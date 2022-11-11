Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Real Housewives' Star's Ex-Husband's CFO Embezzled Millions to Pay For ProstitutesTaxBuzzBeverly Hills, CA
Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was dueBassey BYLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles is The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Lisa Rinna Reveals Her 1 RHOBH Related RegretAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Related
2 Teens Shot, Possible Weapon Located
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two teenagers were found shot in the city of Lancaster Friday evening, Nov. 11. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of Avenue J and 12th Street West where responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies discovered two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
foxla.com
Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop
PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
2urbangirls.com
Coroner’s inquest employee alleges department failed to accommodate health issues
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County coroner’s office investigator whose liver disease recently progressed into cancer is suing the county, alleging he has been wrongfully denied transfers to less trying jobs to help him cope with his condition. David Smith’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges failure...
foxla.com
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A drug enforcement squad seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills from a home in San Bernardino last week, according to officials. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino back on Nov. 10. According to officials, investigators found evidence during that traffic stop that led them to get a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East 19th Street.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime watch: They got rocked
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On Friday, October 28 at 1:41 p.m. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Lincoln Blvd. regarding a vandalism to a...
Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier
One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
Five Possible Overdose Victims in Granada Hills Rushed to Hospital
Five people were rushed to a hospital from an apartment building in Granada Hills Saturday for possible drug overdoses, authorities said.
KTLA.com
Suspect arrested after plowing through street carnival in South L.A.
Authorities announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of driving into a crowd at a street carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday evening, injuring at least six people. According to Officer Mike Lopez, with the Los Angeles Police Department, Steven Weems has been arrested in connection to the incident. Inmate information from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that Weems is 23-years-old.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Shots Fired During High-Risk Traffic Stop in Beverly Hills
The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) sent an alert to residents at approximately 5 p.m. on Nov. 9. The alert, which described a high-risk traffic stop in the 200 block of North Beverly Boulevard, stemmed from an armed robbery that had occurred in Culver City earlier that day. BHPD officers...
foxla.com
74-year-old man found dead on front porch of Whittier home
WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found dead on the front porch of his home in Whittier. Authorities were called out to the home in the 16100 block of Marlinton Driver in Whittier around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.
Jailed pursuit suspect has several arrests in L.A., Riverside counties
The man who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, rammed sheriff’s and police cars and broke into a family’s home during a wild, televised pursuit has a lengthy criminal history in Riverside and Los Angeles County, authorities said.
NBC Los Angeles
Hit-and-Run Pursuit Driver Taken into Custody from On-Ramp Standoff in Santa Clarita
The driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash tonight was taken into custody after holding California Highway Patrol officers at bay on an on-ramp to the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita. The standoff followed a short pursuit, said CHP Officer Edgar Figueroa.
74-year-old man dies after being hit with bat by neighbor in Whittier dispute, authorities say
A 74-year-old Whittier man died after being hit with a bat during a dispute with a neighbor, authorities said.
brentwoodnewsla.com
Person Reports Being Shot in Brentwood Road Rage Incident
Incident occurs following road rage incident on 405 recently. A person was reportedly shot in the shoulder following a road rage incident in Brentwood recently. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident occurred on October 30 around 10 p.m. as the suspect and victim were respectively driving on the 405 Freeway. Police say the suspect exited the 405 at Wilshire Boulevard and traveled west. The victim tells police that the suspect pulled up next to him in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Westgate Avenue.
Eviction notice leads to standoff at Hollywood apartment building
An attempt by authorities to serve an eviction notice on at least one tenant at a Hollywood apartment complex led to a standoff today that included a report of a shot being fired, prompting a shutdown of streets and the Hollywood (101) Freeway.
foxla.com
Hollywood Hills suspect found dead hours after deputies tried to serve eviction notice
LOS ANGELES - Officials said a suspect who barricaded themselves inside their Hollywood Hills apartment in an hours-long standoff with authorities after Los Angeles County deputies attempted to serve an eviction notice was found dead. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, two deputies were assigned to serve an...
horizonskyline.net
Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide
On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
knock-la.com
Local Bookstore Recovering After Apparent Arson Attack Linked to Break-In
On November 3 around 11 PM, a fire broke out in North Hollywood at the entrance of the Iliad Bookshop. A collection of free books appears to have been set ablaze, causing damage to the exterior of the building. There were no injuries reported, and the store’s cats, Apollo and Zeus, are “on vacation at the owner’s house and enjoying the experience,” according to a store employee.
LA County sheriff's deputy charged in connection with 2021 fatal shooting in East LA
A sheriff's deputy was charged with two felonies stemming from the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in East Los Angeles in full view of his relatives, who said the man was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Antelope Valley Press
Ex-deputy convicted in faked shooting
LOS ANGELES — A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted, Tuesday, of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but was acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
Comments / 0