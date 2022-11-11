Read full article on original website
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
Former President Donald Trump made unfounded claims of "voter fraud" in Maricopa County after Republican Blake Masters, his endorsed senatorial candidate in Arizona, lost to Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly. The race was called late Friday evening. In a lengthy post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the result was "a scam"...
Dallas airshow disaster caught on video as planes collide in mid-air
Two planes in Texas collided in midair during the Commemorative Air Force air event at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon.
Illegal immigrant named in July 4 Virginia mass shooting plot sentenced for re-entering US illegally
An illegal immigrant named in a July 4 mass shooting plot in Virginia was sentenced to 5.5 months in prison for re-entering the country illegally.
Kevin McCarthy says it's 'not God's plan for me to be speaker' if Republicans win the House in November but reject his leadership bid: report
Kevin McCarthy's mission in life is to become speaker of the House. Regaining control of the chamber this fall would help him stake a claim for the leadership gavel. If GOP colleagues still deny him the speaker post next year, McCarthy says it wasn't meant to be, he told Punchbowl News.
Democrats prepare for a chaotic Congress where Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell clash and fail to rein in the Trump wing of the GOP
Democrats expect chaos next Congress as they face losing control of the House and possibly the Senate. They say far-right House members will be running the show as Kevin McCarthy struggles to control them. The prospect concerns them, but they say it will also help them defeat Republicans in 2024.
Nancy Pelosi's husband bought at least $1 million in Alphabet stock days before House leadership proposed a congressional stock trading ban
Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently disclosed that her husband exercised Alphabet stock call options in September. The options were exercised just over a week before House leadership unveiled a bill that would ban members and their spouses from trading individual stocks. Pelosi's husband also sold call options in NVIDIA and Micron...
Trump goes silent on social media for 24 hours as Dems celebrate Senate majority
Former President Donald Trump has been silent on social media for more than 24 hours, as Democrats continue to score key wins from Tuesday’s midterm elections. Trump, a quick-tweeting social media sheriff that often comments on major events, has been notably absent from Truth Social, his preferred platform, since he last tweeted about his daughter’s wedding on Friday.
"Knives are out for Kevin": McCarthy's dream of becoming House speaker just became a nightmare
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., path to becoming House speaker got a lot dicier after Republicans failed to pull off the "red wave" he had predicted for weeks. Republicans are still likely to take over the House of Representatives but McCarthy's grasp on the speakership may be a struggle...
Pelosi rejects idea that a Trump 2024 run would be good news for Democrats, supports Biden re-election bid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the notion that an announcement that former President Donald Trump will run for a second term in 2024 would be good news for Democrats moving forward. Mentioning Trump’s potential announcement this coming Tuesday, ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi, given the 2022 midterm election results,...
Nancy Pelosi says she thinks people will be 'surprised' by midterm results, Democrats could hold Congress
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she thinks the Democrats could keep the House and Senate in midterm elections expected to favor Republicans.
'I've never faced someone this liberal in a campaign before': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy jostles with Democratic high school teacher opponent on crime and the border during their only debate before election day
Kevin McCarthy traded barbs with his Democratic challenger on Wednesday during their one and only election debate, as the pair clashed on crime and border security. McCarthy is running for his ninth term in a district that includes the blue-collar town of Bakersfield and used the debate to paint Democratic candidate Marisa Wood as an out-of-touch liberal as they butted heads over who had the most authentic voice.
US Chamber rejects McCarthy’s call for new leadership
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is sticking with CEO Suzanne Clark after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) privately called on the business group to replace her. Mark Ordan, chairman of the Chamber’s board, said in a statement that Clark has the organization’s “complete support.”. “The U.S....
Bill Maher calls DeSantis 'powerful,' rips 'loser' Trump: 'How many elections has he now F'ed up in Georgia?'
HBO star Bill Maher weighed in on the ongoing GOP in-fighting with former President Donald Trump attacking prominent Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Liberals suggest Liz Cheney should be speaker of House but not everyone agrees
Political pundits on Twitter are fighting over whether Democrats, if they hold the House, should select recently ousted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney as speaker.
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
With control of both the House and the Senate at stake, here's a breakdown of numbers so far.
Kari Lake slams Dem opponent for not recusing herself as election chief despite run: 'Major ethical problem'
Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake took issue with her Democratic opponent not recusing herself as Arizona’s chief election officer amid days of election officials counting ballots. "We called for her to recuse herself July of last year of 2021, right after we got into the race, recognizing that...
Texas man found clutching gun while asleep in running car with several thousand fentanyl pills: police
The El Paso Police Department seized several thousand fentanyl pills after finding a man asleep behind the wheel of his car holding a gun on Tuesday evening.
Arizona rancher: After MS-13 walked through the gap in the border wall, they came knocking at my door
An Arizona rancher on the southern border has seen more drug runners and dead migrants on his land. He urged Congress and President Biden to finish the border wall.
GOP eager to take Congress; Pelosi says Dems intend to win
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Eager to claw back power in Congress, energized Republicans worked Tuesday to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington and threaten the future of President Joe Biden's once-lofty agenda. As polls began closing on the East Coast, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power was...
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
The New York Times on Friday devoted eight reporters and 2,598 words to investigating Elon Musk’s first few weeks after buying Twitter. The big takeaway? Twice, the paper told readers that the billionaire’s moves resulted in vomit. Writers Kate Conger, Mike Isaac, Ryan Mac and Tiffany Hsu (with...
