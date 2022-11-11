ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

CRC433
2d ago

That’s terrible, all he did was contact the FBI on something he thought was illegal. If it was one of trumps kids they’d be celebrating

BL
2d ago

This makes me so sad! He can’t leave the house and has to be careful with where he goes. Dems are relentless and have such deep hatred for repubs! Really sad we cannot live in peace and peoples politics get in the way of living our lives.

charli671 P
2d ago

Who'd of thought doing the right thing by contacting the FBI was equivalent to putting your head in the lions mouth...😮‍💨

