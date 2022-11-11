The parents of a three-month-old girl mauled to death by a husky in woodland have been granted unconditional bail by magistrates.Karen Alcock, 41, and Vincent King, 54, are accused of being in charge of the dog, called Blizzard, which killed Kyra King while dangerously out of control.Emergency services were called to Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, at about 11pm on March 6.Kyra was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering horrific wounds to her neck and head.Appearing at Boston Magistrates’ Court in Lincolnshire on Wednesday, Alcock gave no indication of her plea, while King pleaded not guilty.The pair, of Castle Dyke Bank, New York, Lincolnshire, were ordered to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on December 7 for a plea and directions hearing.

