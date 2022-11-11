ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Marriott Vacation Club Opens Newest Resort, Marriott’s Bali Nusa Dua Terrace

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Marriott Vacation Club — a global industry leader in Vacation Ownership and brand of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) — announced today they have officially opened Marriott’s Bali Nusa Dua Terrace. The brand’s second vacation ownership property in Bali is perched in the hills of the island’s southernmost region, roughly 20 minutes away from the airport and near the area’s most popular beaches and cultural sites.
NBC News

Airbnb changes booking process for travelers

Airbnb users will soon be able to see the total cost of booking stays before they check out, reversing a long-standing policy that had peeved many users. Starting next month, guests will have the option to view the total price of bookings, including all fees, before taxes. The pricing will be shown in search results and map, filter and listing views. Users will also be able to view full price breakdowns that show Airbnb’s service fees, discounts and taxes.
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News

Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
cruisefever.net

Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024

Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
BoardingArea

Do Travel Agents Save You Money?

There’s been a bit of blogger buzz these past few weeks about whether or not, in this age of being able to book travel from a device in our pockets, travel agents are still useful. Do travel agents really save you money? Do travel agents save you time? You might say, “Travel agents are so 80’s”, but I think you’d be selling yourself short.
WanderWisdom

Royal Caribbean's Tour of 'Family Townhouse' Suite Is Totally Over-the-Top

Cruises are so much fun, but for those of us who like to travel with family and friends know that usually these types of vacations mean a total loss of all personal space. Staterooms aren't exactly known for being huge — after all, they are on a boat, not in a hotel. But if you have the cash, you're totally able to spread out... maybe even more than you do at home!
Thrillist

Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
MindBodyGreen

Wellness Getaways In Turks & Caicos: Luxury Hotels, Fresh Restaurants & Beaches

Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. Image by Trinette Reed / Stocksy. November 9, 2022. Our...
The Independent

48 Hours in San Sebastian: restaurants, hotels and places to visit

This glamorous resort-city is European Capital of Culture 2016 (alongside Wroclaw in Poland). The honour boosts the style and appeal of San Sebastian, which has also become a gastronomic hub. In addition, the city known as Donostia in Basque gets its first air link from the UK next month, in the shape of flights from Luton.
BoardingArea

Why Hotels Don’t Leave Bibles In Their Rooms Anymore

If you stay in a hotel room in the U.S. or many other countries of the world, you’ll sometimes find a “Hotel Bible” or sometimes more commonly known as a “Gideon Bible” in the nightstand. Most people know “the Gideons put it there” but really…what’s up with that? How did it start to be and why is it not always the case nowadays?
