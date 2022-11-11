ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Christkindlmarkt preview: Here are the top foods, drinks, and treats to try at Bethlehem’s holiday festival

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

With the holidays around the corner, there’s a Lehigh Valley tradition about to get underway.

Christkindlmarket — the city’s annual German-style holiday market — will mark its 30th season when it opens on Nov. 18 and runs weekends until Dec. 18 at SteelStacks in Bethlehem.

While you’re shopping in the holiday market, you can enjoy the flavors of Germany as well as holiday treats and vendor favorites.

Here’s just some of what you can sink your teeth into:

  • Frosty’s Pour Bar: The quick service bar directly behind the ticketing booth in the main tent will have hand-crafted hot cocktails such as an Irish coffee featuring seasonal Bailey’s Cream or a hot toddy featuring Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey. If you want to cool it down, you can grab a holiday apple mule featuring Jack Daniels apple whiskey or a Yuengling Hershey’s porter. Franklin Hills wines will be available along with Bottled N/A Beverages and Hot Coffee.
  • Baklava la la: A new vendor at Christkindlmarkt, these folks specialize in baklava, a layered pastry dessert made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened with syrup or honey.
  • Island Expressions: They will have coffee/tea, flavored coffee, latte, cappuccino, mocha latte, espresso, hot chocolate, chai tea, smoothies, apple cider, as well as muffin tops, scones, biscotti, cinnamon rolls, apple dumplings, apple crisp, hot brownie sundaes, crème brûlée croissants, frozen cheesecake on a stick and more.
  • MMG Concessions will have hand-rolled pretzels, pretzel dogs, stuffed pretzels, paninis, chicken sandwiches, gyros, German pulled-pork sandwiches, meat pies, mashed potato balls, German mac & cheese, tater tots, loaded tater tots, fried pickles, ice cream and more.
  • Van Pelt Hot Dog Co. will have Chicago dog, New Yorker dog, Jammer dog, pepperjack stuffed dog, veggie dog, chili cheese dog, tater tots, loaded tater tots, braised beef, five-bean chili, and gourmet Meyer apple dumplings (from The Farm Bakery and Events in Quakertown)
  • Heaven on a Bun will be offering cheeseburgers, Bavarian burger, chicken breast, fresh sausage, hot dogs, cheesesteak, chicken cheesesteak, cheesesteak nachos, chicken fingers, bratwurst, krainerwurst, knockwurst, Long Vienna hot dog, Hunter’s Bowl, potato salad, potato pancakes, pudding, pudding by the pound, mozzarella sticks, pierogies, French fries, cheese fries, crab fries, taco fries, cheesesteak fries, sweet potato fries, milk, hot chocolate, coffee, soda
  • Foodstuff will have soups, bread bowl soups, pita wraps, potato pancakes, chicken paprikash, bierocks (pastry pocket sandwich stuffed with a savory filling), Weiner schnitzel, goulash, sauerbraten, halupki, haluski, baked potato, funnel cake and more.
  • Heidi’s Strudel, a Christkindlmarkt favorite, will have its famous strudel and German roasted nuts.
  • The Flying V will have a variety of poutines including classics, Buffalo chicken, chicken bacon ranch, Montreal, veggie, holiday, bacon and well as Parmesan truffle and naked fries.
  • Pat’s Pizza & Bistro will have personal pizzas, cheesesteak stromboli, penne marinara, penne Alfredo, fried cheese curds, meatballs on a stick, Buffalo chicken meatballs, cheesesteak eggrolls, pasta salad and more.
  • Uncommon Grounds will bring its coffee, espresso, latte, teas, hot chocolate, hot apple cider.

For more information about Christkindlmarkt, including hours and artisan vendors: christmascity.org/christkindlmarkt/

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States.

 

