Marcus Mariota gets blasted on social media following ugly performance during loss to the Carolina Panthers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
Related
Colin Cowherd Suggests Tom Brady Will Leave Buccaneers For 1 NFL Team Next Season
Tom Brady is set to be a free agent this upcoming offseason. If he wants to continue his NFL career, Colin Cowherd believes he could sign with a different team in the NFC. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," Cowherd floated the idea of Brady leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to sign with the San Francisco 49ers.
Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
Popculture
Cam Newton Makes Major Business Move That Could Signal His Life After Football
Cam Newton just made a big business move. The former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback's property management company has purchased Elliott Street Pub, a dive bar in downtown Atlanta for $1.9 million, according to Urbanize Atlanta. Newton heads a company called Agape Property Management, and his real estate agent, Pierre Reeves, said he the NFL MVP has no intentions of altering the building which is located new State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes Unleashes on Refs After Juju Smith-Schuster Gets Knocked Out in Brutal Play
Following a scary play that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the ground, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had some thoughts about the game’s referees. During the play, Smith-Schuster is seen flying through the air after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
Ron Rivera sends clear message about Colts’ Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim coach attracted criticism from many corners of the NFL. On Saturday, a current NFL head coach even made clear that he was less than impressed by the move. Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was asked about his...
Raleigh News & Observer
How ex-Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson have performed since NFC West trades
In the NFL, a month can feel like an eternity, especially for a struggling franchise. And while the Carolina Panthers search for answers to turn around their disappointing season, two notable playmakers — who were on the Panthers’ roster just a few weeks ago — are looking to find their respective footings in the NFC West.
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
OBJ Wants $20M; Cowboys Lying About Being 'All In'?
If a team offers Odell Beckham Jr. $20 million APY, and the Cowboys front office fails to do the same? Dallas claiming it is "all in'' will have been a lie.
AOL Corp
Deion Sanders has a question: Why not have an HBCU in a bowl game?
Deion Sanders had numerous goals when, in 2020, he accepted the job as head coach at Jackson State, a historical Black college in Mississippi. One was to restore the Tigers program, whose illustrious history includes four Pro Football Hall of Famers (Lem Barney, Walter Payton, Robert Brazile and Jackie Slater).
Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend
Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game
The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 9 bye week with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, winning 49-29. They are now preparing to head on the road to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and some people are wondering if they will have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix for the game.
Gisele Bündchen’s ‘secret’ $11.5 million purchase that will keep her close to Tom Brady
NFL’s ultimate power couple, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen (sorry Russ and Ciara), have made major headlines over their highly publicized decision to split up. But that doesn’t mean the two will be completely far apart. Based on a report from Emily...
Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter
Brady was greeted with a gift during his first press conference in Germany - and he already knows what he's going to do with it.
Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered
The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
Derek Carr cries at press conference after latest Raiders loss
The Las Vegas Raiders’ latest loss was apparently a breaking point for quarterback Derek Carr. Carr became visibly emotional and struggled to speak at his press conference following the Raiders’ 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Carr said the Raiders’ results made him angry, and even hinted that some inside the locker room did not care as much about the outcomes.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Packers Game
Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe has named his pick for Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The former NFL tight end believes the Cowboys will take advantage of the Packers' recent struggles and notch yet another victory on their solid season so far. Sharpe has Dallas...
Desmond Howard Has 1 Team On "Upset Alert" This Weekend
ESPN's Desmond Howard is officially putting one of the top four teams in the country on upset alert. On Friday's episode of "Get Up," Howard said No. 4 TCU will face a tough challenge this weekend against No. 18 Texas. Howard pointed out that TCU has played from behind in...
Yardbarker
Bucs' Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith
The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0