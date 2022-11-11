BYU women’s soccer fought to get a 3-0 win over Utah Valley Friday night at South Field to kick off the first round of the NCAA tournament. “No better place to play than here in front of a full crowd. This was a tough game, it’s so fulfilling to see where we are at right now as we just got off to a rough start,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO