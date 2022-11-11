Being Able To Exchange Data Is Okay If It Is Widespread And Secure, But Interconnectedness Is Scalable. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. In recent decades, it has also become particularly vital for innovations to work together in the face of increasing global interdependence from a socioeconomic and political standpoint. The latter concept we currently know as "Interoperability" originally referred to information technology and the exchange of information between two systems. However, today the notion of making technologies interoperable reaches beyond its domain of origin into other realms by taking up the broader definition that includes social, political, and organizational elements. Furthermore, interoperability is still yet to escape its societal engineering disruption.

4 DAYS AGO