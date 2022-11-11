A jury trying five teenagers accused of “acting as a pack” as they murdered a software engineer has been shown CCTV footage alleged to capture the moment the victim was stabbed in the heart.Prosecutors claim the enhanced film from a security camera shows three members of the masked five-strong gang – then aged between 13 and 15 – handled two separate knives before the fatal stabbing of Ian Kirwan.A trial has been told the 53-year-old died shortly after being knifed in the chest by a 14-year-old youth outside an Asda store in Redditch, Worcestershire, on March 8 this year.It is...

3 DAYS AGO