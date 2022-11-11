Read full article on original website
Related
10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...
Analysis: Who really pays in Tennessee's sports stadium sales tax zone funding scheme?
(The Center Square) — A new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium with at least $1.26 million in public funding is planned for Nashville. Memphis is asking for at least $350 million in state funds to renovate three sports facilities and build another new stadium. A $75 million or more Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway renovation paid for with a $17 million state payment and revenue bonds based on taxes and other funds. Geodis Park, a nearby soccer stadium with a sales tax deal of its own, opened...
What TV channel is Bills vs Vikings today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Buffalo vs Minnesota online (11/13/2022)
Josh Allen (questionable) or backup Case Keenum will start when the Buffalo Bills host Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings during NFL Week 10. Buffalo has won four of the past five meetings. Cousins has at least one TD pass in 38 games in a row for the longest active streak. This interconference showdown kicks off Sunday, November 13 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” ”Satisfaction,” and ”Paint it Black.” […]
Scottsdale resort offers unique way to watch NFL games with pool cabana TV viewing
Any given Sunday in the fall and winter months, millions of people around the world are watching the NFL. Most at home. Some in their favorite sports bars. Some in person. And at one hotel and resort in Scottsdale, in the sunlight from a pool cabana. ...
State Stimulus Updates To Know For November 2022
It's been hard to escape news about the U.S. economy the past few months as inflation continues at 40-year highs. The Fed announced yet another increase in interest rates on Nov. 2, resulting in the...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0