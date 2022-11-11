ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban

Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
'I've never faced someone this liberal in a campaign before': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy jostles with Democratic high school teacher opponent on crime and the border during their only debate before election day

Kevin McCarthy traded barbs with his Democratic challenger on Wednesday during their one and only election debate, as the pair clashed on crime and border security. McCarthy is running for his ninth term in a district that includes the blue-collar town of Bakersfield and used the debate to paint Democratic candidate Marisa Wood as an out-of-touch liberal as they butted heads over who had the most authentic voice.
US Chamber rejects McCarthy’s call for new leadership

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is sticking with CEO Suzanne Clark after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) privately called on the business group to replace her. Mark Ordan, chairman of the Chamber’s board, said in a statement that Clark has the organization’s “complete support.”. “The U.S....
