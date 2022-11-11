ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BYU Newsnet

Living with pain: UVU graduate reflects on dealing with a chronic diagnosis

Looking back, there were many moments and various signs signaling there was something wrong. But nothing big. Just little, nonchalant things Lora Kendell mentioned to her doctor when she was in high school. Things that would have never mattered if the pain did not happen continually and intensely during her...
BYU Newsnet

Women’s skateboarding club ‘Hawt Wheels’ is kick flipping stereotypes

Kiana Malzl, Elliott Roubicek and Morgan Farley are the faces of Hawt Wheels, the female skateboarding community first started in December 2021. The three women had a chance meeting while living in Hawaii when Malzl, from Orem, and Roubicek, from Calgary in Alberta, Canada, went to the same skatepark one day.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU drum majors discuss paths leading to the podium

As the football stadium filled in masses, the announcer welcomed over 200 musicians and their three leaders onto the field. With multiple games under their belts, the BYU drum majors Haley Broadbent, Benjamin Updike and Emily Rogers have led astounding performances. BYU’s marching band, having been established for more than...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Police Beat: Nov. 4 – 15

Nov. 4 — A bike was reported stolen at the Life Sciences Building. Nov. 7 — Clothing was reported stolen at the University Laundry. Nov. 7 — A wallet was reported stolen at the Spencer Kimball Tower. Nov. 9 — An electric bike was reported stolen at...
PROVO, UT

