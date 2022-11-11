Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Kickoff time announced for Nebraska versus Wisconsin
The kickoff time has officially been announced for the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ week 12 home matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers on Nov. 19. The game will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. Central Time and will air on ESPN. Nebraska is currently coming off of a tough road loss to the No....
klin.com
Volleyball: No. 4 Nebraska at No. 6 Ohio State Today
Control of the Big Ten Conference is at state this afternoon. The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team is in Columbus, Ohio, to face No. 6 Ohio State today. The Huskers won the first meeting this season in five sets. Nebraska is 22-2 on the season and 14-1 in Big Ten...
Corn Nation
Michigan Leads Nebraska 17-3 Half
Michigan 7 - 0 The Wolverines went on a long, methodical drive, with Blake Corum punching the ball in on a 2-yard dive. Corum and Donovon Edwards combined for 41 yards on 9 carries between them. The drive took 12 plays, went 80 yards and lasted 6:48. Michigan 14-0 The...
Corn Nation
Michigan Outlasts Nebraska 34-3
There was momentary panic in the Husker Twitterverse when Logan Smothers wasn’t spotted in warmups right away. He did put in an appearance. Okay. Let’s get this over with. Chubba Purdy took the field for the first snap. A first down (Purdy to Washington)!. Apparently, rather than writing...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph updates injury status of Casey Thompson, outlook for final 2 games of 2022
Mickey Joseph provided an update on starting QB Casey Thompson on Saturday, who has missed the last two games with a hand injury. It’s not the greatest news for the Cornhuskers, as the head coach stated that Thompson still has nerve damage in his pinky finger and will remain a day-to-day decision. In Thompson’s absence, Nebraska has relied on Chubby Purdy and Logan Smothers to cover the QB position.
Corn Nation
Instant Reaction: Michigan Pummels Nebraska In A Most Boring Affair
Nebraska’s offense was completely inept in the most boring game of football I have watched in many, many moons. Normally when you watch bad football, it’s full of dumb plays, and tons of turnovers, huge amounts of mistakes. No so with this one. This one was basically Michigan...
Nebraska Basketball: Sam Griesel already emerging as leader
One of the big mantras over the offseason for the Nebraska basketball team is that this year was going to be different. This year, the team was going to play like a team rather a bunch of different parts. After two games, the jury is still out on whether that...
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Michigan
This is it. Nebraska has everyone right where they want them. You better be on the edge of your seat for this game. Michigan is going to wish they had a bye this week after Nebraska gets done with them. Here are your reasons why. #1 MICHIGAN’S DEFENSE. Nebraska...
247Sports
Michigan beefing up security in football stadium tunnel before Nebraska game in wake of multiple altercations
Michigan experienced multiple altercations in the shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium in the Wolverines' previous two home games against Penn State and Michigan State, and it is beefing up its security ahead of Saturday's game against Nebraska. The Michigan athletic department and UM Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) reviewed game-day operations on the field and in the tunnel, and also examined “access thresholds” according to a statement Thursday from Kurt Svoboda, Michigan's athletic director for external communications and public relations, per the Detroit News.
Corn Nation
Wrestling: Robb and Labriola Shine as Huskers Split Duals
The No. 17-ranked Nebraska wrestling team traveled this weekend to Bethlehem, Pa. to take part in the Journeyman’s Wranglemania. Nebraska started with a dual against Army before taking on No. 8 NC State. After falling to North Dakota State to open the season, Nebraska got its first dual win...
1011now.com
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
Corn Nation
Wrestling: Huskers Ink Their 2023 Recruiting Class
Nebraska signed its six-man recruiting class for the class of 2023 this week, and it’s a pretty impressive bunch. Four of the six signees are ranked in FloWrestling’s 2023 Big Board (Top 100). Many of which are nationally ranked highly in their respective weight classes. With a roster stocked with underclassmen right now, this class has a lot of talent and was obviously focused on weights of need.
Corn Nation
Wrestling: Huskers Traveling Tomorrow to Face Army and No. 8 NC State
The Nebraska wrestling team had a disappointing start to its season last weekend. The Huskers were ranked No. 8 in the NWCA Coaches Rankings going into the season, but the 20-16 loss to the Bison of North Dakota State dropped them to No. 17. They’ll have a big chance for...
Corn Nation
Nebraska WBB vs Houston Christian Preview and Game Thread
#22/#22 Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0) vs. Houston Christian Huskies (1-0) Friday, November 11, 2022, 8 p.m. (CT) Live Video: B1G+ (Student U) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (7:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (105.3 FM), Omaha (105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Special Event: Military Appreciation Night. Vote for...
Huskers Harness Huskies in 79-48 Victory
No. 22 Nebraska women's basketball is 2-0 with a date at No. 21 Creighton next
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (11/11): Huskers sweep Hawkeyes
(KMAland) -- Nebraska swept through Iowa, Creighton & Drake also added sweeps, UNI was a five-set winner and Northwest Missouri State lost in the MIAA Tournament on Friday in regional college volleyball. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Nebraska 3 Iowa 0. Northern Iowa 3 Southern Illinois 2. Drake 3 Missouri State...
norfolkneradio.com
Weidner scores 20 as No. 22 Huskers roll past Houstin Christian
LINCOLN - Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season, got...
KETV.com
Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights
Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
fox42kptm.com
Guinness Book of World Records confirms new record set by a Nebraska man
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - With the confirmation from the Guinness Book of World Records, Duane Hansen of Syracuse, NE is now the new record holder for completing the longest journey by a pumpkin boat. In late August, Fox 42 reported a story about Hansen attempting the world record. Hansen initially...
Look: Deion Sanders Responds To Nebraska Rumor
Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith tweeted on Friday that Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal to become Nebraska's next head coach. It didn't take long for the folks at 93.7 The Ticket to debunk that rumor. "So are very own Erick Strickland texted Deion Sanders prior to this...
