disneyfoodblog.com

The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023

Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneydining.com

Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests

An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneytips.com

The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks Closing Today Due to Tropical Storm Nicole

The Walt Disney World theme parks will be undergoing a phased closure beginning today due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Closing today, November 9, at 7 p.m. Last dining reservations for Be Our Guest, Liberty Tree Tavern, Diamond Horseshoe, and Cinderella’s Royal Table will be at 6 p.m. Last dining...
disneydining.com

Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report

Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
disneydining.com

Disney Struggles with Reputation of Unmatched Cleanliness

Walt Disney World Resort is known for making magic in multiple ways with its high-performing Guest services, friendly Cast Members, security, and unmatched cleanliness. But now, it seems like those high exceptions are floundering. While the Disney Park experience has not always been picture-perfect, there has been plenty of talk...
WDW News Today

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix Confirmed to Start on November 25

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As expected, Walt Disney World confirmed today that the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Mix overlay will start on November 25. That date is also the day that the Festival of the Holidays and the other EPCOT holiday celebrations begin.
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Disney Hiring FREEZE Details Released

The Walt Disney Company’s last quarter wasn’t as profitable as some investors expected, and stock value for Disney dropped dramatically during their quarterly earnings call. But what effect does that have on the company itself?. With major losses in streaming, Disney is looking at cost-cutting options to keep...
TheStreet

Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
WDW News Today

EPCOT Mexico Pavilion Clothing Available at Disneyland Resort

In the latest episode of EPCOT merchandise at Disneyland Resort, Mexico pavilion apparel has been spotted in the Dress Shop at Downtown Disney District. Epcot World Showcase Mexico Pavilion Zip-Up Hoodie – $64.99. This bright blue zip-up hoodie features lighter blue ties in the hood and a screen-printed logo...
WDW News Today

New Snow Wand, Crocs, and More Holiday Merchandise Debuts at Walt Disney World

It’s time to check off that holiday shopping list, Disney fans! New holiday merchandise is popping up all over Walt Disney World. We found the latest round of festive cheer at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. So grab some eggnog, wrap yourself in tinsel, and cozy up to the latest holiday finds.

