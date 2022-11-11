Read full article on original website
NBA Mailbag: Next for Kyrie? Thibs on the Hot Seat?
Answering questions on the Nets star and Knicks coach, plus thoughts on the strong starts by the Celtics and Jazz.
Phoenix Suns’ great fight stalls out in crunch time of loss to Heat
The Phoenix Suns’ 113-112 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday told the whole story surrounding the central thesis of the team this season. The first 16 minutes of the second half resembled the 64-win Suns of last regular season, the road trip dementors that would come out to suck the souls from the opposition and its crowd with a relentless effort full of contributions from every Sun getting minutes.
Suns’ Duane Washington Jr. explodes with 16 points in 1st half vs. Heat
When you’re on the bottom third of the depth chart in the NBA, you are more than likely going to get an opportunity or two in the regular season. There are too many injuries that come along the way for the 14th, 15th or 16th guy to not be given a look.
Jay Williams counts the reasons for LeBron James to end up on Suns
The summer was spent with a fact-driven rumor mill linking the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Now in a midseason realm of crystal-ball reading into next offseason, Keyshawn, JWill & Max co-host Jay Williams would like to throw out a more wild theory for the Suns. What...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Cardinals given points by sportsbooks in potential backup QB battle with Rams
Sportsbooks do not expect the Arizona Cardinals to leave Los Angeles with a win Sunday against the Rams. Arizona (3-6) is a 3-point underdog in its second battle with the Rams (3-5) of the season, one that is expected to look quite different than the first, a 20-12 win for L.A. in Week 3.
