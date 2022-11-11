Read full article on original website
Related
somerset106.com
Woman Facing More Charges After Being Found With Drugs Outside Knox County Jail
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a Carter County woman is now facing more charges following a recent arrest on a parole warrant. Deputies served the warrant on 45-year-old Michelle Jackson of Olive Hill at a home on KY 3439. When the deputy took Jackson to the Knox County Detention Center, he witnessed her pull baggies of what is believed to be meth out of her pants and attempt to drop them to the ground next to his cruiser. Prior to that, the deputy along with jail staff had asked her several times if she had drugs on her and she had told them no. In addition to the parole violation charges, she is now charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and promoting contraband.
Laurel County woman arrested in connection to fatal wreck
A Laurel County woman has been indicted in connection to a fatal June crash.
wymt.com
Man facing charges after high speed chase in Leslie County
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What should have been a routine traffic stop this weekend in one Eastern Kentucky county quickly turned into a high-speed chase. On Saturday, Leslie County sheriff’s deputy Shane Wilson was on patrol in the Jacks Creek community when he spotted a motorcycle with no registration plates.
somerset106.com
Whitley County Man Charged With Murder In Louisville Multi-Vehicle Crash
A Whitley County man has been charged in connection to a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville that killed one person and injured two others. Police say 23-year-old Alvaro Manriquez has been charged with murder, assault, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and no operators license. According to an arrest report, Manriquez was driving a pickup that had been registered as stolen. Police said Manriquez was speeding east on Hill Street well over the 35 miles per hour speed limit. Manriquez allegedly ran a red light and hit five separate vehicles. A passenger in one of the vehicles was killed. Manriquez admitted to detectives that he had “ingested some ice.” Officials said the same information was told to paramedics and EMS workers as he was being taken to University Hospital. Manriquez was arrested and lodged in Metro Corrections.
wymt.com
Wayne County man facing charges following weekend assault
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges following a weekend assault that ended in a chase. On Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Sally Burnett Road. While they were heading to that call, police found out the suspect,...
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Assault Charges Following Fight In Laurel County
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Wilson along with Deputy Skylar McFarland and Deputy Byron Grimes arrested two individuals early Friday morning November 11, 2022 at approximately 1:41 AM. The arrests occurred off Old...
wnky.com
KSP investigating fatal accident in Pulaski County
SOMERSET, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police says one person died in a crash earlier this week in Pulaski County. KSP says the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. Monday morning on West Kentucky Highway 635 in the Since Hill area. Police say an investigation shows Fred Haste Jr., 66,...
Danville man arrested after Pulaski County traffic stop
A Danville man was arrested Wednesday in Pulaski County and charged with drug trafficking and other charges.
wymt.com
Hazard Police Department investigating crash on KY Highway 15
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, two cars collided on KY Highway 15 in front of the Double Kwik gas station in Hazard. Law enforcement officials were called to the scene of the crash at 11:16 a.m. Officers with the Hazard Police Department said a black Chevrolet Sonic was merging...
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
q95fm.net
Somerset Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
A man from Somerset was arrested on Tuesday on multiple drug trafficking charges, following a traffic stop. Officers driving along KY-1247 are said to have spotted a black Lincoln driven by 35-year-old Justin Wilson, as it was crossing the center-line. A traffic stop was initiated and Wilson was given a field sobriety test.
Fatal collision in Pulaski County
The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West KY Highway 635 in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County.
q95fm.net
Various Illegal Drugs Seized During Traffic Stop
A Danville man was arrested on Wednesday on multiple drug-related offenses. Narcotics detectives with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office were watching a man suspected of trafficking illegal drugs. At around 8:00 PM, detectives initiated a traffic stop after observing the suspect failing to signal at an intersection. 40-year-old Geovania...
harlanenterprise.net
Fatal accident on KY 522 kills 1
Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of one individual. According to a news release, KSP Post 10, Harlan, received a report of a possible single-vehicle collision with injury on KY 522 near Putney at approximately 1:47 p.m. last Tuesday. Troopers responded to the scene. Upon arrival, the troopers located a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Putney Fire Department and Harlan County Rescue Squad also responded to the scene. The initial investigation indicates the operator of a 2008 Ford Edge failed to negotiate a curve while traveling westbound on Ky Hwy 522. The vehicle crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane of travel and exited the eastbound shoulder. The vehicle went over an embankment which caused the vehicle to overturn. Troopers located a single occupant inside. The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for positive identification. Once identification is made, KSP will release that information. Harlan County Corner Phillip Bianchi responded to the scene and pronounced the individual deceased.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Drug Possession Charges Following Search Of Residence
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 9th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search in the New Tazewell Community of Claiborne County. During the search of the residence Detectives located several different narcotics including Marijuana, Methamphetamine and Prescription Medication. Detectives also seized over $1600.00 in United States Currency believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics sales in Claiborne County.
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A dead body was discovered in Clay County on Saturday. Manchester Police Dispatchers were able to confirm with WYMT that a body was found near Paw Paw. They were not able to confirm any other details at this time. We will update this story when...
fox56news.com
2 Perryville 19-year-olds injured in collision
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police were called out to a single-vehicle collision Sunday on KY Highway 52. At 7:17 a.m., authorities responded to the call and gathered at the scene of the collision. An initial investigation showed 19-year-old Jacob Sultzbach of Perryville was driving a 2005 Honda...
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Teen
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. 16-year-old Shaun Gibson is described as a white male, standing 5’8” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown, above-ear-length hair. He could potentially be wearing a navy sweater, tan pants, and white air force one shoes.
wymt.com
Car crashes into Whitley County business, no injuries reported
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a crash in Whitley County on Saturday. Officials said a car crashed into the Rockholds Pit Stop along KY-26. A fire was also reported at the business. Whitley County Dispatch confirmed there was one person inside the car, but no injuries...
q95fm.net
Man Killed in McCreary County, Hit by Truck
Troopers with Kentucky State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday night in McCreary County. According to state police, the crash occurred on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road around 9:30 pm Thursday night. Law enforcement officials said 30 year old Patrick J. Parriman of Whitley...
Comments / 0