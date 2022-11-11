Your Plants Need to Take a Shower...Here's Why

So many benefits!

We all know it’s important to shower or bathe every day to get rid of the day’s dirt and grime that although we may not see, it’s definitely there and needs to be cleaned off and washed away. But did you know plants need to take a shower, too? Yeah, it’s a “thing.” And thanks to plant parent and TikTok content creator, @iamclaudiaq , we now know it should be an important step to follow to ensure our plants continue to grow and thrive!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Okay, so you may not have to give every single one of your plants a shower every day (as matter of fact, over watering them can cause damage to your plants if you're not careful), but allowing them the opportunity to get doused in water on a weekly or monthly basis (your preference) is quite beneficial. Giving your plants a shower involves sitting them in your shower or tub area and allowing the water from the shower head to rain down onto the plant.

Doing this simple, yet important step, cleans your plants foliage, removes pests, increases humidity and saturates soil. It’s even better for your plants if you can stick your plants outside when it’s raining so they can get the purest water, however, if you live in an area that doesn’t get too much rain often, then letting your plants sit in the shower is a wonder full option.

We love the benefits it provides and can actually testify to how amazing this tip is. Since we’ve been giving our plants showers, they’e been sprouting and thriving and we’re loving it!

