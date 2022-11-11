ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU Newsnet

‘Pick it Up Provo’: BYU student creates art from street litter

BYU Advertising student Emily Hakala collects trash on her route to campus in order to create art that she hopes will inspire people to be conscious of their litter. Hakala started collecting trash after noticing the amount of garbage on the streets while she rode her bike to school. “The...
PROVO, UT
eastidahonews.com

Daddy-daughter duo performing at BYU-Idaho this week

REXBURG – Mat and Savanna Shaw, a daddy-daughter duo from Utah that rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, will perform at Brigham Young University-Idaho on Thursday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium. Since their first YouTube video, “The Prayer,” went viral, Mat and Savanna have...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Peery Film Series educates students on refugees through the film ‘Human Flow’

BYU Peery Film Series, hosted by the Ballard Social Center, showcased the film ‘Human Flow’ by Ai Weiwei at the Wilkinson Center Varsity Theatre Nov. 9-11. The film ‘Human Flow’ documented the story of refugees and guest discussion leader Leonard Bagalwa spoke to students about his story and answered questions from students.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Dancesport Championships at BYU kick off competition season for dancers

The Dancesport Championships brought together hundreds of the region’s dancers to kick off competition season in the Wilkinson Center Ballroom this weekend. The two-day competition here at BYU moves just about as quickly as the dancers on the floor. Every five minutes or so, a new heat is called...
BYU Newsnet

BYU, UVU ROTC honor veterans at presidential review

The combined BYU and UVU ROTC programs held their annual Presidential Review on Nov. 10 honoring BYU alumni veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the U.S. Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is held on Nov. 11 every year. The army ROTC program and air force ROTC...
kjzz.com

Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
UTAH STATE
BYU Newsnet

Eye on the Y: BYU English Society hosts Jane Austen Tea Party, BYU Music Dance Theatre alumnus joins Broadway’s ‘The Sound of Music’

English majors and Jane Austen fans came together for a night of seventeenth-century fun held by BYU’s English Society on Oct. 27. Fans and participants came together in Regency dresses, gloves and British accents. The night was complete with desserts, games and discussions about the various Jane Austen books....
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Utah sees booked appointments, uptick in respiratory viruses

SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the country is experiencing a resurgence of respiratory viruses that aren’t COVID-19, and hospitals and doctors say they’re seeing it every day in Utah. Intermountain Healthcare told KSL Friday that they first started seeing early...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
BYU Newsnet

Office of Information Technology provides plethora of student resources

The BYU Office of Information Technology provides support and resources to students all over campus. The office works with campus departments and leaders to improve the digital experience for everyone on campus. Resources such as the Adobe Creative Cloud, software training classes, rentable laptops and Macs and online data storage are all services BYU students have at their disposal.
BYU Newsnet

BYU women’s soccer fights to defeat Utah Valley 3-0 in first round of NCAA tournament

BYU women’s soccer fought to get a 3-0 win over Utah Valley Friday night at South Field to kick off the first round of the NCAA tournament. “No better place to play than here in front of a full crowd. This was a tough game, it’s so fulfilling to see where we are at right now as we just got off to a rough start,” BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Blows Double-Digit Lead, Falls To No. 19 San Diego State

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball falls to San Diego State, 82-75. The Cougars were a sizable underdog in this game but had a 10-point lead in the second half. San Diego State wouldn’t go down easy as they then reeled off a 40-23 run to come away with the victory.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake canyoneering guide dies in Moab climbing accident

MOAB, Grand County — A 21-year-old woman died in a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch on Saturday. About 1:45 p.m., Grand County Dispatch received a call reporting a climbing accident at Morning Glory Arch. Grand County Sheriff Office deputies, search and rescue members, National Park Service Rangers and...
MOAB, UT
KSLTV

Utah Marine credited with starting the famous ‘Oorah’ saying

OREM, Utah — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. “It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate...
UTAH STATE

