‘Here we go again’: Coach Prime calls for Governor, Mayor to ‘huddle up,’ fix Jackson’s water crisis

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins heads to the Miss America competition in a few weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins is preparing to take the stage at the Miss America competition in just a few weeks. Sunday afternoon in Vicksburg, supporters gathered for the official Miss Mississippi Send-Off with lots of encouragement and hope that Mississippi will be the 5th state representative to win the Miss America crown.
WDAM-TV
Extra Table kicks off Tackle Hunger holiday campaign
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With food prices rising ahead of the holiday season, Extra Table hopes to provide families in need with a happy Thanksgiving meal without the financial burden. The organization kicked off its Tackle Hunger holiday campaign with distribution day here in the Pine Belt. Approximately 3,000 turkeys...
WDAM-TV
Sanders goes down, but JSU still clinches SWAC East crown
MOBILE, Ala. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes Saturday before exiting, injured, in the third quarter as the undefeated Tigers took down Alabama A&M University, 27-13. Sanders had thrown for 183 yards and four scores when he was hit hard in the third quarter and did not return to the game.
WDAM-TV
Veterans investing in medical marijuana industry, some because of personal experience in other states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Medical marijuana is expected to be available to Mississippians in a matter of months now. Three veterans we spoke with believe in the positive impact enough so that they’re investing in the industry. We spoke with Dr. Fred Kency. “I served four years in the...
WDAM-TV
Collins restaurant suffers damage Saturday
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire in downtown Collins left a locally owned business damaged Saturday. The Collins Fire Department responded to a fire at Annie B’s Family Style Restaurant at around 10 a.m. Saturday. Fire Chief John Pope said smoke was billowing from the building when firefighters arrived...
WDAM-TV
3 children found safe, woman in custody after suspected kidnapping in S.C.
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children believed to have been kidnapped by a family member in South Carolina have been found safe, authorities said Monday. The York County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney would be checked by EMS staff “to be on the safe side.”
WDAM-TV
Third person charged in shooting death of Lake student
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Three people are now charged with murder in the shooting death of Lake High School football player Travis Jones. “It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office explained.
Comments / 0