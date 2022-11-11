ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023

Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneytips.com

The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report

Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Struggles with Reputation of Unmatched Cleanliness

Walt Disney World Resort is known for making magic in multiple ways with its high-performing Guest services, friendly Cast Members, security, and unmatched cleanliness. But now, it seems like those high exceptions are floundering. While the Disney Park experience has not always been picture-perfect, there has been plenty of talk...
disneyfoodblog.com

Two Disney Parks Are SOLD OUT for 6 Days Straight Next Week

As we get closer and closer to Halloween, Disney World is getting more and more busy!. And, it’s totally understandable, because there are a lot of things to do! You can take a look at all of the holiday decor, eat spooky treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more. But, if you’re going to the parks soon, it’s necessary to take a look at the calendar before you go. And, don’t forget that you still need a Park Pass Reservation to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
cohaitungchi.com

Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022

Planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got all the details on Walt Disney World ticket prices for 2022, including Park Hopper, After Hours events, and great discounts and deals. For 2022, Disney World ticket prices start at $109 per ticket and max out at...
TheStreet

Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
WDW News Today

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix Confirmed to Start on November 25

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As expected, Walt Disney World confirmed today that the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Mix overlay will start on November 25. That date is also the day that the Festival of the Holidays and the other EPCOT holiday celebrations begin.
disneytips.com

The Hotel at Walt Disney World You May Never Have Heard Of

You may think you know every piece of Disney Park history, but this hotel’s story may surprise you. There is one hotel at the Lake Buena Vista Resort that many cannot access – Shades of Green Resort. This hotel on Disney property charges Guests based on their pay grade and offers those in the United States Armed Forces a cheaper option for staying at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Cinemablend

Disney Parks Responds To Recent Price Increases

Nobody likes to pay more for something that used to cost less, but if you’ve visited Disneyland or Walt Disney World over the last few years, you’ve noticed that it’s always getting more expensive. Last month we saw one of the biggest price increases in recent memory, where the cost of nearly everything at Disney Parks went up all at once. And while certainly not everybody loves that, Disney says that guests are currently getting a lot more for their money.
disneyfoodblog.com

When You’ll Get TWO Fantasmic! Shows Per Night in Disney World

Fantasmic! is back! Disney fans are excited about it, too — so much that when the show reopened after over two years of being closed, there were HUGE crowds trying to catch it. Disney likely anticipated these crowds because the show was scheduled to have two performances per night,...
WDW News Today

New ‘Star Wars’ Life Day 2022 Ornament at Disneyland Resort

Top off your Christmas tree with an ornament honoring the “Star Wars” holiday of Life Day. This Life Day 2022 ornament is now available in Jewels of Bith at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park. Life Day 2022 Ornament – $24.99. The Sketchbook ornament resembles...

