OPAC Director John Longshore (center) presents the venue’s Award of Excellence to the Talladega Hall of Heroes President Chuck Keith as OPAC Advisory Board member Marilyn Lipscomb-Clark looks on. Brian Graves/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — The exhibit which honored veterans at the Oxford Performing Arts Center’s Martin-Lett Gallery has now closed after being hailed as a great success.

Filled with artifacts from the Hall of Heroes in Talladega, the exhibit claimed the venue’s showcase space on Memorial Day last year and quickly became a popular stop for OPAC visitors of all ages for more than a year.