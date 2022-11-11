Michigan Stadium To Make Security Staffing Changes Following Tunnel Incident

Michigan State and Michigan © Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nearly three weeks ago, a massive altercation broke out in the singular tunnel of Michigan Stadium during halftime of Michigan vs. Michigan State.

The incident, which left two Wolverine players injured and led to the suspension of eight Spartans, has seen the Michigan athletic department and UM's Division of Public Safety and Security rethink security in and around the stadium's tunnel entrance.

According to an article posted to The Detroit News yesterday, Kurt Svoboda, Michigan's assistant director of athletics, released a statement Thursday on the Wolverines' efforts to reduce any potential tunnel flare-ups this week and into the future.

"The most recognizable adjustment will be an increase in security staffing in areas bordering the tunnel opening to the field so that we can better monitor crowd and participant interactions," Svoboda said Thursday.

Additionally, The Detroit News story also mentions that there will be a "more pronounced" gap between the time Michigan and the visiting school enter the tunnel during halftime and post-game.

The late-October incident between Michigan and Michigan State wasn't the first volatile exchange to take place in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium this season.

Just a week before the Spartans went into Ann Arbor, James Franklin's Penn State Nittany Lions also had a brief, but far less violent, jawing match with the Wolverines during halftime as both teams attempted to head towards their locker rooms.

Wolverine head coach Jim Harbaugh dismissed Franklin's concerns then, calling the "whining" Penn State coach "the ringleader of the whole thing."

Now, though, it appears the University of Michigan will be placing more emphasis on tunnel security and keeping their student athletes safe.

The first chance to see this extra security in action will be this weekend when No.3 Michigan hosts Nebraska.