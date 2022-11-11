Read full article on original website
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: He went postal (literally)
Going Postal: A homeless man took a 7-foot fence post off a road divider and was carrying it around on Bridgeway. He was described as 40-ish with “messy” hair. And, of course, there is that 7-foot post he’s carrying. Burglary: A resident on Gate 5 Road noticed...
rtands.com
VTA’s Single Bore Tunnel Gets Green Light From APTA Peer Review
In 2017, engineers from several firms performed a study for a proposed joint venture between the Valley Transportation Authority and the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system to determine if a single-bore or dual-bore tunneling process would be best for a six-mile extension into San Jose and Santa Clara. The...
More Bay Area tech layoffs confirmed at Lyft
SAN FRANCISCO -- More layoffs were confirmed Thursday at local tech company Lyft, raising questions about what the loss of jobs will mean for the wider Bay Area economy. Ride-hailing app company Lyft confirmed the layoffs to KPIX. Lyft is eliminating 227 jobs. Meanwhile, online banking company Chime is reportedly laying off over 150 workers. Both companies have notified the state Employment Development Department as required, according to reports.
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
Routes: Bay Area company announces 1st route for commercial flying taxi
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
svvoice.com
Treehouse Hotel Headed to Sunnyvale
SH Hotels & Resorts, the sustainable brand management company founded by Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht, announced on Sept. 20 that the first Treehouse Hotel to open in the U.S. will be in Sunnyvale, CA, in the high-tech heart of Silicon Valley, in late 2023. The free-spirited, environmentally conscious lifestyle brand creatively captures the carefree comfort, freedom, nostalgia and fun of childhood. Every Treehouse Hotel is founded on the adventurous ideas that inspire a child to build their “treehouse” and hang with real and imaginary friends. Treehouse Sunnyvale will fuse the creativity, innovation, and adventure of the dynamic Silicon Valley with the brand’s warm and whimsical ethos.
californiaglobe.com
Menlo Park-Based Meta Lets Go Over 11,000 Employees In Latest Silicon Valley Mass Layoff
Meta, the Menlo Park-based parent company of social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, laid off 13% of their employees, or over 11,000, on Thursday, continuing the stark trend of cutbacks at Bay Area and Silicon Valley tech companies in the past several weeks. Large tech layoffs first...
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
Here's why cash is still important and necessary when paying, according to consumer advocates
Stores tracking purchases, having money on hand for emergencies, and helping the "unbanked" are all arguments for requiring business to continue to accept cash, some experts argue.
KQED
What Do Mass Layoffs in the Tech Industry Mean for the Future of Mid-Market?
Mass layoffs at Twitter under Elon Musk are putting an unknown number of Bay Area residents out of a job and placing the future of the company's San Francisco headquarters in the mid-Market neighborhood in question. The recent upheaval and chaos surrounding Musk’s Twitter takeover are also raising concerns about the future of mid-Market itself.
Illegal sideshow leads to 720 citations, 19 vehicle impounds
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department. The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said. After using a large response team, SJPD was […]
This Is The Most Festive City In California
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Emeryville mayor cancels Tesla tour over Musk’s Twitter policies
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Emeryville Mayor John Bauters canceled a scheduled trip to a Tesla factory in Fremont over the policies Elon Musk has enacted since taking over Twitter. He posted screenshots on Twitter Thursday morning of the email that he sent to Tesla informing them of his cancellation. “Tesla’s owner, Elon Musk, recently acquired […]
Nearly 48K poised to strike across UC system
BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Nearly 48,000 University of California workers including researchers, postdoctoral scholars, teaching assistants and graders have said they will strike Monday, a move that could shut down some classes and laboratories just weeks ahead of final exams in December. Leaders of United Auto Workers unions representing the workers have informed the UC […]
KTVU FOX 2
United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'
CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer, lays off hundreds
The tech giant has 10,000 employees in San Francisco alone.
Retail CEO who called SF ‘city of chaos’ apologizes, reopens store
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The CEO of a retail chain who wrote a blog post trashing San Francisco as a “city of chaos” after closing a Hayes Valley location has apologized and reopened the SF store. Last month on LinkedIn, Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith published a post saying San Francisco had “descended into a city […]
decrypt.co
BlockFi Pausing Withdrawals in Wake of FTX, Alameda Collapse
The collapse of FTX continues to reverberate from coast to coast, with New Jersey-based exchange BlockFi—bailed out by FTX in June—notifying customers that it will be "limiting platform activity,” and California state regulators announcing a probe. “We, like the rest of the world, found out about this...
NBC Bay Area
COVID Cases Rise as Winter Approaches
COVID numbers in San Francisco and in California are going up. This is expected by health experts as we approach the winter months. But is it rising to a level where people should change their plans from doing things like going out to eat? Several people spoke to NBC Bay Area Friday and gave their thoughts.
Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study
(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
