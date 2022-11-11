Read full article on original website
Related
Road & Track
Toyota's New 'Trailhunter' Trim Is Built for Overlanding
Toyota announced a new Trailhunter trim for its trucks at SEMA 2022 on Tuesday, promising a factory-built rig designed to support the growing community of overlanders. To give us a taste of what's coming, the company showed off a Tundra Trailhunter concept at the show. The concept features a Trailhunter-specific...
Carscoops
Mercedes G-Class Gains Rolls-Royce-Style Suicide-Door Option By Mansory
Suicide doors are one of the stand-out features of Rolls-Royce models, as a graceful way of entering and exiting the vehicle. Thanks to Mansory, owners of the Mercedes G-Class are now able to enjoy this feature, whether they drive an AMG-branded G63 performance flagship or any other regular or armored G-Wagen.
Singer Vehicle Design Presents The Kent Commission Porsche 911
They say that two things in life are certain: death and taxes. But we also know that every time BMW launches a new car, it's bound to create controversy; every time an automaker announces a full-scale switch to EVs, a child loses a balloon, and every time Singer reveals a new build, it's bound to be a masterpiece. Take the Kent Commission, for example, the latest build from the Porsche 911 restomod specialist.
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
Roush Introduces New MagneRide Suspension Kit For S550 Mustang
It's been almost two months since Ford unveiled the seventh-generation S650 Ford Mustang. There's a lot to like about the new Mustang, but that doesn't mean that the current, sixth-gen S550 model has suddenly been rendered irrelevant. The S550 is still a top-notch pony car, and those who own 2018-2022...
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Digital Nomad Is Pure Van Life: SEMA 2022
Custom Ford builds are always a treat, and there were plenty on the floor at SEMA 2022 as aftermarket parts suppliers and tuners showed off what they could make. While The Blue Oval itself didn’t have a first hand presence at the show, it made a point to highlight several exemplary machines, including a custom 2022 Mustang Mach-E GT by Tucci Hot Rods and a few examples of the Ford F-150 Lightning. A custom Ford Transit van was also present at the show, dubbed the Digital Nomad and built by John Pangilinan.
techeblog.com
Mercedes-AMG ONE Hypercar Sets New Production Vehicle Nurburgring Nordschleife Lap Record
It’s official, the Mercedes-AMG ONE is now the fastest production vehicle to lap Nurburgring Nordschleife with a time of 6:35.183 beating out the previous record holder, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey (6:43.300). Maro Engel, 24-Hour of Le Mans winner and DTM driver, was behind the wheel using the official start/finish line in section T13.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
3 Reliable Small Used Pickup Trucks to Hunt for and 2 to Avoid
When looking at used vehicles reliability is essential. Here are 3 reliable small used pickup trucks and 2 you should avoid. The post 3 Reliable Small Used Pickup Trucks to Hunt for and 2 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
5 of the Cheapest Used Luxury Sports Cars
Luxury sports cars offer buyers the thrill of driving while maintaining a sense of opulence. There are plenty of new luxury sports cars currently on the market; however, you would need to spend close to over $50,000 to get into one. Fortunately, the used market exists. Although used car prices...
Top Speed
Can A Tuned Audi TT RS Keep Pace With A GT-R Godzilla And An AMG GTS In A Race?
A drag race between high-performance vehicles is bound to be interesting, but what happens when you throw in an unlikely adversary into the mix? YouTube channel Sam CarLegion has gathered a 2018 Nissan GT-R, Mercedes AMG GTS, and a seemingly overmatched but tuned Audi TT-RS to find out. All three are known to be amazing platforms for high-horsepower builds. The GT-R has shown it can destroy supercars like the Ferrari SF90 when horsepower is matched, and the Merc packs a twin-turbo V-8 from AMG. Regardless, the Audi TT has always been a pocket rocket capable of overachieving.
These 2 Decade-Old Used Midsize Pickup Trucks Are Still Reliable Today–According to a Dealer
The two most reliable used midsize trucks you can buy could not be more different. The post These 2 Decade-Old Used Midsize Pickup Trucks Are Still Reliable Today–According to a Dealer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TEASED: Abarth 500 Electric Hot Hatch Will Be Revealed This Month
The future of Abarth is right around the corner, as the Italian performance brand has officially teased its first-ever electric hot hatch with a debut set for November 22. For a while now, the company has been reaching out to its fans on social media, asking them to get involved in developing the new electric Abarth 500. The vehicle will be shockingly built on the bones of the Fiat 500e, albeit the more recently revised version found in Europe rather than the half-baked effort that was sold in California, and will be "More Abarth than Ever," according to the brand.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022
The best used luxury compact SUVs over $25,000 include the 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 BMW X3, 2019 Audi Q5, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the 2016 Lexus NX. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Abarth's Mini Supercar Based On The Alfa Romeo 4C Can Now Be Ordered
How much do you really know about Abarth? The brand was founded as a racing team in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, and it set up shop in Turin in 1951. That's when the close working relationship with Fiat started. After a decent racing career, Carlo sold Abarth to Fiat, who did almost nothing with the brand. It reemerged in the early 2000s as a trim in the Fiat Stilo range.
Truth About Cars
Electric Buick SUV Spied
Spy shooters have spotted a Buick EV SUV. While Autoblog's headline refers to it as a Buick Electra, it's unclear if Buick will actually use that moniker or if it will get a generic alphanumeric like E1-E9 -- Buick has trademarked those names, along with Electra. The size of this...
Study Finds Porsche 911 And Jeep Wrangler Are Practically Depreciation Proof
While we've seen the autos market begin to soften in some places, the broader market is still very much a hot one. A new study shows that a particular group of cars- largely considered polar opposites- have been practically depreciation-proof over the last three to five years. conducted a market...
Comments / 0