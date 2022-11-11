Incident occurs following road rage incident on 405 recently. A person was reportedly shot in the shoulder following a road rage incident in Brentwood recently. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident occurred on October 30 around 10 p.m. as the suspect and victim were respectively driving on the 405 Freeway. Police say the suspect exited the 405 at Wilshire Boulevard and traveled west. The victim tells police that the suspect pulled up next to him in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Westgate Avenue.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO