On November 28, 2022 the NAACP Boston Branch will hold its biennial elections. Elections will be conducted electronically from 3:00-7:00 pm EST. To vote in the elections an individual must be a Boston branch member in good standing for 30 days prior to the election. Members must have an active mobile phone number with internet access or e-mail address on file to receive and cast the electronic ballot.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO