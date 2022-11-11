Read full article on original website
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas school leaders urge lawmakers to fully fund special education services
TOPEKA — It’s difficult for 6-year-old Crosby Orlando to stay in his first grade classroom. Born with Down syndrome, he has been in therapy since he was four weeks old to work on behavioral and communication barriers. Orlando is mostly nonverbal and uses signs to communicate with classmates, though he gets restless and wants to run around. Once, he even escaped his Shawnee Mission school.
Southeast Kansas school will maintain Native American mascot
ST. PAUL, Kans. — Despite recent objections from the Kansas State Board of Education, a southeast Kansas school said Thursday they will continue to use their Native American icon. Superintendent of Schools for USD 505, Craig Bagshaw, and St. Paul Principal, Keaton McCracken, released a joint statement on Kansas’ BOE advice to schools on dropping […]
KAKE TV
Educators, school boards to state committee: Kansas shorting funds for special education
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Educators and school boards told a special state committee today that Kansas is failing to spend as much money as state law says it should on special education, leaving schools to pick up the bill with money meant for all Kansas kids. Not everyone agrees with...
Inside Kansas Politics: Why some candidates won and lost in 2022 midterms
TOPEKA (KSNT) — Election Day has come and gone, with some political candidates coming out on top. Political analyst, Bob Beatty, joined Inside Kansas Politics to break down results from some of the state’s most heated races. That includes the race for Kansas Governor, where Democrat Laura Kelly secured a second term, defeating her Republican […]
Kansas amendment on legislative oversight too close to call
The dust has settled in nearly all of Tuesday's races -- except one in Kansas. The constitutional amendment dealing with legislative oversight is still very close.
Has the dark night of our political soul passed? Not when Kobach comes out of the shadows
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max McCoy is an award-winning author and journalist. Less than three hours before the polls opened on Election Day last week there was a total eclipse of […] The post Has the dark night of our political soul passed? Not when Kobach comes out of the shadows appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
INSIGHT KANSAS: What results, exit polls say about Kansas trends
Over the past several years public opinion polls have gotten a lot of heat — some of it deserved, some of it not — for not accurately predicting election results. Public opinion is only as accurate as the sample of voters polled and what those voters are willing to tell pollsters. As such, election outcomes will always be the best gauge of public opinion.
International Star recognition for Kansas Wetlands Education Center
Kansas Wetlands Education Center has been recognized as one of the world’s best wetland visitor centers. Their success was announced at the Conference of the global Wetlands Convention, known as Ramsar COP14, underway in Geneva, Switzerland. The Star Wetland Centre Award is a new initiative to recognize best practices...
kfdi.com
Kansans reject one constitutional amendment, pass another
Kansans had two constitutional amendment questions on their ballots and narrowly rejected one, while solidly approving the other. The first question would have given legislators the ability to overturn rules with the power of law set by executive agencies. Votes on the issue were split nearly 50/50, but votes to reject the amendment came out ahead by just over 6,000.
KVOE
Kansas Ag Secretary encouraging feedback as Wildfire Task Force continues public comment period through November
Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam is reminding residents to give their thoughts on how the state can improve its response to wildfires as part of a public input period underway now through the end of November. Beam is leading the Wildfire Task Force that was organized this past summer,...
republic-online.com
Kansas National Guard veteran values service in country that welcomed him as refugee
Gleb Gluhovsky, a colonel in the Kansas Army National Guard, arrived in 1991 in Kansas City as a teenage refugee from the Soviet Union. He has been deployed five times since 2007, including a mission in western Kansas to keep meatpacking plants open during the pandemic. (Submitted)
Kansas officials: Recreational weed still illegal in state despite Amendment 3
As Missouri prepares for legalized recreational marijuana, officials in neighboring Kansas are reminding people cannabis is still illegal in the state.
Chris Mann concedes Attorney General race to Kris Kobach
Chris Mann, the Democratic nomination for Kansas Attorney General, released a statement Thursday conceding the race to Republican nominee Kris Kobach.
Up to 1M birds count on Kansas wetlands during migration. Drought leaves them high and dry
One of the driest summers on record and months of relentless heat have transformed this oasis on the Plains into an empty basin.
KETV.com
Saint Francis Ministries' former CEO, IT director indicted by federal grand jury
TOPEKA, Kan. — The former CEO and IT director of Saint Francis Ministries have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Kansas for conspiring in a scheme to defraud the foster care provider out of roughly $4.7 million. Prosecutors said former CEO Rev. Robert Smith and IT director...
viatravelers.com
16 Things to Do in Kansas & Best Places to Visit
Kansas is a landlocked state in the Midwest, known for its natural beauty, seemingly endless prairies, and rolling hills. While most people automatically think of Dorothy’s famous line from the Wizard of Oz, “We’re not in Kansas anymore, Toto,” Kansas is much more than a movie reference. There are many fun things to do in Kansas, whether traveling with a group, visiting with kids, or taking a couples trip!
Walmart donates $20K to Kansas Honor Flight
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Walmart on Friday presented a $20,000 check to the Kansas Honor Flight group. The check presentation happened at Kellogg and Greenwich store. According to a news release from Walmart following the event, “The donation is part of Walmart’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities it serves, through local giving, volunteerism and programs […]
KWCH.com
Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community. Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Predictions for state quarterfinals in Kansas High School football
For the playoffs, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicted all 72 remaining playoff games for this week. There are three Butler county games, all in Class 4A to sort through. Of note: These predicted scores are not an indication of any defensive or offensive abilities. They’re just...
abovethelaw.com
After Kris Kobach's Incompetence Costs Kansas $1.9M, Voters Choose Him As State's Top Lawyer
In 2018, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach netted himself a contempt finding, a judicially mandated stint in CLE courses on Kansas procedure or evidence, and a $1,000 fine for “deliberately attempting to mislead the court” in the course of a failed attempt to defend that state’s proof of citizenship law. Kansas taxpayers had to cough up $1.9 million to the ACLU for Kobach’s antics.
Comments / 2