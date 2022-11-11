Read full article on original website
Related
Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) Confirms That He Isn’t Going To Die In Season 5: “I Do The Killing”
With the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere less than a week away, there has been one thing on everybody’s mind… who is gonna die?. So goes it when you have an action-packed cowboy drama like Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone… people just tend to die. However, is it just fans being paranoid?
‘Yellowstone’ Jamie Dutton Actor Wes Bentley Reveals If He Would Star in a ‘Yellowstone’ Movie: Outsider Exclusive
Want to see a proper Yellowstone movie? So does Wes Bentley! Outsider sat down with the actor to discuss all things Jamie Dutton, a possible movie included, ahead of Season 5. When you’re as big a fan of Yellowstone as we are here at Outsider, a day spent chatting with Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes, and Cole Hauser is about as good as press coverage gets. And if there’s anything we’d like to see in the event of Paramount Network winding down their hit show, it’s all of them in a Yellowstone movie.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Warns Fans That Season 5 Is Going to Be ‘Bloody’
In a new clip promoting season 5 of ‘Yellowstone,’ Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) warns fans that the new season is going to be ‘bloody.'
ETOnline.com
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premieres November 13 — Here's How to Watch Online
Saddle up, y’all! A new season of Yellowstone is on the way. With over 15 million viewers tuning in to the Season 4 finale this past January, fans have been anxiously awaiting Season 5 of the Paramount Network drama, which is set to premiere on Sunday, November 13. Yellowstone...
‘Yellowstone’ Reveals ‘Goliath’ Rivalry Between Beth Dutton & New Character Dubbed ‘Brunette Beth’: WATCH
Dubbed “Brunette Beth” by fans, Dawn Olivieri’s new Yellowstone character is set to give the Dutton daughter hell in Season 5. We already knew Beth would have her work cut out for her come Yellowstone‘s return. Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) promised her a jail cell by the end of Season 4, and is poised to stop at nothing to make this a reality. And in Season 5’s full trailer, we watch as Warner tells her new associate to “Ruin” the Duttons, “Starting with her.”
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion
Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares Badass Vintage Photos From Upcoming Western Movie
“Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser will be part of a new western movie, and he shared a couple of vintage-style photos from the set. Hauser posted the photos on Instagram, and they feature him dressed up in an “1883”-style outfit, aiming a pistol at the camera. The next slide is the aftermath of the first: a plume of smoke obscured Hauser’s face, implying that he fired the pistol.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Reveals His Favorite Rip Wheeler Scene of All Time: Outsider Exclusive
If you’re a fan of Rip Wheeler‘s tender heart, chances are you share your favorite… The post ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Reveals His Favorite Rip Wheeler Scene of All Time: Outsider Exclusive appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Tells Wild Story About When He Realized He Was a Heartthrob
For Rip Wheeler actor Cole Hauser, Yellowstone is far from a Hollywood debut. In fact,… The post ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Tells Wild Story About When He Realized He Was a Heartthrob appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’: Meet the Real-Life Partners of the Cast Ahead of Season 5
At the heart of Taylor Sheridan's neo western ‘Yellowstone’ is the Dutton family — let’s meet the cast’s real-life partners ahead of the season 5 premiere.
Kelsey Asbille Thinks The End Could Be Near For Yellowstone
The Paramount series "Yellowstone" has become a juggernaut during the course of its run, with Season 5's premiere on November 13 further fanning the flames of interest. Focusing on the Dutton family, who own the Yellowstone ranch in Montana, the show's sprawling ensemble includes Kevin Costner as the family patriarch, with Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, and Kelsey Asbille. The success of "Yellowstone" has also led to two spinoffs, "Yellowstone: 1883" and "Yellowstone: 6666."
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & Taylor Sheridan Discuss ‘Enormous Responsibility’ on the Duttons in Season 5
We are less than two weeks away from the long-awaited fifth season premiere of the wildly popular modern-western drama series, Yellowstone. Fans of the Paramount + series know well that the intense drama series created by Taylor Sheridan always brings on the heat with each episode. Yellowstone has remained a fan-favorite for years, since its premiere in the summer of 2018.
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
Kevin Costner Declines to Confirm Involvement in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 6
Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 5 is set to debut on Sunday night (Nov. 13) on Paramount Network, and from the tone of a new interview with Kevin Costner, it might be the last one to feature his involvement. In a new interview with USA Today, Costner declines to confirm whether he'll be involved in a possible Season 6 of the massive hit show.
Yellowstone's Gil Birmingham Previews the Twist That Could Be Rainwater's Undoing: 'Things Are Gonna Fall Apart'
One man’s victory could very well be another’s defeat in Season 5 of Yellowstone. When the Paramount Network drama returns with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Nov. 13 (at 8/7c), John Dutton will be sworn in as the governor of Montana… which may well leave frenemy Thomas Rainwater wanting to do an altogether different kind of swearing. The impact of the rancher’s new role is “very ambiguous, because it’s kind of the deconstruction of some alliances and plans that had already been set in place in Season 4,” says Gil Birmingham, who plays the chairman of the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock. “Market...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Confirms Things Are Only Going to Get Worse for Beth and Jamie in Season 5
Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ will show the aftermath of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) blackmailing her brother Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley).
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Reveals He’ll Appear in ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’
TV star Cole Hauser shared during a recent interview that while he’s spent 30 years… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Reveals He’ll Appear in ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ appeared first on Outsider.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Yellowstone’ cast promises ‘continued violence’ and ‘juicy triangles’ in season 5
We’re just a few days away from the season five premiere of Paramount’s number-one series, Yellowstone, and with an all-star cast and stellar storyline, fans can’t wait to get back to the Dutton ranch. The actors and actresses who breathe life into our most beloved and loathed...
Kevin Costner: Returning 'Yellowstone' is a hit on own terms
While a healthy slice of America awaited Sunday's return of the hit series “Yellowstone,” star Kevin Costner was in Moab, Utah, scouting locations for yet another Western epic, “Horizon.”Costner’s 60-some film credits, among them “Field of Dreams,” “The Bodyguard," “JFK” and “Bull Durham,” are an eclectic mix of dramas, baseball-centric tales and the occasional comedy. But the West's history and land have proven his creative bedrock.His breakout role came in 1985’s “Silverado,” followed by starring roles in “Dances with Wolves,” his Oscar-winning directorial debut; “Wyatt Earp,” and “Open Range," which he also directed. He's donning the actor-director Stetson again...
The 5 Wildest Beth vs. Jamie Dutton Moments on ‘Yellowstone’
It's that time again. Yellowstone season 5 premieres Sunday, Nov. 13, and we're running back the show's greatest hits. There's never a dull day in the Dutton family, especially when it involves problematic queen Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her scumbag brother Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). When these two butt heads, the TV gods look down and smile upon us.
Comments / 0