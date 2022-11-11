Read full article on original website
Camilla Parker Bowles Set to Shun $1 Billion Crown for King Charles’ Coronation
Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort during King Charles III’s coronation, on May 6, 2023.
King Charles III exploded in ‘torrents of profanity’ over Trump criticism of 2012 Kate Middleton scandal: book
King Charles III and Princes William and Harry exploded in "torrents of profanity" 10 years ago after hearing about a tweet from yet-to-be President Trump criticizing Kate Middleton over a topless photo scandal, according to a new book. "Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the...
Elle
What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?
Before Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage devolves into the “War of the Waleses” on The Crown, there is a brief moment of respite. In the first episode of the fifth season, the couple embark on a so-called “second honeymoon” with their sons William and Harry and close friends on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's an idyllic, sunny prelude to the storm that would soon follow.
Dominic West says he was told by King Charles' private secretary 'you do what you like' when he was cast in 'The Crown'
Dominic West plays Prince Charles in seasons five and six of the Netflix drama "The Crown." He is an ambassador of The Prince's Trust and offered to quit when taking the role of the monarch. The private secretary to Prince Charles assured him that was not necessary. Dominic West offered...
The Crown star says Dodi Fayed has ‘never really been mourned because he’s never really been known’
Khalid Abdalla, the actor who portrays Dodi Fayed in season five of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, has said the Egyptian film producer has “never really been mourned because he’s never really been known”.Dodi was the son of billionaire and former Harrods owner Mohamed al-Fayed, and he was in a relationship with Princess Diana when they both died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.Speaking about how little is known about Dodi, who only lived to the age of 42, Abdalla told The Independent: “Dodi’s name has been on people’s lips for 25 years and yet nobody really...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
The Crown Won't Add An On-Screen Fiction Disclaimer After All
The Crown won't be adding an on-screen disclaimer for Season 5. While there had been speculation that the award-winning Netflix original might add a fiction disclaimer to the series after including one with the Season 5 trailer, the streamer will reportedly not be updating The Crown with the same "fictional dramatization" descriptor.
'The Crown' star Dominic West reveals Queen Consort Camilla's cheeky response to his role as Prince Charles
Dominic West has been cast to play the former Prince Charles in Season 5 of "The Crown" – and Queen Consort Camilla made it known she was aware. The 53-year-old actor spoke out in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, which features co-star Elizabeth Debicki in character as Princess Diana. The actor told the outlet that when he saw Camilla in 2021, she greeted him as "Your Majesty," a nod to his casting as her husband.
The ‘cruelly unjust’ Crown season 5 scene that infuriated Judi Dench
Ahead ofThe Crown season five, Dame Judi Dench expressed her anger with the Netflix series.The Oscar-winning actor shared her views on the show via an open letter, in which she called upon the streaming service to add a disclaimer to the opening of each episode.Dench hoped this disclaimer would alert viewers to the fact that the series is a “fictionalised drama”. As of writing, Netflix decided against adding anything to the start of episodes in the new season, which was released on Wednesday (9 November).But, which scenes led Dench to brand the series “crude sensationalism”?One arrived in the premiere...
Princess Diana's biographer praises Elizabeth Debicki's 'authentic' portrayal in 'The Crown': 'It was like being with a ghost'
Elizabeth Debicki's portrayal of Princess Diana in "The Crown" season five is "unnerving," said the author of the late royal's biography. Andrew Morton, who wrote the book "Diana: Her True Story" in 1992, told The Daily Beast that he was "blown away" by Debicki's performance in the Netflix hit series.
‘The Crown’: Elizabeth Debicki Admits She “Lost the Line’ Between Herself and Portraying Princess Diana
'The Crown' actor Elizabeth Debicki claims the lines were blurred at times between her own reactions and those of the role of Princess Diana during season 5 of the Netflix series.
'The Crown' star Olivia Williams says production will have to 'suppress how very deeply hot' she and Dominic West are after fans suggest they're too attractive to play Prince Charles and Camilla
Dominic West and Olivia Williams spoke to Variety about season 5 of "The Crown." They were asked about fans who said they were too attractive to play then-Prince Charles and Camilla. Williams joked that production would have to "suppress how very deeply hot" they are in season 6. Dominic West...
SFGate
‘The Crown’s’ James Murray on Playing Disgraced Prince Andrew: ‘I Enjoy Polarizing Roles’
Among the many controversies that gripped the British Royal Family during the 1990s was one that would only come to light almost two decades later, when Prince Andrew’s friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell (who was convicted of sex trafficking last December) was eventually exposed in the press.
‘I never stood a chance’: The Crown season 5 trailer shows Diana and the royal family ‘at breaking point’
Netflix has dropped its first trailer for season five of its flagship drama The Crown.The newest season, which will have its global premiere on 9 November, is expected to be the series’ second to last. It is set in the 1990s, a decade that introduced manifold sources of instability to Buckingham Palace, many of which can be glimpsed in the trailer.“The royal family is in genuine crisis,” declares Martin Bashir – played by Ten Percent star Prasanna Puwanarajah – in the wide-ranging trailer, which depicts the marriage of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and King Charles III (Dominic West) in...
‘The Crown’ Under Fire For Alluding to Yet Another Prince Philip Affair In Season 5
Season 5 of The Crown will cover a dark and difficult decade in the royal family — including drama surrounding Prince Philip and Princess Diana.
The Most Influential Member of the Royal Family Is Not Who Fans Think It Is
Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ has prompted millions of internet searches about the Royal Family and other drama surrounding The Firm.
The Crown season 5: Everything to expect from tampongate to Diana’s Panorama interview
The storylines in the fifth season of The Crown have provoked much backlash, from scenes showing the former Prince Charles trying to force the Queen’s abdication to others suggesting Prince Philip was unfaithful to the late monarch.Prominent figures, including Judi Dench, have demanded that the drama carry a disclaimer to make clear that the events of the series aren’t entirely factual. The Crown actor Jonathan Pryce, meanwhile, has called these reactions to the show “hugely disappointing”, claiming that viewers know it’s a drama, not a documentary.Some of the storylines in season five are pretty close to the truth....
Elizabeth Debicki Describes The Honor Of Wearing Diana's Revenge Dress On The Crown As 'Powerful'
In its most recent seasons, the dramatization of the modern British monarchy in "The Crown" has aired alongside several dramatic events in the real royal family. Season 5 of the award-winning show will debut shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's death. Meanwhile, Season 4 of the Netflix hit aired around the same time that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was drawing modern-day comparisons to Princess Diana's tragic story.
Emma Thompson says she was ‘utterly blind’ to Kenneth Branagh’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter
Emma Thompson has said she was “utterly, utterly blind” to the fact Kenneth Branagh was having an affair with Helena Bonham Carter.Thompson, 63, and Branagh, 61, met in 1987 when filming the series Fortunes of War. They were married two years later in 1989.The couple divorced in 1995. It emerged that Branagh had been having an affair with Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter, 56, who he had starred opposite in his 1994 film Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. In an interview with The New Yorker, Thompson reflected on the filming of Sense and Sensibility, for which she won an Oscar...
'The Crown' star Dominic West rented Prince Charles' cottage to research his portrayal of the royal in the hit Netflix series
Actor Dominic West said he met Prince Charles multiple times before playing him in season 5 of "The Crown." After taking the part, West conducted extensive research to accurately portray Charles. West told Entertainment Weekly the research included renting one of Charles' cottages in Cornwall, England. To prepare for his...
