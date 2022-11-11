ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marina Del Rey, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

2 Teens Shot, Possible Weapon Located

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two teenagers were found shot in the city of Lancaster Friday evening, Nov. 11. At approximately 7:05 p.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call regarding a shooting at the intersection of Avenue J and 12th Street West where responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies discovered two teenagers with gunshot wounds.
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Animal remains found in car during Palmdale traffic stop

PALMDALE, Calif. - Sheriff's deputies arrested a motorist on suspicion of animal cruelty during a routine traffic stop in Palmdale, authorities said Sunday. A deputy at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale station would not release any details of the arrest, which took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Palmdale Boulevard.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Coroner’s inquest employee alleges department failed to accommodate health issues

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County coroner’s office investigator whose liver disease recently progressed into cancer is suing the county, alleging he has been wrongfully denied transfers to less trying jobs to help him cope with his condition. David Smith’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges failure...
foxla.com

More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A drug enforcement squad seized more than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills from a home in San Bernardino last week, according to officials. Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Gangs/Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop in the city of San Bernardino back on Nov. 10. According to officials, investigators found evidence during that traffic stop that led them to get a search warrant for a home in the 200 block of East 19th Street.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Crime watch: They got rocked

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On Friday, October 28 at 1:41 p.m. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Lincoln Blvd. regarding a vandalism to a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTLA

Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier

One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead following an argument with his neighbor in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the 74-year-old victim was found […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect arrested after plowing through street carnival in South L.A.

Authorities announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of driving into a crowd at a street carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday evening, injuring at least six people. According to Officer Mike Lopez, with the Los Angeles Police Department, Steven Weems has been arrested in connection to the incident. Inmate information from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that Weems is 23-years-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Shots Fired During High-Risk Traffic Stop in Beverly Hills

The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) sent an alert to residents at approximately 5 p.m. on Nov. 9. The alert, which described a high-risk traffic stop in the 200 block of North Beverly Boulevard, stemmed from an armed robbery that had occurred in Culver City earlier that day. BHPD officers...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

74-year-old man found dead on front porch of Whittier home

WHITTIER, Calif. - An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found dead on the front porch of his home in Whittier. Authorities were called out to the home in the 16100 block of Marlinton Driver in Whittier around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.
WHITTIER, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Person Reports Being Shot in Brentwood Road Rage Incident

Incident occurs following road rage incident on 405 recently. A person was reportedly shot in the shoulder following a road rage incident in Brentwood recently. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident occurred on October 30 around 10 p.m. as the suspect and victim were respectively driving on the 405 Freeway. Police say the suspect exited the 405 at Wilshire Boulevard and traveled west. The victim tells police that the suspect pulled up next to him in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and Westgate Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
horizonskyline.net

Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide

On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
knock-la.com

Local Bookstore Recovering After Apparent Arson Attack Linked to Break-In

On November 3 around 11 PM, a fire broke out in North Hollywood at the entrance of the Iliad Bookshop. A collection of free books appears to have been set ablaze, causing damage to the exterior of the building. There were no injuries reported, and the store’s cats, Apollo and Zeus, are “on vacation at the owner’s house and enjoying the experience,” according to a store employee.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Ex-deputy convicted in faked shooting

LOS ANGELES — A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accused of falsely claiming to have been shot outside the Lancaster sheriff’s station was convicted, Tuesday, of a misdemeanor charge of making a false report of a crime, but was acquitted of two felony counts of insurance fraud.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy