Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Under Fatigue, Olympic Champ Matt Richards Swims 3 PBs at Regional Championship
19-year old Matt Richards made a coaching change over the summer, and his first short course results of the year were promising last weekend in Millfield. Archive photo via G.Scala/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. 2022 Swim England South West Regional Championships. November 4-6, 2011. Millfield School, Somerset, England. Short Course Meters (25 meter), Prelims/Finals.
swimswam.com
Three-Time Olympic Champion Adam Peaty Receives OBE At Windsor Castle
Peaty was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to swimming and mental health at a ceremony in Windsor Castle earlier this week. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)...
swimswam.com
Popovici Wins 400 Free, 14-Year-Old Prisecariu Sets 3rd Romanian Record at SC Nationals
SCM (25 meters) David Popovici won his third national title of the weekend in the 400-meter freestyle at the Romanian Short Course Championships on Sunday in Otopeni. The 18-year-old Popovici posted a time of 3:43.00, shaving more than three seconds off his previous best to edge 17-year-old Vlad Stancu. The 800 SCM free national record holder, Stancu touched less than a second behind Popovici in 3:43.76, lowering his previous-best mark of 3:43.99.
swimswam.com
Cody Simpson Laying 100 Butterfly Groundwork in Queensland
LCM (50m) Day two of the 2022 Queensland Preparation Meet #2 saw 25-year-old Cody Simpson capture another win, this time topping the men’s 100m butterfly podium. In the timed final, Simpson of Griffith University punched a result of 53.37. That beat the competition by roughly one and a half seconds, comprised of an opening 50m of 24.95 and a back half of 28.42.
swimswam.com
Taylor McKeown Finishes Off Big Career Goal in Last Meet Before Retirement
LCM (50m) Taylor McKeown checked one last item off her bucket list at the Queensland LC Preparation Meet this weekend before officially calling it quits from competitive swimming. The 27-year-old Rio Olympic medalist from Australia announced her retirement a few months ago after the Commonwealth Games, where she placed sixth...
swimswam.com
Northwestern’s Jasmine Nocentini Goes After SC Worlds Qualifying in Canada
The Northwestern Wildcats are on an off-week preparing for their mid-season rest meet the Purdue Invitational next week, but one of the newest members of the team jumped across the border to race in short course meters. Archive photo via Northwestern Athletics. The Northwestern Wildcats are on an off-week preparing...
swimswam.com
Daniel Martin Snaps David Popovici’s Year-Long Win Streak at Romanian SC Nationals
SCM (25 meters) David Popovici dropped more than a second off his best 100 IM time, but it wasn’t quite enough to secure his third national title in as many days at the Romanian Short Course Championships on Saturday. Daniel Martin (53.41) handed Popovici (53.47) his first individual final...
swimswam.com
Junior Worlds Silver Medalist Minna Abraham of Hungary Commits to USC
Hungary's Minna Abraham will join the Trojans next fall with times that would have made 2022 NCAAs in the 200 free and 400 IM. Current photo via Minna Abraham. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Bella Sims Stuns Stacked Field To Win 100 Back In Indy
Racing some of the fastest women in history, Sims came out of nowhere to win the 100 back at the Indy World Cup in a blistering time of 55.75. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim...
swimswam.com
Simpson Scores 100 Free Win Over Incerti In Queensland
LCM (50m) Day one of the Queensland Long Course Preparation Meet #2 was more about who wasn’t racing than who was. Based on the entries, we had expected to see powerhouse athletes Kaylee McKeown, Brendon Smith, Lani Pallister and Mack Horton diving in; however, all wound up no-showing the racing at Brisbane Aquatic Center.
BBC
UCI Track Champions League 2022: GB's Katie Archibald and Mark Stewart claim wins in Mallorca
Great Britain's Katie Archibald and Mark Stewart claimed wins in the scratch races at the UCI Track Champions League in Mallorca. Archibald took the lead on the last lap of the women's race and held off Spain's Tania Calvo Barbero, with the USA's Jennifer Valente third. Stewart finished ahead of...
Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup
Switzerland has won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time after Belinda Bencic completed a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final
swimswam.com
FINA Releases Qualifying Standards For 2022 Masters World Championships
The 2022 Masters World Championships will take place August 2-11, 2023 in Kyushu, Japan, having been postponed due to the pandemic. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. FINA announced Friday the qualifying standards for the 2022 World Masters Championships, which will take place August 2-11, 2023 in Kyushu, Japan.
swimswam.com
Lorenzo Zazzeri Stopped Training for 3 Months After Anaphylactic Shock
Lorenzo Zazzeri, Italy's #2 sprinter behind Alessandro Miressi, first reacted to a food allergy, but later doctors discovered a more troubling condition. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Italian World Champion swimmer Lorenzo Zazzeri has been forced to stop training for the last 3 months after a medical episode and will...
swimswam.com
Bruno Fratus Returns to Training 3 Months After Shoulder Surgery
Brazilian Olympic medalist Bruno Fratus returned to the water this week three months after undergoing a third shoulder surgery. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Reporting by Retta Race contributed to this story. Brazilian Olympic medalist Bruno Fratus has returned to the water after shoulder surgery kept him out of the...
Porterville Recorder
Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz...
Great Britain turn focus to building on impressive Billie Jean King Cup showing
Great Britain were still digesting their Billie Jean King Cup near miss as thoughts turned to next year and building on a hugely positive week in Glasgow.Britain were four points away from defeating Australia and booking their place in Sunday’s final at the Emirates Arena but doubles duo Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls were pipped by Storm Sanders and Sam Stosur.As well as a final against Switzerland, Australia’s prize was also a free passage through to next year’s finals, while Britain were handed a home qualifier against France in April.Having stepped in late as hosts of the event and seen...
Morocco’s Harit likely to miss World Cup with knee injury
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Morocco’s Amine Harit looks set to miss the World Cup with a knee injury. The Marseille midfielder was taken off on a stretcher during his side’s 3-2 win at Monaco in the French league on Sunday. Marseille said on Monday that Harit had...
judoinside.com
Brazil again strong at day 2 of IBSA World Championships
Day 2 of the IBSA Judo World Championships has gone off with a bang. There has been big ippon judo, plus some heavily contested starting positions, with many competitors fighting hard to not be left too far away from their preferred kumi-kata when the referee says hajime. The entry is...
BBC
Billie Jean King Cup: Great Britain prospects 'difficult to gauge' with France tie looming in 2023
Great Britain's run to the semi-finals of this year's Billie Jean King Cup was unconventional - and their prospects in 2023 are equally hard to gauge. On the face of it, they will have to beat France - spearheaded by world number four Caroline Garcia - in a home tie in April just to qualify for next year's 12-team Finals.
Comments / 0