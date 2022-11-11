(The Center Square) — A new $2.1 billion Tennessee Titans stadium with at least $1.26 million in public funding is planned for Nashville. Memphis is asking for at least $350 million in state funds to renovate three sports facilities and build another new stadium. A $75 million or more Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway renovation paid for with a $17 million state payment and revenue bonds based on taxes and other funds. Geodis Park, a nearby soccer stadium with a sales tax deal of its own, opened...

