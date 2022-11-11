Read full article on original website
Marriott Vacation Club Opens Newest Resort, Marriott’s Bali Nusa Dua Terrace
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Marriott Vacation Club — a global industry leader in Vacation Ownership and brand of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) — announced today they have officially opened Marriott’s Bali Nusa Dua Terrace. The brand’s second vacation ownership property in Bali is perched in the hills of the island’s southernmost region, roughly 20 minutes away from the airport and near the area’s most popular beaches and cultural sites.
Airbnb changes booking process for travelers
Airbnb users will soon be able to see the total cost of booking stays before they check out, reversing a long-standing policy that had peeved many users. Starting next month, guests will have the option to view the total price of bookings, including all fees, before taxes. The pricing will be shown in search results and map, filter and listing views. Users will also be able to view full price breakdowns that show Airbnb’s service fees, discounts and taxes.
What Is the Highest Rated Luxury Cruise Line?
Even among the crème de la crème of luxury liners, some stand out from the rest. While the cruising industry took a large operational and financial hit during the pandemic, companies have adapted...
Royal Caribbean Shares Huge CocoCay Private Island News
Royal Caribbean International President RCL Michael Bayley lived through some dark days during his industry's long covid-related shutdown. There was the obvious problem that the pandemic had closed the cruise business down globally, but that wasn't even the company's biggest immediate concern. "I can tell you it was a terrible...
Icon of the Seas Will Be the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever in 2024
Royal Caribbean has released details on a new class of cruise ships that will be even larger than the Oasis class. Icon of the Seas will debut in early 2024 as the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons. Icon of the Seas will sail week...
European Travelers' Confusion Over Americans' Odd In-Flight Behavior Is Spot-On
It always makes for an interesting cultural exchange when people from one part of the world travel to another. American tourists are frequently bewildered by a lot of the customs and rules followed in other parts of the world. However, international visitors to America are often bewildered by us, too.
Do Travel Agents Save You Money?
There’s been a bit of blogger buzz these past few weeks about whether or not, in this age of being able to book travel from a device in our pockets, travel agents are still useful. Do travel agents really save you money? Do travel agents save you time? You might say, “Travel agents are so 80’s”, but I think you’d be selling yourself short.
An upcoming global cruise will let travelers live on a luxury cruise ship for 155 nights — see what it'll be like aboard the sailing
Around the world in 80 days? Let's try 155 nights instead. Luxury cruise operator Azamara has unveiled its newest 155-night, 37-country 2025 World Cruise itinerary. And it has high hopes for strong bookings after its previous world cruise sold out in a month. Travelers have been booking out around the...
"The Meal Costs About A Dollar, But It Was The Best Food I Had On My Trip": People Are Sharing Seriously Helpful Travel Intel They Learned After Visiting Popular Vacation Spots
"Many Barcelona restaurants offer what is called the menú del dia at lunch time. It's basically a three-course meal at a great price. It's an amazing way to eat well on the cheap. As an added bonus, you can often order wine for the same price as a bottle of water."
The best travel destinations around the world for 2023, according to National Geographic
San Francisco, Milwaukee, and Charleston, South Carolina, landed on National Geographic's list of best places to travel to in 2023.
Royal Caribbean's Tour of 'Family Townhouse' Suite Is Totally Over-the-Top
Cruises are so much fun, but for those of us who like to travel with family and friends know that usually these types of vacations mean a total loss of all personal space. Staterooms aren't exactly known for being huge — after all, they are on a boat, not in a hotel. But if you have the cash, you're totally able to spread out... maybe even more than you do at home!
A First Look Inside The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort and Residences, Set to Open in 2025
If you’re familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you’ve likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA’s founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.
I plan bucket-list trips for a living. Here are 4 mistakes I see travelers make when booking their own vacations.
I'm a professional trip planner who builds itineraries for solo travelers around the world. A lot of people planning their own trips make the same mistakes, like leaving no space for downtime. Some stick to the highlight reel and miss out on destinations' local cultures and communities. As an adventure...
Royal Caribbean Just Unveiled Its Next-Generation, Totally Over-the-Top Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
Premier Inn named UK's best hotel chain with Britannia, Mercure, Jurys Inn and Leonardo the worst
Premier Inn has been named the UK's best hotel chain - and Britannia, Mercure, Jurys Inn and Leonardo the worst. Britannia was ranked the worst hotel chain for the 10th consecutive year. Britannia’s hotels rated just two stars out of five for categories such as cleanliness, bed comfort and value...
Travel Expert Secrets: 9 Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
You can stay in ‘The White Lotus’ season 2 hotel on the stunning coast of Sicily
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you’ve been swooning over the seaside Sicily hotel that serves as a backdrop for season 2 of HBO's “The White Lotus,” we’ve got good news: Stays aren’t just for fictional guests. San Domenico...
Wellness Getaways In Turks & Caicos: Luxury Hotels, Fresh Restaurants & Beaches
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. Image by Trinette Reed / Stocksy. November 9, 2022. Our...
48 Hours in San Sebastian: restaurants, hotels and places to visit
This glamorous resort-city is European Capital of Culture 2016 (alongside Wroclaw in Poland). The honour boosts the style and appeal of San Sebastian, which has also become a gastronomic hub. In addition, the city known as Donostia in Basque gets its first air link from the UK next month, in the shape of flights from Luton.
Why Hotels Don’t Leave Bibles In Their Rooms Anymore
If you stay in a hotel room in the U.S. or many other countries of the world, you’ll sometimes find a “Hotel Bible” or sometimes more commonly known as a “Gideon Bible” in the nightstand. Most people know “the Gideons put it there” but really…what’s up with that? How did it start to be and why is it not always the case nowadays?
