ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baystatebanner.com

Dallas Braxton-Price

Dallas Braxton-Price was born in South Weymouth, MA. She is predeceased by her parents, Carolyn (Wilkinson) Willis and Hobart Willis. Both her parents were born in Framingham, MA and later the family would move to the South End, Boston were Dallas was raised. Dallas Braxton-Price is survived by her sisters,...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

NAACP Boston Branch Member Notice

On November 28, 2022 the NAACP Boston Branch will hold its biennial elections. Elections will be conducted electronically from 3:00-7:00 pm EST. To vote in the elections an individual must be a Boston branch member in good standing for 30 days prior to the election. Members must have an active mobile phone number with internet access or e-mail address on file to receive and cast the electronic ballot.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy