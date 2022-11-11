ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: He went postal (literally)

Going Postal: A homeless man took a 7-foot fence post off a road divider and was carrying it around on Bridgeway. He was described as 40-ish with “messy” hair. And, of course, there is that 7-foot post he’s carrying. Burglary: A resident on Gate 5 Road noticed...
SAUSALITO, CA
rtands.com

VTA’s Single Bore Tunnel Gets Green Light From APTA Peer Review

In 2017, engineers from several firms performed a study for a proposed joint venture between the Valley Transportation Authority and the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) system to determine if a single-bore or dual-bore tunneling process would be best for a six-mile extension into San Jose and Santa Clara. The...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

More Bay Area tech layoffs confirmed at Lyft

SAN FRANCISCO -- More layoffs were confirmed Thursday at local tech company Lyft, raising questions about what the loss of jobs will mean for the wider Bay Area economy. Ride-hailing app company Lyft confirmed the layoffs to KPIX. Lyft is eliminating 227 jobs. Meanwhile, online banking company Chime is reportedly laying off over 150 workers. Both companies have notified the state Employment Development Department as required, according to reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
svvoice.com

Treehouse Hotel Headed to Sunnyvale

SH Hotels & Resorts, the sustainable brand management company founded by Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht, announced on Sept. 20 that the first Treehouse Hotel to open in the U.S. will be in Sunnyvale, CA, in the high-tech heart of Silicon Valley, in late 2023. The free-spirited, environmentally conscious lifestyle brand creatively captures the carefree comfort, freedom, nostalgia and fun of childhood. Every Treehouse Hotel is founded on the adventurous ideas that inspire a child to build their “treehouse” and hang with real and imaginary friends. Treehouse Sunnyvale will fuse the creativity, innovation, and adventure of the dynamic Silicon Valley with the brand’s warm and whimsical ethos.
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
SAN JOSE, CA
KQED

What Do Mass Layoffs in the Tech Industry Mean for the Future of Mid-Market?

Mass layoffs at Twitter under Elon Musk are putting an unknown number of Bay Area residents out of a job and placing the future of the company's San Francisco headquarters in the mid-Market neighborhood in question. The recent upheaval and chaos surrounding Musk’s Twitter takeover are also raising concerns about the future of mid-Market itself.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Illegal sideshow leads to 720 citations, 19 vehicle impounds

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department. The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said. After using a large response team, SJPD was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Emeryville mayor cancels Tesla tour over Musk’s Twitter policies

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Emeryville Mayor John Bauters canceled a scheduled trip to a Tesla factory in Fremont over the policies Elon Musk has enacted since taking over Twitter. He posted screenshots on Twitter Thursday morning of the email that he sent to Tesla informing them of his cancellation. “Tesla’s owner, Elon Musk, recently acquired […]
EMERYVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Nearly 48K poised to strike across UC system

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Nearly 48,000 University of California workers including researchers, postdoctoral scholars, teaching assistants and graders have said they will strike Monday, a move that could shut down some classes and laboratories just weeks ahead of final exams in December. Leaders of United Auto Workers unions representing the workers have informed the UC […]
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'

CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
decrypt.co

BlockFi Pausing Withdrawals in Wake of FTX, Alameda Collapse

The collapse of FTX continues to reverberate from coast to coast, with New Jersey-based exchange BlockFi—bailed out by FTX in June—notifying customers that it will be "limiting platform activity,” and California state regulators announcing a probe. “We, like the rest of the world, found out about this...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

COVID Cases Rise as Winter Approaches

COVID numbers in San Francisco and in California are going up. This is expected by health experts as we approach the winter months. But is it rising to a level where people should change their plans from doing things like going out to eat? Several people spoke to NBC Bay Area Friday and gave their thoughts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study

(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

