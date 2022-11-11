Read full article on original website
BBC
Man denies murdering Rebecca Steer in Oswestry hit-and-run
A man has denied murdering a woman who died after being hit by a car. Rebecca Steer, an undergraduate at Liverpool John Moores University, was struck by the vehicle which mounted a kerb in Oswestry, Shropshire, during the early hours of 9 October. Stephen McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road in...
BBC
Abi Fisher: Husband jailed for life for murder of Castleford teacher
A man who made a social media appeal to help find his wife hours after he had smothered her and dumped her body in bushes has been jailed for life. Matthew Fisher, 30, beat and strangled Abi Fisher, 29, then left their baby alone while he bundled her body into a car and disposed of it in woodland.
BBC
Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident
A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
Supermarket murder trial shown CCTV of youths ‘handling knives’
A jury trying five teenagers accused of “acting as a pack” as they murdered a software engineer has been shown CCTV footage alleged to capture the moment the victim was stabbed in the heart.Prosecutors claim the enhanced film from a security camera shows three members of the masked five-strong gang – then aged between 13 and 15 – handled two separate knives before the fatal stabbing of Ian Kirwan.A trial has been told the 53-year-old died shortly after being knifed in the chest by a 14-year-old youth outside an Asda store in Redditch, Worcestershire, on March 8 this year.It is...
BBC
Worthing paedophile Jordan Croft jailed after blackmailing teenagers
A man who admitted targeting girls as young as 12 online and blackmailing them into "sexual slavery" has been jailed for 18 years. Jordan Croft, from Worthing, West Sussex, admitted 65 offences relating to 26 girls and women aged between 12 and 22 at Lewes Crown Court in August. He...
BBC
Nuneaton pair in court over death of baby girl
Two people have appeared in court charged over the death of a baby girl two years ago. One-year-old Elaina Rose Aziz died in hospital after she was found in cardiac arrest at a house in Nuneaton in November 2020. Eddo Aziz, 37, and Kelsey Harrison, 27 faced magistrates in Coventry...
BBC
Search to find dog driven off in stolen van
A family are desperately searching for their dog after he was driven off inside a van when it was stolen. The van and Bran, a black cross terrier, were taken from outside a house in the Mickleover area of Derby on Friday morning. His owners believe the two men who...
Leah Croucher: Body found in loft of Milton Keynes house identified as missing teenager
Police have formally identified a body found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing three and a half years ago.A Home Office post-mortem has been inconclusive as to the cause of Leah’s death and Thames Valley Police said investigations are ongoing.A murder investigation was launched last week following the discovery of Leah in the loft space of 2 Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.Police also found items belonging to Leah – who was last seen in February 2019, aged 19 – at the property earlier this week.Senior investigating officer detective...
BBC
Woman charged after boy allegedly assaulted in Brislington
A woman has been charged with assault after a 12-year-old boy suffered a head injury on the banks of the River Avon. The alleged incident happened in Brislington on 26 March this year. Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, South Gloucestershire, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. Police...
BBC
Danielle Jones murder: Helen's Law campaigner says killer should not be freed
The mother behind Helen's Law says the murderer of Danielle Jones should not be eligible for release unless he reveals where her body is. Danielle Jones disappeared in East Tilbury, Essex, on 18 June 2001. The 15-year-old's murderer, her uncle Stuart Campbell, has had his case referred to the Parole...
BBC
Spencer Beynon inquest: Tasering dying veteran reasonable - jury
A police officer's use of a taser on a dying military veteran was reasonable, an inquest jury has concluded. Ex-soldier Spencer Beynon died on 14 June, 2016, near his home in Maes y Bwlch, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire. The former Army platoon sergeant, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, had injured his...
BBC
Mohammed El Zubaidy may face fifth jail term over abduction
A man who abducted his children seven years ago could be jailed for a fifth time. Tanya Borg's daughters were taken from Pewsey in Wiltshire to Libya by their father Mohammed El Zubaidy in 2015. Ms Borg has been fighting a lengthy legal battle to get her daughters back ever...
BBC
Abdirahim Mohamed: Four jailed for murder of man lured to stab death
Four men have been jailed for life for the murder of an 18-year-old lured to a fake drug deal and stabbed. Leicester Crown Court heard Abdirahim Mohamed died after being attacked in Melbourne Street, Leicester, last September in a "drug-related feud". Rizwan Gul and Mohammed Hansrod were told to serve...
BBC
Aberconwy asylum hotel plan attacked by Welsh government
It is unacceptable that a north Wales hotel is housing asylum seekers without the Welsh government, councils or police being told, a minister has said. Labour Social Justice minister Jane Hutt warned the Home Office risks fostering extremism and said the hotel was in a rural location with none of the specialist services needed nearby.
BBC
Ipswich and Yorkshire councils lose asylum hotels legal fight
Two English councils have failed in attempts to block asylum seekers from being relocated to large hotels in their areas. In a judgement published on Friday, the High Court said that neither had shown there was an urgent legal case to prevent the Home Office's contractors from using hotel accommodation.
BBC
Police pay woman £40,000 after using unlawful force
A woman has been paid £40,000 compensation by a police force after two officers trespassed in her home and unlawfully arrested her. Nottinghamshire Police has admitted the officers, who were called by a bailiff, used unlawful force against the woman - who was bruised and scratched. One of the...
BBC
Maidstone crash: Man charged with attempted murder after crash
A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two men were struck by a car on Saturday. The crash happened just before 00:30 GMT in Station Road, Maidstone, Kent Police said. Two men were taken to hospital, one of whom has head injuries and is in...
BBC
Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick
Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC
Belfast: Man arrested after two bus inspectors assaulted
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after two bus inspectors were assaulted in Belfast on Friday night. The incident happened after a man was not allowed to board a bus in Donegall Square West at about 21:30 GMT. One of the inspectors was punched and a man reportedly attempted to...
BBC
Authorities 'missed opportunities' before murders of two women
A review of cases has found "chances to intervene were missed" by authorities before the murders of two women in Northern Ireland. The findings were contained in Northern Ireland's first ever domestic homicide reviews. They were published by the Department of Justice (DoJ) and were conducted to help learn lessons.
