‘Not how he should spend his birthday’: Orem family says teens poured dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish
A Utah County family is dealing with the loss of their family pets, all at the hands of teenagers who reportedly dumped dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish.
BYU Newsnet
‘Pick it Up Provo’: BYU student creates art from street litter
BYU Advertising student Emily Hakala collects trash on her route to campus in order to create art that she hopes will inspire people to be conscious of their litter. Hakala started collecting trash after noticing the amount of garbage on the streets while she rode her bike to school. “The...
eastidahonews.com
Daddy-daughter duo performing at BYU-Idaho this week
REXBURG – Mat and Savanna Shaw, a daddy-daughter duo from Utah that rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, will perform at Brigham Young University-Idaho on Thursday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium. Since their first YouTube video, “The Prayer,” went viral, Mat and Savanna have...
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
BYU Newsnet
Peery Film Series educates students on refugees through the film ‘Human Flow’
BYU Peery Film Series, hosted by the Ballard Social Center, showcased the film ‘Human Flow’ by Ai Weiwei at the Wilkinson Center Varsity Theatre Nov. 9-11. The film ‘Human Flow’ documented the story of refugees and guest discussion leader Leonard Bagalwa spoke to students about his story and answered questions from students.
BYU Newsnet
Dancesport Championships at BYU kick off competition season for dancers
The Dancesport Championships brought together hundreds of the region’s dancers to kick off competition season in the Wilkinson Center Ballroom this weekend. The two-day competition here at BYU moves just about as quickly as the dancers on the floor. Every five minutes or so, a new heat is called...
BYU Newsnet
BYU, UVU ROTC honor veterans at presidential review
The combined BYU and UVU ROTC programs held their annual Presidential Review on Nov. 10 honoring BYU alumni veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the U.S. Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is held on Nov. 11 every year. The army ROTC program and air force ROTC...
ksl.com
'Absolute shock': How Utah's tight ends coordinated a surprise for Thomas Yassmin
SALT LAKE CITY — Tight end coach Freddie Whittingham asked Thomas Yassmin to sit down; he wanted to break some news to him. Yassmin nervously sat in a chair in the team's football facility on the Friday before Utah's game against Arizona and had no idea what to think. His mind swirled nevertheless. It felt like a serious conversation was about to happen.
kjzz.com
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
Two freshman lawmakers discuss joining the Utah Senate
When the state legislature convenes for its general session next year, there will be some new lawmakers in the mix.
BYU Newsnet
Eye on the Y: BYU English Society hosts Jane Austen Tea Party, BYU Music Dance Theatre alumnus joins Broadway’s ‘The Sound of Music’
English majors and Jane Austen fans came together for a night of seventeenth-century fun held by BYU’s English Society on Oct. 27. Fans and participants came together in Regency dresses, gloves and British accents. The night was complete with desserts, games and discussions about the various Jane Austen books....
KSLTV
Utah sees booked appointments, uptick in respiratory viruses
SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the country is experiencing a resurgence of respiratory viruses that aren’t COVID-19, and hospitals and doctors say they’re seeing it every day in Utah. Intermountain Healthcare told KSL Friday that they first started seeing early...
BYU Newsnet
Office of Information Technology provides plethora of student resources
The BYU Office of Information Technology provides support and resources to students all over campus. The office works with campus departments and leaders to improve the digital experience for everyone on campus. Resources such as the Adobe Creative Cloud, software training classes, rentable laptops and Macs and online data storage are all services BYU students have at their disposal.
BYU Newsnet
BYU Law School Dean of Admissions advises applicants to present themselves ‘in the most positive light possible’
BYU Law School Dean of Admissions Anthony Grover advised pre-law students to present themselves well on their law school applications. According to the Law School Admission Council, students who wish to be considered for admission must prepare applications, take the LSAT, submit letters of recommendation and more. “I wish that...
Why two housing experts disagree on how much Utah home prices will drop in 2023
In a market characterized by ‘volatility’ and ‘uncertainty,’ Utah housing predictions vary. Looking ahead to 2023 and what it will bring to the housing market, two of Utah’s leading housing experts disagree with each other.
BYU Newsnet
BYU women’s soccer fights to defeat Utah Valley 3-0 in first round of NCAA tournament
BYU women’s soccer fought to get a 3-0 win over Utah Valley Friday night at South Field to kick off the first round of the NCAA tournament. “No better place to play than here in front of a full crowd. This was a tough game, it’s so fulfilling to see where we are at right now as we just got off to a rough start,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said.
KSLTV
Utah County first responders finish backyard concrete after saving man’s life
VINEYARD, Utah — A trio of first responders in Utah County is getting praise and thanks for two acts of kindness. First, they saved a man’s life. Second, they stuck around and finished pouring concrete in his backyard. Two Orem firefighters and a Utah County sheriff’s deputy responded...
kslsports.com
BYU Blows Double-Digit Lead, Falls To No. 19 San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball falls to San Diego State, 82-75. The Cougars were a sizable underdog in this game but had a 10-point lead in the second half. San Diego State wouldn’t go down easy as they then reeled off a 40-23 run to come away with the victory.
ksl.com
Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident
MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
KSLTV
Utah Marine credited with starting the famous ‘Oorah’ saying
OREM, Utah — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. “It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate...
