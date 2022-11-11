ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Paige Chivers: Blackpool girl's murderer dies in prison

A "devious" paedophile, convicted of murdering Blackpool teenager Paige Chivers, has died in prison. Paige, 15, was reported missing in 2007. Despite her body having never been found, she was officially declared dead following an inquest in 2016. Robert Ewing was jailed for life in 2015 following a trial at...
BBC

Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules

The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
The Independent

Parents in court after husky mauls three-month-old girl to death in woodland

The parents of a three-month-old girl mauled to death by a husky in woodland have been granted unconditional bail by magistrates.Karen Alcock, 41, and Vincent King, 54, are accused of being in charge of the dog, called Blizzard, which killed Kyra King while dangerously out of control.Emergency services were called to Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, at about 11pm on March 6.Kyra was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering horrific wounds to her neck and head.Appearing at Boston Magistrates’ Court in Lincolnshire on Wednesday, Alcock gave no indication of her plea, while King pleaded not guilty.The pair, of Castle Dyke Bank, New York, Lincolnshire, were ordered to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on December 7 for a plea and directions hearing.
NEW YORK STATE
BBC

Dr Heather Steen: Doctor guilty of dishonesty over child's death

A tribunal has found the majority of allegations against a doctor accused of a cover-up over the death of a nine-year-old girl to have been proven. Dr Heather Steen had previously been found by the General Medical Council (GMC) to have acted dishonestly in trying to conceal the circumstances of Claire Roberts' death in 1996.
Daily Mail

PICTURED: British mother, 46, becomes the fourth member of her family to die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh - three months after the death of her taxi driver husband, their teenager son and 20-year-old daughter

A mother who became the fourth member of a British family to mysteriously die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh has been pictured. Hosne Ara Islam, 46, died in hospital three months after her family were struck down in the tragedy. Her husband, taxi driver Rafiqul, 51, and son...
The Independent

Lucy Letby trial: Nurse found it ‘quite hard’ when baby she’s accused of killing lived for hours

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders told police she found it “quite hard” when one of her alleged victims lived for several hours after his catastrophic collapse. The newborn boy stopped breathing without warning just days after his premature birth, weighing just 800g, at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.The infant, referred to as child C, is one of seven babies allegedly killed by the 32-year-old who is also said to have attempted to murder 10 others at the hospital’s neo-natal unit.Letby, who denies the charges, is said to have caused the collapse of child C...
The Independent

Man to be sentenced for murdering woman who died 20 years after he torched her

A man will be sentenced for murdering his partner – who died 21 years after he doused her with petrol and set her on fire.Steven Craig, 58, inflicted horrendous injuries on Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998.He was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the attack on Ms Kirk, a mother-of-two, and handed a discretionary life sentence with a minimum term of nine years for that and two other offences.Craig served over 15 years in prison but was arrested and charged with murder in June 2021 after Ms Kirk’s death...
The Independent

Man beats dog with mop in ‘horrendous’ attack

A man has been convicted of punching and kicking his dog because it had soiled the floor of his flat.Adam Wardle, 23, was captured on CCTV attacking Bobby, a three-year-old mastiff cross, with a mop behind a bin store.The video shows Wardle dragging Bobby off the floor on its lead while punching it.He then drags Bobby next to the bin and stops as a pedestrian walks past.But once the passer-by disappears, Wardle continues to kick and hit Bobby with a mop.The attack left Bobby’s face, elbows and hocks bruised and it also suffered a cut on its left eye.Postal...
The Independent

Woman feared husband had cheated after newborn wrongly diagnosed with STD

A woman was left wondering whether her husband cheated on her whilst she was pregnant when a medic wrongly diagnosed her newborn with an STD.Jenna Barnes, 43, took her newborn baby boy, Fletcher, to hospital for a check up when his eyes became “gunky and stuck together”.He underwent tests to determine what was causing the issue and Jenna claims a midwife told her the child had tested positive for gonorrhoea.Jenna says she was told the infection would have been passed on by a parent before the baby was born – leading her to believe her husband, Chris, 45, the frontman...
The Independent

Teenager’s death was probably caused by hospital trolley – coroner

A teenager died after her oxygen tube became blocked as she was moved onto a hospital trolley during emergency surgery, a coroner has ruled.Jasmine Hill, 17, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest shortly after undergoing a procedure on her neck at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.Assistant Coroner for Gloucestershire Roland Wooderson said the most likely cause of the breathing tube obstruction was when the teenager was moved from the operating table to a recovery bed.Recording his findings following a three-day inquest, the coroner said: “I find on balance of probabilities that the sudden catastrophic crisis faced by Jasmine was the obstruction of the...
The Independent

Family of nine-month-old baby girl who died at nursery ‘will not rest until she gets justice’

The grieving family of a nine-month-old baby girl who died after suffering a “medical episode” at a nursery earlier this year said they will not rest until they get justice.The child, named only as Genevieve in a statement released by police, suffered a “medical episode” at Tiny Toes Day Nursery in Cheadle Hulme, Greater Manchester in May.Two members of staff were arrested days later on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and a third person was held last month on suspicion of child neglect.All three have since been bailed, police said.Genevieve’s heartbroken relatives said they were “devastated beyond words” at the...

