Elle

What Really Happened on Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s ‘Second Honeymoon’?

Before Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage devolves into the “War of the Waleses” on The Crown, there is a brief moment of respite. In the first episode of the fifth season, the couple embark on a so-called “second honeymoon” with their sons William and Harry and close friends on a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's an idyllic, sunny prelude to the storm that would soon follow.
The Independent

The Crown star says Dodi Fayed has ‘never really been mourned because he’s never really been known’

Khalid Abdalla, the actor who portrays Dodi Fayed in season five of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, has said the Egyptian film producer has “never really been mourned because he’s never really been known”.Dodi was the son of billionaire and former Harrods owner Mohamed al-Fayed, and he was in a relationship with Princess Diana when they both died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.Speaking about how little is known about Dodi, who only lived to the age of 42, Abdalla told The Independent: “Dodi’s name has been on people’s lips for 25 years and yet nobody really...
Daily Mail

The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Primetimer

The Crown Won't Add An On-Screen Fiction Disclaimer After All

The Crown won't be adding an on-screen disclaimer for Season 5. While there had been speculation that the award-winning Netflix original might add a fiction disclaimer to the series after including one with the Season 5 trailer, the streamer will reportedly not be updating The Crown with the same "fictional dramatization" descriptor.
Fox News

'The Crown' star Dominic West reveals Queen Consort Camilla's cheeky response to his role as Prince Charles

Dominic West has been cast to play the former Prince Charles in Season 5 of "The Crown" – and Queen Consort Camilla made it known she was aware. The 53-year-old actor spoke out in the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, which features co-star Elizabeth Debicki in character as Princess Diana. The actor told the outlet that when he saw Camilla in 2021, she greeted him as "Your Majesty," a nod to his casting as her husband.
The Independent

The ‘cruelly unjust’ Crown season 5 scene that infuriated Judi Dench

Ahead ofThe Crown season five, Dame Judi Dench expressed her anger with the Netflix series.The Oscar-winning actor shared her views on the show via an open letter, in which she called upon the streaming service to add a disclaimer to the opening of each episode.Dench hoped this disclaimer would alert viewers to the fact that the series is a “fictionalised drama”. As of writing, Netflix decided against adding anything to the start of episodes in the new season, which was released on Wednesday (9 November).But, which scenes led Dench to brand the series “crude sensationalism”?One arrived in the premiere...
Insider

'The Crown' star Olivia Williams says production will have to 'suppress how very deeply hot' she and Dominic West are after fans suggest they're too attractive to play Prince Charles and Camilla

Dominic West and Olivia Williams spoke to Variety about season 5 of "The Crown." They were asked about fans who said they were too attractive to play then-Prince Charles and Camilla. Williams joked that production would have to "suppress how very deeply hot" they are in season 6. Dominic West...
The Independent

‘I never stood a chance’: The Crown season 5 trailer shows Diana and the royal family ‘at breaking point’

Netflix has dropped its first trailer for season five of its flagship drama The Crown.The newest season, which will have its global premiere on 9 November, is expected to be the series’ second to last. It is set in the 1990s, a decade that introduced manifold sources of instability to Buckingham Palace, many of which can be glimpsed in the trailer.“The royal family is in genuine crisis,” declares Martin Bashir – played by Ten Percent star Prasanna Puwanarajah – in the wide-ranging trailer, which depicts the marriage of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and King Charles III (Dominic West) in...
The Independent

The Crown season 5: Everything to expect from tampongate to Diana’s Panorama interview

The storylines in the fifth season of The Crown have provoked much backlash, from scenes showing the former Prince Charles trying to force the Queen’s abdication to others suggesting Prince Philip was unfaithful to the late monarch.Prominent figures, including Judi Dench, have demanded that the drama carry a disclaimer to make clear that the events of the series aren’t entirely factual. The Crown actor Jonathan Pryce, meanwhile, has called these reactions to the show “hugely disappointing”, claiming that viewers know it’s a drama, not a documentary.Some of the storylines in season five are pretty close to the truth....
Looper

Elizabeth Debicki Describes The Honor Of Wearing Diana's Revenge Dress On The Crown As 'Powerful'

In its most recent seasons, the dramatization of the modern British monarchy in "The Crown" has aired alongside several dramatic events in the real royal family. Season 5 of the award-winning show will debut shortly after Queen Elizabeth II's death. Meanwhile, Season 4 of the Netflix hit aired around the same time that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was drawing modern-day comparisons to Princess Diana's tragic story.
The Independent

Emma Thompson says she was ‘utterly blind’ to Kenneth Branagh’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

Emma Thompson has said she was “utterly, utterly blind” to the fact Kenneth Branagh was having an affair with Helena Bonham Carter.Thompson, 63, and Branagh, 61, met in 1987 when filming the series Fortunes of War. They were married two years later in 1989.The couple divorced in 1995. It emerged that Branagh had been having an affair with Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter, 56, who he had starred opposite in his 1994 film Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. In an interview with The New Yorker, Thompson reflected on the filming of Sense and Sensibility, for which she won an Oscar...
