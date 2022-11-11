ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

General Assembly to hold virtual forum on lead in schools

By Charlie Megginson
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONfpS_0j7TyYNn00

Dozens of schools in Delaware have been found to have lead contaminants in their water supplies. (Getty Images)

The General Assembly will hold a public forum next week focused on the recent discovery of lead in the water supplies of nearly 50 Delaware school buildings.

The virtual forum will be held Monday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

“Like many parents throughout Delaware, my fellow legislators and I are very concerned about the presence of any lead in the water supplies of our public schools,” said Sen. Sarah McBride , D-Wilmington, who served as chair of the Senate Health and Social Services Committee in the 151st General Assembly.

Unsafe levels of lead found in Delaware schools

The Delaware Department of Education and Division of Public Health began a sampling initiative in Delaware schools in Oct. 2020 to identify the levels of lead within drinking water systems.

RELATED: William Penn among 22 schools with elevated levels of lead in water

The Environmental Protection Agency says any amount of lead over .015 milligrams per liter of water is dangerous. While the sampling report noted several schools close to that threshold, 47 buildings at 22 schools surpassed it.

Lead is toxic to humans. According to the Division of Public Health, young children are particularly vulnerable to lead because the physical and behavioral effects of lead occur at lower exposure levels in children than in adults.

A dose of lead that would have little effect on an adult can have a significant effect on a child, DPH says on its website . In children, low levels of exposure have been linked to damage to the central and peripheral nervous system, learning disabilities, shorter stature, impaired hearing, and impaired formation and function of blood cells.

“We believe the public deserves answers about how we got here and what our state agencies are doing to make certain our public schools are safe and healthy learning environments for our children,” McBride said. “This is an issue that simply cannot wait for us to return to session in mid-January.”

During the virtual forum, representatives from the Department of Education and Department of Health and Social Services will discuss the results of the statewide testing program, how the tests were conducted, plans for remediation and the state’s communication plans around this issue.

Legislators and members of the public also will have an opportunity to offer public comment and have their questions addressed.

Those interested in attending the virtual forum should click here to register.

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Delaware directs more schools to shut off water fountains because of high lead levels

The presence of lead in water at 47 Delaware schools led the state Thursday to direct several to shut off fountains and spigots to protect students and staff. The excessive lead levels, first revealed last month in a state report that listed levels school by school, will be the topic of a virtual legislative forum at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Click here to register for the forum, which was scheduled before the state Department of Education quietly issued the expanded safety directive.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

DelDOT reminds candidates to pick up campaign signs to avoid roadside litter

The Delaware Department of Transportation reminds candidates to take down their campaign signage. Candidates have until December 8th, 30 days after the election, to remove their roadside campaign signage. This does not include any signage on private property. DelDOT’s C.R. McLeod says DelDOT will start pulling them on December 9,...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Nov. 13, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Kent and Sussex vote red; not enough to overcome deep-blue NCC General Assembly to hold virtual forum on lead in schools Public, charter school choice applications now open Culture New kid-designed playground opens in Wilmington Longwood Gardens to bring holiday cheer, botanical splendor Food ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Gov. Carney Extends Public Health Emergency

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Thursday formally extended the public health health emergency order another 30 days to allow the state and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “As we enter the holiday season, it’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware DMV announces new Veterans indicator for licenses

The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles announces a new Veterans indicator for driver’s licenses or identification cards. The Veteran indicator is for anyone who has served in the United States Armed Forces or the National Guard and was honorably discharged. It eliminates the need to carry a separate card...
DELAWARE STATE
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Delaware (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Delaware. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
DELAWARE STATE
buffalonynews.net

Valley Forge Military Academy & College Graduate Elected Governor of Maryland Wes Moore, '96 Academy & '98 College

WAYNE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2022 / Former Valley Forge Military Academy & College Cadet Westley Watende Moore has been elected Governor of the State of Maryland. Mr. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and then attended Valley Forge Military College through the College's Early Commissioning Program. Graduating in 1998, he commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the US Army.
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware LIVE News

State grapples over freeze on equalization formula

Delaware’s Equalization Committee has agreed to not make any decisions on whether to freeze or change the state’s equalization formula, which affects school funding, until next year. The purpose of the equalization formula is to allocate state resources to districts inversely based on their ability to raise revenues through their local property tax base.  “It’s to try to help those ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Public, charter school choice applications now open

Delaware’s school choice applications for the 2023-2024 academic year open this week. The First State is one of 13 in the country that allows families to send their child to any district or charter school in the state. Students may submit applications to multiple school districts. Applications must be in by Jan. 11 at 11:59 p.m. After reviewing school choice ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware launches flu dashboard as cases spike

Flu season has arrived in full force with more than 250 reported cases in Delaware so far. The state Division of Public Health now offers a way to track flu cases online. It’s the first time the state is implementing an online dashboard for flu data. It launched Nov....
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Veterans Day: 6 ways to honor Delaware’s heroes

It’s been 104 years since the allied and central powers laid down their arms and declared an end to World War I in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Since then, Veteran’s Day has been recognized every Nov. 11 as a way to celebrate all who have served in the military, regardless of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

From politics to parties, this tradition dates back to 1812

Delaware LIVE News is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more here. This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an ... Read More
GEORGETOWN, DE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Delaware

The eastern side of Delaware is on the Delaware Bay that feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. A sliver of the state also has coastline directly on the ocean. Here you will find the popular beaches of Rehoboth and Bethany. Delaware is surrounded by ocean, a bay, and the Delaware River, but what about lakes? Are there any lakes in this small state? If so, which one is the deepest? Read on to learn about the deepest lake in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy