Mobile homes are rising in value. But current residents can't cash out
Mobile home values are rising at a rate nearly as fast as that of single-family homes, according to a study released earlier this month by online loan platform LendingTree. Across the country, the median values of mobile homes increased 34.6% on average between 2016 and 2021, compared to 35.4% for single-family homes, based on a LendingTree analysis of U.S. Census data.
US diesel supplier warns businesses to prepare for shortages, higher prices for consumers
Mansfield Energy gave a warning to businesses that rely on diesel to have a plan for obtaining fuel as levels continue to drop to record levels.
General Electric's Next Big Nuclear Tech is Going Small
Amid growing global energy challenges, nuclear power is making a comeback. Canada's next-generation nuclear ambitions have gone from casual conversation to funding commitment in only four years. Natural Resources Canada announced funding of roughly $710 million for a new project from Ontario Power Generation. The small modular reactor (SMR) technology...
AISC Releases Buy Clean Guidance for Structural Steel
Hot-rolled structural steel is the greenest structural material on the market, thanks to its unsurpassed recycled content and ability to be recycled into new steel, over and over again, with no loss of properties. It’s an obvious choice for the Buy Clean movement, which advocates for environmental properties that encourage...
Requirements for a Career in Technology
Tech careers include those in hardware, software, design, and research and development. You can specialize by industry or function: tech development, security, or support. Technology degrees differ by their scope, cost, and career outcome. Tech internships can provide practical experience, mentorship, and on-the-job training. Technology can help make people and...
How to Include Community Ideas in Urban Development
Urban development must support the people and businesses in it. Currently, nearly 60 percent of people worldwide live in a city, and this number will likely grow another 10 percent by 2050. With so many humans concentrated in one area, urban planners need to listen to and anticipate the needs of residents.
Pandemic drives technology uptake in senior living communities
The pandemic not only sped up the adoption of technology in the senior living and care field; it also opened the door to a variety of new technologies that one expert said are here to stay. Technologic innovations have helped long-term care organizations tackle everything from resident safety and mobility...
Six Reasons to Get Invested in the Switch to Solar
Over the past decade, we have seen a dramatic rise in energy costs across the United States. As a result, we have seen an uptick in the number of people turning to solar energy for their homes. Now more than ever, more people are seeing the benefits of turning to...
CFOs Desperate for Data to Recalculate the Cost of Office Space
When chief financial officers (CFOs) need to make decisions about a company’s utilization of physical space in today’s world of remote work, one thing they need but often don’t have is real-time data. Should a property be kept or closed? Can an office be consolidated, with some...
TVA pilots solar on a coal ash site, a US first, but there’s still a long way to go
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) – the largest utility in the United States – will launch a first-of-its-kind pilot program to determine whether closed coal ash storage sites can host utility-scale solar. Solar on coal ash sites. Pending environmental reviews and regulatory approval, the $216 million pilot project...
New French law will require solar panels in parking lots
In 2020, France was the only EU nation not to meet its obligations for the development of renewable energy, as it still relies primarily on nuclear power. Now, the French Senate has approved a bill that should increase that markedly, requiring parking lots with a minimum of 80 spaces to be covered by solar panels, according to Public Senat.
Bentley Systems Enhances SYNCHRO Construction Management Solution with New Capabilities and Applications
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced advancements to its construction management solution with enhancements to SYNCHRO 4D and the addition of SYNCHRO Cost and SYNCHRO Perform applications. The new advancements and portfolio expansion enable construction firms to transform how they plan, manage, and execute their projects. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006078/en/ Virtual construction, planning, and model-based workflows from the field to office. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems.
Opinion: Our Healthcare Needs A Scalable Interconnected Infrastructure, Not Merely Interoperability
Being Able To Exchange Data Is Okay If It Is Widespread And Secure, But Interconnectedness Is Scalable. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. In recent decades, it has also become particularly vital for innovations to work together in the face of increasing global interdependence from a socioeconomic and political standpoint. The latter concept we currently know as "Interoperability" originally referred to information technology and the exchange of information between two systems. However, today the notion of making technologies interoperable reaches beyond its domain of origin into other realms by taking up the broader definition that includes social, political, and organizational elements. Furthermore, interoperability is still yet to escape its societal engineering disruption.
