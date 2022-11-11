Read full article on original website
Related
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
disneydining.com
Disney Struggles with Reputation of Unmatched Cleanliness
Walt Disney World Resort is known for making magic in multiple ways with its high-performing Guest services, friendly Cast Members, security, and unmatched cleanliness. But now, it seems like those high exceptions are floundering. While the Disney Park experience has not always been picture-perfect, there has been plenty of talk...
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
disneytips.com
Disney Guests Call This $10 Sliver of Cake a “Huge Disappointment”
It’s no secret that the price of food has recently gone up in Disney Parks. Whether visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort, Guests should always be prepared to spend a chunk of change on dining options for the whole family. With the cost of food rising in Disney...
disneydining.com
Guests Shocked To See Child Left Alone Outside Disney Bathroom
A Disney vacation is a truly magical experience for many people. From the unique rides and attractions to the delicious food, fun character meet and greets, and nighttime spectaculars, Disney Parks whisk Guests away to another world. When visiting a place like Disneyland or Walt Disney World, it is easy to feel as though you are in a place where nothing bad can happen. That belief can lead some people to make poor decisions that they wouldn’t make at other times.
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
disneytips.com
Disney Guest Shocked at What Her Family of Four Spent on Food in Just One Day
How much does your family spend on food in one day at Walt Disney World? The dollar amount can vary wildly depending on where you eat, how much you eat, and whether or not you opt to bring your own snacks to the theme parks with you. Food and drink...
disneydining.com
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and More Closing Due to Subtropical Storm Nicole
UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., Disney has reversed this decision, and the resort areas are no longer scheduled for closure. Disney has announced a few closures due to the incoming Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to develop into a Tropical Storm or possibly a Hurricane by the time it makes landfall in Central Florida.
disneytips.com
Disney’s New Reindeer Parade Sipper is a Throwback to the History of This Christmas Parade
Disney’s newest themed beverage container, the Reindeer Parade Sipper, references a Holiday blast from the past at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. Have you seen the latest in a line of Disney Parks’ themed sippers and popcorn buckets? Fans will remember the frenzy over the Figment Popcorn Bucket last January, but it’s far from the only high collectible offering from a Disney Park or Resort.
disneytips.com
Guests Are Noticing More Ride Breakdowns Than Usual at Disney Parks
Whether visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland, each Disney Park probably brings back wonderful childhood memories for fans who grew up visiting. But lately, it seems like those memories may have given us rose-colored glasses to view Disney Parks through. As we get older, so do our favorite rides. Sometimes...
WDW News Today
Musical Tin Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2022 in Magic Kingdom
Earlier this week, we were teased with a new musical tin popcorn bucket set to come to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Well we found it today on the very first night of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party! The tin is available at popcorn carts across the Walt Disney World theme parks.
WDW News Today
New Steamboat Willie Loungefly Backpack Arrives at the Disneyland Resort
Celebrate the cartoon that brought Mickey Mouse to the world for the first time with a new Steamboat Willie Loungefly backpack at the Disneyland Resort!. The backpack features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse by the wheel of the steamboat from the cartoon, looking like they did back in 1928, in black, white, and gray. But look out, old Pete is peering in from the porthole!
The best time to visit Southern California theme parks
If you ask one of the bloggers or theme park experts at UndercoverTourist.com, they’ll tell you the best time to visit Disneyland or any of the other Southern California theme parks is as soon as possible. But, admittedly, that’s not always feasible. And despite some complaints over crowds...
disneyfoodblog.com
TWO Stand Out Snacks Just Made Their Debut in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
One of the best things about visiting Disney World during the holidays is trying all the TREATS!. We’ve tried holiday treats from Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort gingerbread house and all kinds of exclusive eats during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and now we’re stopping by another Disney Park for two more treats!
WDW News Today
Mobile Order Now Available for Kat Saka’s Kettle at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Kat Saka’s Kettle in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now available via mobile order on My Disney Experience. Guests can select Kat Saka’s Kettle from the mobile order list and choose a pick-up time. The small menu includes “buttered blue grains” (popcorn)...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: A Christmas Fantasy Parade Returns to Disneyland
The holidays have begun at Disneyland Resort! At Disneyland Park, A Christmas Fantasy Parade has returned for twice-daily performances. The marquee float kicks off the parade. A jewelry box ballerina twirls to the theme while a cuddly teddy bear dances along. They are followed closely behind by a toy marching...
disneyfoodblog.com
Every Ride, Show, and Park that’s CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
Are you all set for your upcoming Disney World trip? If you’re going to the parks next week, you probably already made advanced dining reservations, started on a packing list, and decided which rides you’ll visit first. But before you go, you’ll want to find out which rides,...
