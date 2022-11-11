ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

UK summons Iran envoy over alleged threats to journalists

Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IeNf_0j7U3TSp00

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s foreign minister summoned Iran’s top diplomat in London on Friday to protest alleged threats against journalists in the U.K.

The Foreign Office said that in recent years London’s Metropolitan Police has “contacted a number of U.K.-based journalists, having received credible information about a threat to their lives.”

It didn't identify the journalists, but U.K-based Farsi-language satellite news channel Iran International said earlier this week that police had told two of its journalists about “an imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families.” It said the threats came from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he had summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires, Mehdi Hosseini Matin, “to make clear that we do not tolerate threats to life and intimidation of any kind towards journalists, or any individual, living in the U.K.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

MI5 spy chief says Russia, China, Iran top threat list to UK

LONDON — (AP) — Britain faces major security threats from the trio of Russia, China and Iran, which all use coercion, intimidation and violence to pursue their interests, the U.K.’s domestic intelligence spy chief said Wednesday. Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5, added to mounting warnings from British...
Action News Jax

G-20 leaders end summit condemning Russia despite divisions

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their summit Wednesday with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse. The summit's closing statement was...
Action News Jax

US official: Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing 2

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people. Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation.”. Polish...
Action News Jax

Biden talks Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'

NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday objected to China's “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan and raised human rights concerns about Beijing's conduct in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong during his first in-person meeting with President Xi Jinping since the U.S. president took office, the White House said.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Ministers make push to get climate talks over the line

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Government ministers are returning to Egypt to take over negotiations at this year's U.N. climate talks, providing diplomats with the political backing they need to clinch credible agreements that would help prevent disastrous levels of warming in the coming decades. Talks in...
Action News Jax

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

BERLIN — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog says there will be more consultations this week and next on his calls for Ukraine and Russia to agree to a safety zone around Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy...
Action News Jax

In 'zero-COVID' China, 1 case locks down Peking University

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after finding one COVID-19 case as they stick to a "zero-COVID" approach despite growing public discontent. Peking University students and faculty were not allowed to leave the grounds unless necessary and classes on...
Action News Jax

Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his third campaign for the White House just one week after a disappointing midterm showing for Republicans, forcing the party to again decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 sparked an insurrection and pushed American democracy to the brink.
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

NATO holds emergency talks after missile lands in Poland

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Ambassadors from the 30 NATO nations gathered in Brussels Wednesday for emergency talks after Poland said that a Russian-made missile fell on its territory, killing two people, and U.S. President Joe Biden and his allies promised support for the investigation into the incident. The...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
119K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy