was part of a six-month investigation involving multiple state and federal agencies into illegal drug trafficking in the county. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said between the 19 suspects, 33 felony charges...
Sober living facility seeks to lease old fire station
“You can literally walk out the back door and touch it,” said Crossroads Sober Living founder and president Dusty Snider, pointing at the old Fire Station Number 4. “We’re pretty much connected to it.”. The station, located at the corner of South McCrary Road and Airline Road,...
Columbus PD searching for home invader
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individual who kidnapped an elderly person in Columbus. According to Columbus Police, someone broke into the victim’s home early Monday, Nov. 7, tied up the victim, then stole the victim’s car. Police said the home invader threatened the...
19 arrested in Lowndes drug roundup
A 5-year-old girl passed by the open door of a dilapidated mobile home with an up-to-date camera system on the outside as law enforcement filled the lawn and porch. The adults inside were arrested moments later after officers discovered drug paraphernalia in the house. Early Wednesday, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office...
Two people died in Houston from what police describe as domestic incident
HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead in Houston from what police describe as a domestic incident. Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon said officers were called to a home on Parker Avenue Monday afternoon. The chief said a man on the scene was dead, and a female with serious injuries was flown to NMMC in Tupelo.
