Phoenix Suns’ great fight stalls out in crunch time of loss to Heat

The Phoenix Suns’ 113-112 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday told the whole story surrounding the central thesis of the team this season. The first 16 minutes of the second half resembled the 64-win Suns of last regular season, the road trip dementors that would come out to suck the souls from the opposition and its crowd with a relentless effort full of contributions from every Sun getting minutes.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
